Injured Man Rescued From UK’s Deepest Cave After Two-Day Ordeal Doing ‘Remarkably Well’

The injured man rescued after spending two days trapped in the cave system in the Brecon Beacons, South Wales, was reported to be doing well by emergency services. He added that everyone involved was "delighted" with the outcome.In an effort that involved over 240 people and at least eight cave rescue teams, the man, in his forties, was lifted out on a stretcher from Ogof Ffynnon Ddu near Penwyllt on Monday evening. After his 54-hour ordeal he was rushed to hospital in an ambulance. The caver’s injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening, reportedly include a broken jaw, leg, and possible spinal injuries. According to the South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team, the man, believed to have gone into the cave system in a group, fell while caving in Ogof Ffynnon Ddu (Welsh for Cave of the Black Spring) near Penwyllt on Saturday. Due to the sustained injuries he was unable to climb out of the cave on his own. Other cavers in the group had supposedly managed to get out and call for help. When found, the man was placed on a stretcher, with rescuers using a device that put hot air into his lungs, to prevent him from succumbing to hypothermia. Peter Francis, of the South Wales Caving Club (SWCC), was cited as marvelling at what was probably the longest rescue mission in a cave in Britain.

