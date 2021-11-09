Registration was successful!
Germany, Poland Need EU Assistance to Overcome Migrant Border Crisis, Seehofer Says
Germany, Poland Need EU Assistance to Overcome Migrant Border Crisis, Seehofer Says
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany and Poland are unable to overcome the migrant border crisis on their own, EU assistance is needed, German Minister of the Interior... 09.11.2021
"We must help the Polish government to secure the external border. In fact, this is the responsibility of the European Commission. I am calling on it to take action," Seehofer said, stressing that Germany and Poland "cannot deal with the situation on their own."On Monday, Poland's defence ministry held a meeting with the Belarusian defence attache, Alexey Bortnik, about the "violations of the Polish border allegedly committed by Belarusian servicemen and their involvement in the migration crisis."In recent months, Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania have reported an increase in the number of people trying to illegally cross the border from Belarus, accusing Minsk of using migrants as a "hybrid weapon" against the bloc after it imposed sanctions on the country. Belarus denied all the allegations, saying it could no longer suppress migration to neighbouring countries due to lack of resources caused by Western sanctions against the country.
Germany, Poland Need EU Assistance to Overcome Migrant Border Crisis, Seehofer Says

09:06 GMT 09.11.2021
© REUTERS / HANDOUTMigrants use wire cutters to cut the barbed wire as they try to cross the Belarus/Poland border near Kuznica Bialostocka, Poland, in this video-grab released by the Polish Defence Ministry, November 8, 2021
Migrants use wire cutters to cut the barbed wire as they try to cross the Belarus/Poland border near Kuznica Bialostocka, Poland, in this video-grab released by the Polish Defence Ministry, November 8, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
© REUTERS / HANDOUT
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany and Poland are unable to overcome the migrant border crisis on their own, EU assistance is needed, German Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer said in an interview with Bild newspaper.
"We must help the Polish government to secure the external border. In fact, this is the responsibility of the European Commission. I am calling on it to take action," Seehofer said, stressing that Germany and Poland "cannot deal with the situation on their own."
On Monday, Poland's defence ministry held a meeting with the Belarusian defence attache, Alexey Bortnik, about the "violations of the Polish border allegedly committed by Belarusian servicemen and their involvement in the migration crisis."
In recent months, Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania have reported an increase in the number of people trying to illegally cross the border from Belarus, accusing Minsk of using migrants as a "hybrid weapon" against the bloc after it imposed sanctions on the country.
Belarus denied all the allegations, saying it could no longer suppress migration to neighbouring countries due to lack of resources caused by Western sanctions against the country.
