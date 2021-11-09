Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/indian-adult-star-poonam-pandey-hospitalised-gets-husband-sam-bombay-arrested-for-physical-assault-1090583213.html
Indian Adult Star Poonam Pandey Hospitalised, Gets Husband Sam Bombay Arrested For Physical Assault
Indian Adult Star Poonam Pandey Hospitalised, Gets Husband Sam Bombay Arrested For Physical Assault
After living together for years and making adult content for their online platform, actress Poonam Pandey and photographer, director Sam Bombay got married on... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-09T08:16+0000
2021-11-09T08:16+0000
bollywood
bollywood
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090585730_0:110:2960:1775_1920x0_80_0_0_d74a64fb0f21ea1109f1777c51be9a36.jpg
Actress-model Poonam Pandey has been hospitalised after her husband Sam Bombay (Sam Ahmed) allegedly assaulted her physically, which led to several injures on her head, eyes and face, officials reported on Tuesday.After she filed a police complaint against Bombay, Mumbai Police arrested him on Monday.In 2011, Poonam become an overnight sensation by offering to strip down for the Indian Cricket Team if they won the World Cup.She then made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the movie 'Nasha'. Poonam ventured into making adult content with her live-in partner Sam Bombay, who used to direct, produce and edit her videos for her online platforms that garnered millions of followers.After staying in a live-in relationship for three years, the couple got married in September 2020. However, their happy married life hit a setback within a few days of their wedding as Poonam accused Bombay of allegedly molesting, threatening, and assaulting her and got him arrested during their trip to Goa.Last year, Poonam shared her horrifying experience with Indian news daily The Times Of India, and revealed that her relationship “has always been abusive”, and that it isn’t a good idea to continue with a person who has “beaten” her up “like an animal”. However, the couple resolved their issues and got back together days after the incident.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090585730_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_0acd6448d9576d21ffd64ac975f3389d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bollywood, bollywood, india

Indian Adult Star Poonam Pandey Hospitalised, Gets Husband Sam Bombay Arrested For Physical Assault

08:16 GMT 09.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / STRDELIndian model Poonam Pandey (2011 Kingfisher Calendar girl) poses for a candid photo shoot in Mumbai on June 1, 2012
Indian model Poonam Pandey (2011 Kingfisher Calendar girl) poses for a candid photo shoot in Mumbai on June 1, 2012 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / STRDEL
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
After living together for years and making adult content for their online platform, actress Poonam Pandey and photographer, director Sam Bombay got married on 11 September last year. Within several days of their wedding, Poonam filed a police complaint against him for assaulting, molesting and threatening her.
Actress-model Poonam Pandey has been hospitalised after her husband Sam Bombay (Sam Ahmed) allegedly assaulted her physically, which led to several injures on her head, eyes and face, officials reported on Tuesday.
After she filed a police complaint against Bombay, Mumbai Police arrested him on Monday.
"Actress Poonam Pandey's husband, Sam Bombay, was arrested yesterday in Mumbai after the actress complained that he assaulted her. Poonam Pandey was admitted to a hospital," the Mumbai Police told Indian Media.
In 2011, Poonam become an overnight sensation by offering to strip down for the Indian Cricket Team if they won the World Cup.
She then made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the movie 'Nasha'.
Poonam ventured into making adult content with her live-in partner Sam Bombay, who used to direct, produce and edit her videos for her online platforms that garnered millions of followers.
After staying in a live-in relationship for three years, the couple got married in September 2020. However, their happy married life hit a setback within a few days of their wedding as Poonam accused Bombay of allegedly molesting, threatening, and assaulting her and got him arrested during their trip to Goa.
Last year, Poonam shared her horrifying experience with Indian news daily The Times Of India, and revealed that her relationship “has always been abusive”, and that it isn’t a good idea to continue with a person who has “beaten” her up “like an animal”.
However, the couple resolved their issues and got back together days after the incident.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:16 GMTAll 14 Crew Members of Panama-Flagged Vessel Which Ran Aground in Russia's Far East Evacuated
09:06 GMTGermany, Poland Need EU Assistance to Overcome Migrant Border Crisis, Seehofer Says
08:39 GMTChina's Heihe Offers Financial Reward for Help in Tracing Source of COVID Outbreak in City
08:36 GMTOrtega Calls His Victory in Nicaraguan Election Example for All Latin America
08:18 GMTBelarus' Defenсe Ministry Refutes Claims About Military's Involvement in Migration Crisis
08:17 GMTFour Newborns Die in Fire at Paediatric Ward in India, Government Orders Probe
08:17 GMTNewspaper Publisher Begins Appeal Against High Court Rulling Over Meghan Markle’s Letters
08:16 GMTIndian Adult Star Poonam Pandey Hospitalised, Gets Husband Sam Bombay Arrested For Physical Assault
08:16 GMTNew Barcelona Boss Xavi Opens Up on Pep Guardiola Comparisons & Lionel Messi's 'Good Luck' Message
08:15 GMTIndia: People Trapped Under Debris as Residential Building Collapses in Mumbai's Antop Hill Area
07:35 GMTSome 2,000 Refugees Still Stranded at Belarusian-Polish Border, Belarus Border Committee Says
07:32 GMT6 Jan. Probe Issues New Batch Of Subpoenas For Ex- Officials With ‘Pivotal Roles in Trump Campaign’
07:27 GMTCounter-Terror Police to Be Urged to Probe Vandal Attacks Against Tory MPs Amid Sleaze Row - Report
07:23 GMTWATCH Tennessee Pastor Disarms Gun-Wielding Man During Church Service
07:15 GMTSweden Experimenting With Rats on LSD to Cure Depression, Addiction
07:13 GMTHarris Heads to Paris to Follow Up on Biden Meeting With Macron After AUKUS Row
06:54 GMTHealthy Nutrient Levels in Soy-Fed Farmed Salmon Drop Drastically – Norwegian Study
06:49 GMT6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Coast of Nicaragua, EMSC Says
06:15 GMTIraq to Arrest 3 People Involved in Assassination Attempt on Prime Minister, Reports Say
06:13 GMTDenmark Plans to Reintroduce COVID Passports Amid Recent Surge to 'Make it Difficult' for Unvaxxed