https://sputniknews.com/20211109/india-people-trapped-under-debris-as-residential-building-collapses-in-mumbais-antop-hill-area-1090583672.html

India: People Trapped Under Debris as Residential Building Collapses in Mumbai's Antop Hill Area

India: People Trapped Under Debris as Residential Building Collapses in Mumbai's Antop Hill Area

Nine people have been rescued from the wreckage; seven were sent to a nearby civic hospital, while two refused hospitalisation. Meanwhile, police officials as... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-09T08:15+0000

2021-11-09T08:15+0000

2021-11-09T08:15+0000

mumbai

maharashtra

india

building collapse

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090585653_0:0:3069:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_b51f6d8544f118a1407ad00fafa99670.jpg

A residential building collapsed Tuesday morning in India's financial capital Mumbai, and nine people have been rescued so far. According to media reports, several people remain buried under the debris. The incident took place in Mumbai's Antop Hill area; after the collapse, fire tenders were rushed to the site. A rescue operation is still underway. Seven of the injured were sent to the nearby civic-run Sion Hospital for treatment. However, the details about their health condition hasn't been made public.No further details were immediately available.

mumbai

maharashtra

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sushmita Panda https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg

Sushmita Panda https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sushmita Panda https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg

mumbai, maharashtra, india, building collapse