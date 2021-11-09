https://sputniknews.com/20211109/indian-adult-star-poonam-pandey-hospitalised-gets-husband-sam-bombay-arrested-for-physical-assault-1090583213.html
Indian Adult Star Poonam Pandey Hospitalised, Gets Husband Sam Bombay Arrested For Physical Assault
Indian Adult Star Poonam Pandey Hospitalised, Gets Husband Sam Bombay Arrested For Physical Assault
After living together for years and making adult content for their online platform, actress Poonam Pandey and photographer, director Sam Bombay got married on... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-09T08:16+0000
2021-11-09T08:16+0000
2021-11-09T08:16+0000
bollywood
bollywood
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090585730_0:110:2960:1775_1920x0_80_0_0_d74a64fb0f21ea1109f1777c51be9a36.jpg
Actress-model Poonam Pandey has been hospitalised after her husband Sam Bombay (Sam Ahmed) allegedly assaulted her physically, which led to several injures on her head, eyes and face, officials reported on Tuesday.After she filed a police complaint against Bombay, Mumbai Police arrested him on Monday.In 2011, Poonam become an overnight sensation by offering to strip down for the Indian Cricket Team if they won the World Cup.She then made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the movie 'Nasha'. Poonam ventured into making adult content with her live-in partner Sam Bombay, who used to direct, produce and edit her videos for her online platforms that garnered millions of followers.After staying in a live-in relationship for three years, the couple got married in September 2020. However, their happy married life hit a setback within a few days of their wedding as Poonam accused Bombay of allegedly molesting, threatening, and assaulting her and got him arrested during their trip to Goa.Last year, Poonam shared her horrifying experience with Indian news daily The Times Of India, and revealed that her relationship “has always been abusive”, and that it isn’t a good idea to continue with a person who has “beaten” her up “like an animal”. However, the couple resolved their issues and got back together days after the incident.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090585730_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_0acd6448d9576d21ffd64ac975f3389d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
bollywood, bollywood, india
Indian Adult Star Poonam Pandey Hospitalised, Gets Husband Sam Bombay Arrested For Physical Assault
After living together for years and making adult content for their online platform, actress Poonam Pandey and photographer, director Sam Bombay got married on 11 September last year. Within several days of their wedding, Poonam filed a police complaint against him for assaulting, molesting and threatening her.
Actress-model Poonam Pandey
has been hospitalised after her husband Sam Bombay (Sam Ahmed) allegedly assaulted her physically, which led to several injures on her head, eyes and face, officials reported on Tuesday.
After she filed a police complaint against Bombay, Mumbai Police arrested him on Monday.
"Actress Poonam Pandey's husband, Sam Bombay, was arrested yesterday in Mumbai after the actress complained that he assaulted her. Poonam Pandey was admitted to a hospital," the Mumbai Police told Indian Media.
In 2011, Poonam become an overnight sensation
by offering to strip down for the Indian Cricket Team if they won the World Cup.
She then made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the movie 'Nasha'.
Poonam ventured into making adult content with her live-in partner Sam Bombay,
who used to direct, produce and edit her videos for her online platforms that garnered millions of followers.
After staying in a live-in relationship for three years, the couple got married in September 2020. However, their happy married life hit a setback within a few days of their wedding as Poonam accused Bombay of allegedly molesting, threatening, and assaulting her and got him arrested during their trip to Goa.
Last year, Poonam shared her horrifying experience with Indian news daily The Times Of India, and revealed that her relationship “has always been abusive”, and that it isn’t a good idea to continue with a person who has “beaten” her up “like an animal”.
However, the couple resolved their issues and got back together days after the incident.