India: People Trapped Under Debris as Residential Building Collapses in Mumbai's Antop Hill Area

A residential building collapsed Tuesday morning in India's financial capital Mumbai, and nine people have been rescued so far. According to media reports, several people remain buried under the debris. The incident took place in Mumbai's Antop Hill area; after the collapse, fire tenders were rushed to the site. A rescue operation is still underway. Seven of the injured were sent to the nearby civic-run Sion Hospital for treatment. However, the details about their health condition hasn't been made public.No further details were immediately available.
Nine people have been rescued from the wreckage; seven were sent to a nearby civic hospital, while two refused hospitalisation. Meanwhile, police officials as well as civic teams are also present at the spot after being alerted.
A residential building collapsed Tuesday morning in India's financial capital Mumbai, and nine people have been rescued so far. According to media reports, several people remain buried under the debris.
The incident took place in Mumbai's Antop Hill area; after the collapse, fire tenders were rushed to the site. A rescue operation is still underway.
A house collapsed in Antop Hill area of Mumbai. Nine persons rescued and shifted to a hospital: Mumbai Fire Brigade pic.twitter.com/Q1rY6TEt6l