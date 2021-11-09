https://sputniknews.com/20211109/florida-gov-desantis-announces-start-of-2022-reelection-campaign-based-on-states-freedom-1090579303.html

Florida Gov. DeSantis Announces Start of 2022 Reelection Campaign Based on State's 'Freedom'

Florida Gov. DeSantis Announces Start of 2022 Reelection Campaign Based on State's 'Freedom'

DeSantis, publicly known for consistently standing up to the federally imposed COVID-19 restrictive measures, such as mask and vaccine mandates, was first... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-09T01:34+0000

2021-11-09T01:34+0000

2021-11-09T01:34+0000

us

florida

conservatives

reelection

governor

ron desantis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090579456_0:180:3072:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_14fd6d8a5ed0f6107938191505eec4b1.jpg

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his intention to run for re-election in 2022 on Monday, claiming that he has "delivered on all fronts" during his first term in office and telling US media that he has "only just begun to fight."DeSantis officially launched his re-election campaign by filing papers and updating his website for campaigning purposes.The governor stressed that he has "delivered on all fronts" during his current term."Florida’s economy is strong, we’ve boosted teacher pay, made historic investments in Everglades restoration and water quality, signed strong election integrity legislation," he said, listing his accomplishments, adding that his administration "provided unparalleled support for law enforcement and appointed strong constitutionalists to our state courts."DeSantis also claimed that he "protected individual Floridians and small businesses by keeping Florida open" and that he "stood up for students and parents by ensuring schools provided in-person instruction and by championing the rights of parents.""We’ve also taken on Big Tech censorship, banned sanctuary cities, ensured that municipalities cannot defund law enforcement and stood up to the Biden regime," he added.On his personal Twitter, the governor added that he strengthened the electoral process in his state, apparently hinting at allegations of multiple irregularities during the recent 2020 presidential election.According to experts in the US media, winning the Florida gubernatorial post again may be very important for DeSantis if he intends to try his luck in the presidential election in 2024. The governor himself, however, has stated that he does not plan to participate in the race.DeSantis has only one Republican competitor in the GOP primary - John Joseph Mercadante, who ran for governor of Florida in the 2018 primary. Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist of Florida, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, David Nelson Freeman, Ivan Graham, Jonathan Karns, Amaro Lionheart, Alexander Lundmark, Timothy Lemont Mosley, state Senator Annettee Taddeo, Robert Lee Wills, and Randy Zapata are among the Democrats who have declared their candidacy for the Democratic primary.Although DeSantis enjoys support among conservative voters and is even considered a Republican party star, Democrats reportedly suggest he could suffer defeat over his handling of the pandemic. With the emergence of the Delta variant, the Sunshine State did become the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the US this summer. However, COVID-19 cases have decreased in Florida over the last month, and the most current polls show DeSantis with a substantial lead over all of his Democratic opponents.

https://sputniknews.com/20211022/floridas-desantis-strikes-at-vaccine-mandates-by-posting-his-rendition-of-dont-tread-on-me-flag-1090116304.html

florida

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

us, florida, conservatives, reelection, governor, ron desantis