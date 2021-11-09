https://sputniknews.com/20211109/eu-chief-charles-michel-delivers-annual-europe-speech--1090581799.html

EU Chief Charles Michel Delivers Annual 'Europe Speech'

EU Chief Charles Michel Delivers Annual 'Europe Speech'

This will be the 12th Europe speech delivered at the event, which is organised by Konrad Adenauer Stiftung. 09.11.2021, Sputnik International

European Council President Charles Michel is holding an annual speech on the state of Europe under the title ‘We are Europe!' at the Berlin Conference 2021.In previous years European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, made their statements at the event, which is held on the anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

