International
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/mod-us-actions-in-black-sea-create-multinational-grouping-of-armed-forces-near-russian-border-1090593265.html
MoD: US Actions in Black Sea Create Multinational Grouping of Armed Forces Near Russian Border
MoD: US Actions in Black Sea Create Multinational Grouping of Armed Forces Near Russian Border
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The actions of the US navy in the Black Sea destabilize the situation, and one of their goals is the military development of the Ukrainian... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
world
russia
"Such actions are a destabilizing factor in the Black Sea region, one of the goals of which is the military development of the territory of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.According to the ministry, the US is taking unscheduled actions to create a multinational grouping of armed forces near Russia’s borders.Russia's Black Sea Fleet is implementing a set of measures to control activities of the US Navy's vessels in the Black Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry added.Two B-1B strategic bombers of the US Air Force performed flights over the Black Sea at a distance of about 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the Russian state border, the Russian military added.The US Sixth Fleet announced in November that its flagship Mount Whitney was heading to the Black Sea to conduct operations with NATO allies and partners.
Too late now and no point in crying over spilled milk; should have done something back in 2014.
russia
world, russia

MoD: US Actions in Black Sea Create Multinational Grouping of Armed Forces Near Russian Border

12:00 GMT 09.11.2021
A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019.
A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
© REUTERS / ALEXEY PAVLISHAK
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The actions of the US navy in the Black Sea destabilize the situation, and one of their goals is the military development of the Ukrainian territory, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Such actions are a destabilizing factor in the Black Sea region, one of the goals of which is the military development of the territory of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, the US is taking unscheduled actions to create a multinational grouping of armed forces near Russia’s borders.
"The Russian Defence Ministry notes that this is about unscheduled actions of the US forces, which create a multinational grouping of armed forces in the immediate vicinity of the Russian border," the ministry added.
Russia's Black Sea Fleet is implementing a set of measures to control activities of the US Navy's vessels in the Black Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry added.
"The Black Sea Fleet is carrying out a set of measures to control the actions of the US Navy ships in the Black Sea. Since 30 October, the US Navy's Porter guided missile destroyer remains in the Black Sea. On 3 November, the US Navy's John Lenthall tanker entered the Black Sea and on 4 November, the US Navy's command ship Mount Whitney arrived," the ministry said in a statement.
Two B-1B strategic bombers of the US Air Force performed flights over the Black Sea at a distance of about 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the Russian state border, the Russian military added.
The US Sixth Fleet announced in November that its flagship Mount Whitney was heading to the Black Sea to conduct operations with NATO allies and partners.
Discuss
Popular comments
Too late now and no point in crying over spilled milk; should have done something back in 2014.
John Mason
9 November, 15:12 GMT1
Newsfeed
