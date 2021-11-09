Registration was successful!
Iran's President Calls for Setting up Security System Repelling Cyberattacks - Reports
Iran's President Calls for Setting up Security System Repelling Cyberattacks - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday that the country should invest in cybersecurity and create a security system capable of... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
"We need to invest in cyber security," Raisi said at the meeting of the Supreme Council of Cyberspace, as quoted by the Iranian Fars news agency. "A system must be created that will monitor the situation on the regular basis, resist, and repulse potential attacks."Iran is often cyberattacked. In late October, the network of filling stations was disrupted, which deprived motorists of the chance to buy gasoline for reduced prices. The authorities blamed the United States and Israel for the attack.In July, the computer systems of the Iranian Transport Ministry were also hacked. Earlier, in June, the Iranian Nuclear Energy Agency reported on technical disruptions at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, which resulted in suspended operations for some time.
israel, iran, cyberattack, iran's bushehr nuclear plant, ebrahim raisi

Iran's President Calls for Setting up Security System Repelling Cyberattacks - Reports

20:48 GMT 09.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / ATTA KENAREEbrahim Raisi gives a news conference after voting in the presidential election, at a polling station in the capital Tehran, on June 18, 2021. - Raisi on June 19 declared the winner of a presidential election, a widely anticipated result after many political heavyweights were barred from running.
Ebrahim Raisi gives a news conference after voting in the presidential election, at a polling station in the capital Tehran, on June 18, 2021. - Raisi on June 19 declared the winner of a presidential election, a widely anticipated result after many political heavyweights were barred from running. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / ATTA KENARE
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday that the country should invest in cybersecurity and create a security system capable of repelling cyberattacks, according to the Iranian media.
"We need to invest in cyber security," Raisi said at the meeting of the Supreme Council of Cyberspace, as quoted by the Iranian Fars news agency. "A system must be created that will monitor the situation on the regular basis, resist, and repulse potential attacks."
Iran is often cyberattacked. In late October, the network of filling stations was disrupted, which deprived motorists of the chance to buy gasoline for reduced prices. The authorities blamed the United States and Israel for the attack.
In July, the computer systems of the Iranian Transport Ministry were also hacked. Earlier, in June, the Iranian Nuclear Energy Agency reported on technical disruptions at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, which resulted in suspended operations for some time.
