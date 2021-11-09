Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/injured-man-rescued-from-uks-deepest-cave-after-two-day-ordeal-doing-remarkably-well-1090589448.html
Injured Man Rescued From UK’s Deepest Cave After Two-Day Ordeal Doing ‘Remarkably Well’
Injured Man Rescued From UK’s Deepest Cave After Two-Day Ordeal Doing ‘Remarkably Well’
More than 240 people and eight cave rescue teams are reported to have been involved in the operation to rescue a caver in his forties who became trapped in... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-09T10:24+0000
2021-11-09T10:24+0000
wales
uk
cave
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090588376_0:248:2016:1382_1920x0_80_0_0_dfc6cd495df3b4b301350d9c4376bfb1.jpg
The injured man rescued after spending two days trapped in the cave system in the Brecon Beacons, South Wales, was reported to be doing well by emergency services. He added that everyone involved was "delighted" with the outcome.In an effort that involved over 240 people and at least eight cave rescue teams, the man, in his forties, was lifted out on a stretcher from Ogof Ffynnon Ddu near Penwyllt on Monday evening. After his 54-hour ordeal he was rushed to hospital in an ambulance. The caver’s injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening, reportedly include a broken jaw, leg, and possible spinal injuries. According to the South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team, the man, believed to have gone into the cave system in a group, fell while caving in Ogof Ffynnon Ddu (Welsh for Cave of the Black Spring) near Penwyllt on Saturday. Due to the sustained injuries he was unable to climb out of the cave on his own. Other cavers in the group had supposedly managed to get out and call for help. When found, the man was placed on a stretcher, with rescuers using a device that put hot air into his lungs, to prevent him from succumbing to hypothermia. Peter Francis, of the South Wales Caving Club (SWCC), was cited as marvelling at what was probably the longest rescue mission in a cave in Britain.
wales
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090588376_0:0:2016:1512_1920x0_80_0_0_a3026d96e59876e953edbeb660789d2a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
wales, uk, cave

Injured Man Rescued From UK’s Deepest Cave After Two-Day Ordeal Doing ‘Remarkably Well’

10:24 GMT 09.11.2021
© Photo : South & Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team/facebookSouth & Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team
South & Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
© Photo : South & Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team/facebook
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
More than 240 people and eight cave rescue teams are reported to have been involved in the operation to rescue a caver in his forties who became trapped in Ogof Ffynnon Ddu near Penwyllt, South Wales, on Saturday, after falling and sustaining injuries that prevented him from climbing out.
The injured man rescued after spending two days trapped in the cave system in the Brecon Beacons, South Wales, was reported to be doing well by emergency services.
"The casualty is doing remarkably well if you consider how long he's been in the cave, how long he's been in a stretcher- he's doing very well indeed," Gary Evans, the emergency services liaison officer, told reporters, according to Sky News.
He added that everyone involved was "delighted" with the outcome.
"...The casualty has done really well considering what's happened."
In an effort that involved over 240 people and at least eight cave rescue teams, the man, in his forties, was lifted out on a stretcher from Ogof Ffynnon Ddu near Penwyllt on Monday evening. After his 54-hour ordeal he was rushed to hospital in an ambulance.
The caver’s injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening, reportedly include a broken jaw, leg, and possible spinal injuries.
According to the South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team, the man, believed to have gone into the cave system in a group, fell while caving in Ogof Ffynnon Ddu (Welsh for Cave of the Black Spring) near Penwyllt on Saturday.
Due to the sustained injuries he was unable to climb out of the cave on his own. Other cavers in the group had supposedly managed to get out and call for help.
When found, the man was placed on a stretcher, with rescuers using a device that put hot air into his lungs, to prevent him from succumbing to hypothermia.
"The extraction of an injured caver from such a complex cave system creates many challenges including negotiating small tunnels, climbs, rivers and continuously uneven ground," said the rescue team.
Peter Francis, of the South Wales Caving Club (SWCC), was cited as marvelling at what was probably the longest rescue mission in a cave in Britain.
"To actually carry somebody in a stretcher, this is a 60-hour job. It's unbelievable," he told Sky News.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:46 GMTIranian Army Says It Intercepted US Reaper, Global Hawk Drones During Massive Drills
10:27 GMTFacebook Bans Ad of Former Cuomo and de Blasio Press Secretary's Book 'Penis Politics'
10:24 GMTInjured Man Rescued From UK’s Deepest Cave After Two-Day Ordeal Doing ‘Remarkably Well’
10:12 GMTRussia, US Understand Need for Putin-Biden Summit, No Date Set
10:08 GMTLive Updates: Polish Forces Use Tear Gas Against Refugees, Shots Heard - Belarus Border Committee
09:36 GMTNo 10 Sees 'No Need' For Standards Watchdog Probe Into ‘Wallpapergate’ Amid Westminster Sleaze Row
09:16 GMTAll 14 Crew Members of Panama-Flagged Vessel Which Ran Aground in Russia's Far East Evacuated
09:06 GMTGermany, Poland Need EU Assistance to Overcome Migrant Border Crisis, Seehofer Says
08:39 GMTChina's Heihe Offers Financial Reward for Help in Tracing Source of COVID Outbreak in City
08:36 GMTOrtega Calls His Victory in Nicaraguan Election Example for All Latin America
08:18 GMTBelarus' Defenсe Ministry Refutes Claims About Military's Involvement in Migration Crisis
08:17 GMTFour Newborns Die in Fire at Paediatric Ward in India, Government Orders Probe
08:17 GMTNewspaper Publisher Begins Appeal Against High Court Rulling Over Meghan Markle’s Letters
08:16 GMTIndian Adult Star Poonam Pandey Hospitalised, Gets Husband Sam Bombay Arrested For Physical Assault
08:16 GMTNew Barcelona Boss Xavi Opens Up on Pep Guardiola Comparisons & Lionel Messi's 'Good Luck' Message
08:15 GMTIndia: People Trapped Under Debris as Residential Building Collapses in Mumbai's Antop Hill Area
07:35 GMTSome 2,000 Refugees Still Stranded at Belarusian-Polish Border, Belarus Border Committee Says
07:32 GMT6 Jan. Probe Issues New Batch Of Subpoenas For Ex- Officials With ‘Pivotal Roles in Trump Campaign’
07:27 GMTCounter-Terror Police to Be Urged to Probe Vandal Attacks Against Tory MPs Amid Sleaze Row - Report
07:23 GMTWATCH Tennessee Pastor Disarms Gun-Wielding Man During Church Service