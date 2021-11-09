Registration was successful!
LIVE: EU Chief Charles Michel Delivers Annual 'Europe Speech'
EU Chief Charles Michel Delivers Annual 'Europe Speech'
EU Chief Charles Michel Delivers Annual 'Europe Speech'
This will be the 12th Europe speech delivered at the event, which is organised by Konrad Adenauer Stiftung. 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-09T18:23+0000
2021-11-09T18:23+0000
europe
charles michel
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090602208_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b7c7cf19637306c1359fcbc0b7d4401b.jpg
European Council President Charles Michel is holding an annual speech on the state of Europe under the title ‘We are Europe!' at the Berlin Conference 2021.In previous years European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, made their statements at the event, which is held on the anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
EU Chief Charles Michel Delivers Annual 'Europe Speech'
EU Chief Charles Michel Delivers Annual 'Europe Speech'
2021-11-09T18:23+0000
europe, charles michel

EU Chief Charles Michel Delivers Annual 'Europe Speech'

18:23 GMT 09.11.2021
© Ruptly
This will be the 12th Europe speech delivered at the event, which is organised by Konrad Adenauer Stiftung.
European Council President Charles Michel is holding an annual speech on the state of Europe under the title ‘We are Europe!' at the Berlin Conference 2021.
In previous years European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, made their statements at the event, which is held on the anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
