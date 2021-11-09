https://sputniknews.com/20211109/mod-us-actions-in-black-sea-create-multinational-grouping-of-armed-forces-near-russian-border-1090593265.html

MoD: US Actions in Black Sea Create Multinational Grouping of Armed Forces Near Russian Border

MoD: US Actions in Black Sea Create Multinational Grouping of Armed Forces Near Russian Border

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The actions of the US navy in the Black Sea destabilize the situation, and one of their goals is the military development of the Ukrainian... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International

"Such actions are a destabilizing factor in the Black Sea region, one of the goals of which is the military development of the territory of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.According to the ministry, the US is taking unscheduled actions to create a multinational grouping of armed forces near Russia’s borders.Russia's Black Sea Fleet is implementing a set of measures to control activities of the US Navy's vessels in the Black Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry added.Two B-1B strategic bombers of the US Air Force performed flights over the Black Sea at a distance of about 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the Russian state border, the Russian military added.The US Sixth Fleet announced in November that its flagship Mount Whitney was heading to the Black Sea to conduct operations with NATO allies and partners.

