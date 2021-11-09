https://sputniknews.com/20211109/indian-navy-gets-vela-stealth-submarine-as-competition-in-indian-ocean-heats-up-1090599088.html

Indian Navy Gets 'Vela' Stealth Submarine as Competition in Indian Ocean Heats up

Indian Navy Gets 'Vela' Stealth Submarine as Competition in Indian Ocean Heats up

Presently, the Indian Navy operates 15 submarines and is building two Scorpene-class submarines at a shipyard in Mumbai. India's Foreign Secretary on Monday... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-09T18:46+0000

2021-11-09T18:46+0000

2021-11-09T18:46+0000

indian navy

indian ocean

south china sea

china

submarines

indo-pacific

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090598579_0:53:1024:629_1920x0_80_0_0_8138663e35ac3676c6b8166c808c0353.jpg

On Wednesday, the Indian Navy received its fourth Scorpene-class submarine from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL). Christened "Vela," the submarine was launched in May 2019 and has completed all major harbour and sea trials, including weapon and sensor testing. “The submarine [Vela] will soon be commissioned and enhance the Indian Navies capability,” the statement issued by the Navy reads.The state-owned MDL is assembling six Scorpene submarines in partnership with French shipbuilder Naval Group (formerly DCNS). Three of these submarines are already being used by India's Navy.The submarine has stealth features such as advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimised shape, and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision-guided weapons.The Indian Defence Ministry has revised its submarine construction plan after the Navy said it had detected at least seven Chinese warships in the IOR in recent years.On Monday, Harsh Vardhan Shringla – India's foreign secretary – highlighted the increased militiarisation of the IOR. He said that the region will “face an increasingly complicated, rapidly evolving, and more demanding security situation, with an ever-increasing battery of threats and uncertainties.”

https://sputniknews.com/20210918/india-keeping-all-options-open-as-china-could-share-nuke-submarines-with-pakistan-says-navy-veteran-1089178775.html

indian ocean

china

indo-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

indian navy, indian ocean, south china sea, china, submarines, indo-pacific, india