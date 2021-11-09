https://sputniknews.com/20211109/irans-president-calls-for-setting-up-security-system-repelling-cyberattacks---reports-1090604519.html

Iran's President Calls for Setting up Security System Repelling Cyberattacks - Reports

Iran's President Calls for Setting up Security System Repelling Cyberattacks - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday that the country should invest in cybersecurity and create a security system capable of... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-09T20:48+0000

2021-11-09T20:48+0000

2021-11-09T20:48+0000

israel

iran

cyberattack

iran’s bushehr nuclear plant

ebrahim raisi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/13/1083189701_0:75:3375:1973_1920x0_80_0_0_3926ea900c6b0941d9d77c593f63f9a3.jpg

"We need to invest in cyber security," Raisi said at the meeting of the Supreme Council of Cyberspace, as quoted by the Iranian Fars news agency. "A system must be created that will monitor the situation on the regular basis, resist, and repulse potential attacks."Iran is often cyberattacked. In late October, the network of filling stations was disrupted, which deprived motorists of the chance to buy gasoline for reduced prices. The authorities blamed the United States and Israel for the attack.In July, the computer systems of the Iranian Transport Ministry were also hacked. Earlier, in June, the Iranian Nuclear Energy Agency reported on technical disruptions at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, which resulted in suspended operations for some time.

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

israel, iran, cyberattack, iran’s bushehr nuclear plant, ebrahim raisi