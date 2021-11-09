Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/indian-navy-gets-vela-stealth-submarine-as-competition-in-indian-ocean-heats-up-1090599088.html
Indian Navy Gets 'Vela' Stealth Submarine as Competition in Indian Ocean Heats up
Indian Navy Gets 'Vela' Stealth Submarine as Competition in Indian Ocean Heats up
Presently, the Indian Navy operates 15 submarines and is building two Scorpene-class submarines at a shipyard in Mumbai. India's Foreign Secretary on Monday... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
On Wednesday, the Indian Navy received its fourth Scorpene-class submarine from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL). Christened "Vela," the submarine was launched in May 2019 and has completed all major harbour and sea trials, including weapon and sensor testing. “The submarine [Vela] will soon be commissioned and enhance the Indian Navies capability,” the statement issued by the Navy reads.The state-owned MDL is assembling six Scorpene submarines in partnership with French shipbuilder Naval Group (formerly DCNS). Three of these submarines are already being used by India's Navy.The submarine has stealth features such as advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimised shape, and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision-guided weapons.The Indian Defence Ministry has revised its submarine construction plan after the Navy said it had detected at least seven Chinese warships in the IOR in recent years.On Monday, Harsh Vardhan Shringla – India's foreign secretary – highlighted the increased militiarisation of the IOR. He said that the region will “face an increasingly complicated, rapidly evolving, and more demanding security situation, with an ever-increasing battery of threats and uncertainties.”
Indian Navy Gets 'Vela' Stealth Submarine as Competition in Indian Ocean Heats up

18:46 GMT 09.11.2021
Presently, the Indian Navy operates 15 submarines and is building two Scorpene-class submarines at a shipyard in Mumbai. India's Foreign Secretary on Monday warned regional countries of increased militarisation in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) as countries ignore international law.
On Wednesday, the Indian Navy received its fourth Scorpene-class submarine from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL). Christened "Vela," the submarine was launched in May 2019 and has completed all major harbour and sea trials, including weapon and sensor testing.
“The submarine [Vela] will soon be commissioned and enhance the Indian Navies capability,” the statement issued by the Navy reads.
The state-owned MDL is assembling six Scorpene submarines in partnership with French shipbuilder Naval Group (formerly DCNS). Three of these submarines are already being used by India's Navy.
A nuclear-powered Type 094A Jin-class ballistic missile submarine of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy is seen during a military display in the South China Sea April 12, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
India Keeping All Options Open as China Could Share Nuke Submarines With Pakistan, Says Navy Veteran
18 September, 08:05 GMT
The submarine has stealth features such as advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimised shape, and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision-guided weapons.
The Indian Defence Ministry has revised its submarine construction plan after the Navy said it had detected at least seven Chinese warships in the IOR in recent years.
On Monday, Harsh Vardhan Shringla – India's foreign secretary – highlighted the increased militiarisation of the IOR. He said that the region will “face an increasingly complicated, rapidly evolving, and more demanding security situation, with an ever-increasing battery of threats and uncertainties.”
