https://sputniknews.com/20211109/iraq-to-arrest-3-people-involved-in-assassination-attempt-on-prime-minister-reports-say-1090583514.html

Iraq to Arrest 3 People Involved in Assassination Attempt on Prime Minister, Reports Say

Iraq to Arrest 3 People Involved in Assassination Attempt on Prime Minister, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iraqi authorities have agreed on the arrest of three people involved in the attack on the home of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-09T06:15+0000

2021-11-09T06:15+0000

2021-11-09T06:15+0000

middle east

iraq

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103954/24/1039542451_0:210:4001:2460_1920x0_80_0_0_82e28dc1f470e876f77021409a183b98.jpg

The decision came after Al-Kadhimi said that those behind the assassination attempts on him were well known to him and would be exposed.The arrest was agreed on during the prime minister's meeting with President Barham Salih, President of the Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zaidan and Secretary-General of the Hezbollah Brigades Abu Hussein Al-Hamidawi, the news agency said.Those subject to arrest are three men belonging to an armed Shiite faction, Shafaq News said, adding they will be referred to the competent courts.The assassination attempt was undertaken early on Sunday when a drone targeted Al-Kadhimi's residence in Baghdad. An Al Arabiya correspondent reported that the prime minister was taken to hospital with slight injuries. The prime minister later tweeted that he was fine. Several of his security guards were reportedly injured as well.

iraq

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

middle east, iraq