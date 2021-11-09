Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/india-people-trapped-under-debris-as-residential-building-collapses-in-mumbais-antop-hill-area-1090583672.html
India: People Trapped Under Debris as Residential Building Collapses in Mumbai's Antop Hill Area
India: People Trapped Under Debris as Residential Building Collapses in Mumbai's Antop Hill Area
Nine people have been rescued from the wreckage; seven were sent to a nearby civic hospital, while two refused hospitalisation. Meanwhile, police officials as... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-09T08:15+0000
2021-11-09T08:15+0000
mumbai
maharashtra
india
building collapse
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090585653_0:0:3069:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_b51f6d8544f118a1407ad00fafa99670.jpg
A residential building collapsed Tuesday morning in India's financial capital Mumbai, and nine people have been rescued so far. According to media reports, several people remain buried under the debris. The incident took place in Mumbai's Antop Hill area; after the collapse, fire tenders were rushed to the site. A rescue operation is still underway. Seven of the injured were sent to the nearby civic-run Sion Hospital for treatment. However, the details about their health condition hasn't been made public.No further details were immediately available.
mumbai
maharashtra
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sushmita Panda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
Sushmita Panda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090585653_117:0:2848:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7f6d72b6a01ee2925f7ad265f5b99b03.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mumbai, maharashtra, india, building collapse

India: People Trapped Under Debris as Residential Building Collapses in Mumbai's Antop Hill Area

08:15 GMT 09.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / SUJIT JAISWALCivil authority and rescue personnel search for survivors in the debris of a building that collapsed following heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai on June 10, 2021
Civil authority and rescue personnel search for survivors in the debris of a building that collapsed following heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai on June 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / SUJIT JAISWAL
Subscribe
Sushmita Panda - Sputnik International
Sushmita Panda
All materials
Nine people have been rescued from the wreckage; seven were sent to a nearby civic hospital, while two refused hospitalisation. Meanwhile, police officials as well as civic teams are also present at the spot after being alerted.
A residential building collapsed Tuesday morning in India's financial capital Mumbai, and nine people have been rescued so far. According to media reports, several people remain buried under the debris.
The incident took place in Mumbai's Antop Hill area; after the collapse, fire tenders were rushed to the site. A rescue operation is still underway.
Seven of the injured were sent to the nearby civic-run Sion Hospital for treatment. However, the details about their health condition hasn't been made public.
No further details were immediately available.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:16 GMTAll 14 Crew Members of Panama-Flagged Vessel Which Ran Aground in Russia's Far East Evacuated
09:06 GMTGermany, Poland Need EU Assistance to Overcome Migrant Border Crisis, Seehofer Says
08:39 GMTChina's Heihe Offers Financial Reward for Help in Tracing Source of COVID Outbreak in City
08:36 GMTOrtega Calls His Victory in Nicaraguan Election Example for All Latin America
08:18 GMTBelarus' Defenсe Ministry Refutes Claims About Military's Involvement in Migration Crisis
08:17 GMTFour Newborns Die in Fire at Paediatric Ward in India, Government Orders Probe
08:17 GMTNewspaper Publisher Begins Appeal Against High Court Rulling Over Meghan Markle’s Letters
08:16 GMTIndian Adult Star Poonam Pandey Hospitalised, Gets Husband Sam Bombay Arrested For Physical Assault
08:16 GMTNew Barcelona Boss Xavi Opens Up on Pep Guardiola Comparisons & Lionel Messi's 'Good Luck' Message
08:15 GMTIndia: People Trapped Under Debris as Residential Building Collapses in Mumbai's Antop Hill Area
07:35 GMTSome 2,000 Refugees Still Stranded at Belarusian-Polish Border, Belarus Border Committee Says
07:32 GMT6 Jan. Probe Issues New Batch Of Subpoenas For Ex- Officials With ‘Pivotal Roles in Trump Campaign’
07:27 GMTCounter-Terror Police to Be Urged to Probe Vandal Attacks Against Tory MPs Amid Sleaze Row - Report
07:23 GMTWATCH Tennessee Pastor Disarms Gun-Wielding Man During Church Service
07:15 GMTSweden Experimenting With Rats on LSD to Cure Depression, Addiction
07:13 GMTHarris Heads to Paris to Follow Up on Biden Meeting With Macron After AUKUS Row
06:54 GMTHealthy Nutrient Levels in Soy-Fed Farmed Salmon Drop Drastically – Norwegian Study
06:49 GMT6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Coast of Nicaragua, EMSC Says
06:15 GMTIraq to Arrest 3 People Involved in Assassination Attempt on Prime Minister, Reports Say
06:13 GMTDenmark Plans to Reintroduce COVID Passports Amid Recent Surge to 'Make it Difficult' for Unvaxxed