https://sputniknews.com/20211109/indian-navy-gets-vela-stealth-submarine-as-competition-in-indian-ocean-heats-up-1090599088.html
Indian Navy Gets 'Vela' Stealth Submarine as Competition in Indian Ocean Heats up
Indian Navy Gets 'Vela' Stealth Submarine as Competition in Indian Ocean Heats up
Presently, the Indian Navy operates 15 submarines and is building two Scorpene-class submarines at a shipyard in Mumbai. India's Foreign Secretary on Monday... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-09T18:46+0000
2021-11-09T18:46+0000
2021-11-09T18:46+0000
indian navy
indian ocean
south china sea
china
submarines
indo-pacific
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090598579_0:53:1024:629_1920x0_80_0_0_8138663e35ac3676c6b8166c808c0353.jpg
On Wednesday, the Indian Navy received its fourth Scorpene-class submarine from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL). Christened "Vela," the submarine was launched in May 2019 and has completed all major harbour and sea trials, including weapon and sensor testing. “The submarine [Vela] will soon be commissioned and enhance the Indian Navies capability,” the statement issued by the Navy reads.The state-owned MDL is assembling six Scorpene submarines in partnership with French shipbuilder Naval Group (formerly DCNS). Three of these submarines are already being used by India's Navy.The submarine has stealth features such as advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimised shape, and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision-guided weapons.The Indian Defence Ministry has revised its submarine construction plan after the Navy said it had detected at least seven Chinese warships in the IOR in recent years.On Monday, Harsh Vardhan Shringla – India's foreign secretary – highlighted the increased militiarisation of the IOR. He said that the region will “face an increasingly complicated, rapidly evolving, and more demanding security situation, with an ever-increasing battery of threats and uncertainties.”
https://sputniknews.com/20210918/india-keeping-all-options-open-as-china-could-share-nuke-submarines-with-pakistan-says-navy-veteran-1089178775.html
indian ocean
china
indo-pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090598579_57:0:967:682_1920x0_80_0_0_f168e764dc20658480419b3e0f85f6a4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
indian navy, indian ocean, south china sea, china, submarines, indo-pacific, india
Indian Navy Gets 'Vela' Stealth Submarine as Competition in Indian Ocean Heats up
Presently, the Indian Navy operates 15 submarines and is building two Scorpene-class submarines at a shipyard in Mumbai. India's Foreign Secretary on Monday warned regional countries of increased militarisation in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) as countries ignore international law.
On Wednesday, the Indian Navy received its fourth Scorpene-class submarine from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL). Christened "Vela," the submarine was launched in May 2019 and has completed all major harbour and sea trials, including weapon and sensor testing.
“The submarine [Vela] will soon be commissioned and enhance the Indian Navies capability,” the statement issued by the Navy reads.
The state-owned MDL is assembling six Scorpene submarines in partnership with French shipbuilder Naval Group
(formerly DCNS). Three of these submarines are already being used by India's Navy.
The submarine has stealth features such as advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimised shape, and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision-guided weapons.
The Indian Defence Ministry has revised its submarine construction plan after the Navy said it had detected at least seven Chinese warships in the IOR in recent years.
On Monday, Harsh Vardhan Shringla – India's foreign secretary – highlighted the increased militiarisation of the IOR. He said that the region will “face an increasingly complicated, rapidly evolving, and more demanding security situation, with an ever-increasing battery of threats and uncertainties.”