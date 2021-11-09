https://sputniknews.com/20211109/durham-indictment-is-bad-news-for-those-media-outlets-that-peddled-steele-dossier---report-1090607230.html

Durham Indictment Is ’Bad News’ For Those Media Outlets That Peddled Steele Dossier - Report

Durham Indictment Is ’Bad News’ For Those Media Outlets That Peddled Steele Dossier - Report

Last week's indictment of Igor Danchenko secured by special counsel John Durham, who was appointed by the Trump administration to investigate the motives...

Washington Post press critic Erik Wemple warned media outlets Monday that they face a “steep journalistic challenge” to back up their initial reporting on the Steele dossier — following recent revelations from the Durham investigation.Wemple, who has long been critical of the media's hyping of the Steele dossier, highlighted the involvement of Democratic operative and Clinton ally Charles Dolan Jr., one of Danchenko's primary sources according to the indictment.The indictment brings doubt in the validity of the media’s past coverage of the dossier, and shifts the attention to Democrats’ involvement.Of the news outlets mentioned, The Post, ABC News and the Wall Street Journal, reportedly told Wemple they were "reviewing" their past and potentially framed reporting on the dossier's involvement of Sergei Millian, the former president of the Russian-American Chamber of Commerce."News organizations may face a mismatch as they place their reporting alongside the indictment. Where the indictment relies on emails, interviews and other powerful investigative tools, the Journal’s initial scoop cited a single anonymous source. The sourcing for The Post’s reporting about Millian’s alleged conversation is unclear, while ABC News attributes its primary assertion to ‘a person familiar with the raw intelligence provided to the FBI,'" Wemple wrote. “Many indictments” are expected from Durham’s investigation, more so from former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, arguing that everyone involved in creating the dossier is in “jeopardy.”Former President Donald Trump repeatedly said the Steele dossier was completely fake and the allegations against him were made up by his opponent Hillary Clinton’s campaign to undermine his candidacy and presidency. Trump had described the effort to smear him based on false allegations as a political witch hunt. Moscow has described the Steele dossier as media speculation. Russia has also repeatedly denied interfering in the US election, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the defeat of Trump's campaign opponent as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of electoral fraud and corruption.

