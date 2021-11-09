Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/dueling-narratives-in-ethiopia-conflict-nicaragua-election-bipartisan-infrastructure-bill-passes-1090578969.html
Dueling Narratives In Ethiopia Conflict; Nicaragua Election; Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Passes
Dueling Narratives In Ethiopia Conflict; Nicaragua Election; Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Passes
Bipartisan infrastructure bill passes House vote. Will social spending take a back seat? 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-09T08:58+0000
2021-11-09T08:58+0000
venezuela
nicaragua
ethiopia
infrastructure
iran
white house
pollution
intervention
drones
climate
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090578943_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_8f843a259e2b80205fc7e4bba641890f.png
Dueling Narratives In Ethiopia Conflict; Nicaragua Election; Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Passes
Bipartisan infrastructure bill passes House vote. Will social spending take a back seat?
Bob Schlehuber, co-host of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik, joins us to talk about the situation in Ethiopia, where Western media has been presenting a completely different picture of the conflict that generally favors the TPLF narrative and contrasts with on-the-ground reports. He tells us about the experiences of having conversations about the future of the country with Ethiopian citizens, how this conflict could decide the future of the horn of Africa, and how a peaceful solution to the conflict should be the main goal of potential future negotiations.Wyatt Reed, Radio Sputnik correspondent, tells us about the elections that took place in Nicaragua on Sunday, where the incumbent Daniel Ortega emerged victorious, and how despite proof of transparency in the elections, mainstream Western media outlets keep describing the vote as a sham. We also talk about the White House statement on the election, and whether this signals that the US will take an even harsher line against Nicaragua and expand its sanctions.Mohammad Marandi, professor of English literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, talks to us about growing tensions between the US and Iran, and an incident last week where Iran alleged that the US tried to seize an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, which elicited a rebuke from the US denying such actions, and reports that the tanker in this incident may have transporting oil to Venezuela. We also talk about reports of a drone attack on the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi, and what this means for the current power struggle in Iraq.Dan Lazare, journalist and writer, joins hosts Michelle Witte and Austin Pelli to discuss the messy negotiations over the infrastructure bill, where the slimmed-down bipartisan version passed on Friday, and whether this means that the more ambitious Build Back Better Plan could be permanently shelved. We also talk about COP26 and how people are growing more impatient and skeptical that promises made there will be followed through, and what it would take to enact meaningful climate legislation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
venezuela
nicaragua
ethiopia
iran
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090578943_227:0:1160:700_1920x0_80_0_0_e666a5585df3b8c1eb212a0c81f94085.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
venezuela, nicaragua, ethiopia, infrastructure, iran, white house, pollution, intervention, drones, climate, bill, iraq, elections, oil, fossil fuels, media bias, navy, tankers, political misfits, tplf (tigray people's liberation front), cop26, аудио, radio

Dueling Narratives In Ethiopia Conflict; Nicaragua Election; Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Passes

08:58 GMT 09.11.2021
Dueling Narratives In Ethiopia Conflict; Nicaragua Election; Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Passes
Subscribe
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
Bob Schlehuber - Sputnik International
Bob Schlehuber
All materials
Bipartisan infrastructure bill passes House vote. Will social spending take a back seat?
Bob Schlehuber, co-host of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik, joins us to talk about the situation in Ethiopia, where Western media has been presenting a completely different picture of the conflict that generally favors the TPLF narrative and contrasts with on-the-ground reports. He tells us about the experiences of having conversations about the future of the country with Ethiopian citizens, how this conflict could decide the future of the horn of Africa, and how a peaceful solution to the conflict should be the main goal of potential future negotiations.
Wyatt Reed, Radio Sputnik correspondent, tells us about the elections that took place in Nicaragua on Sunday, where the incumbent Daniel Ortega emerged victorious, and how despite proof of transparency in the elections, mainstream Western media outlets keep describing the vote as a sham. We also talk about the White House statement on the election, and whether this signals that the US will take an even harsher line against Nicaragua and expand its sanctions.
Mohammad Marandi, professor of English literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, talks to us about growing tensions between the US and Iran, and an incident last week where Iran alleged that the US tried to seize an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, which elicited a rebuke from the US denying such actions, and reports that the tanker in this incident may have transporting oil to Venezuela. We also talk about reports of a drone attack on the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi, and what this means for the current power struggle in Iraq.
Dan Lazare, journalist and writer, joins hosts Michelle Witte and Austin Pelli to discuss the messy negotiations over the infrastructure bill, where the slimmed-down bipartisan version passed on Friday, and whether this means that the more ambitious Build Back Better Plan could be permanently shelved. We also talk about COP26 and how people are growing more impatient and skeptical that promises made there will be followed through, and what it would take to enact meaningful climate legislation.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:16 GMTAll 14 Crew Members of Panama-Flagged Vessel Which Ran Aground in Russia's Far East Evacuated
09:06 GMTGermany, Poland Need EU Assistance to Overcome Migrant Border Crisis, Seehofer Says
08:39 GMTChina's Heihe Offers Financial Reward for Help in Tracing Source of COVID Outbreak in City
08:36 GMTOrtega Calls His Victory in Nicaraguan Election Example for All Latin America
08:18 GMTBelarus' Defenсe Ministry Refutes Claims About Military's Involvement in Migration Crisis
08:17 GMTFour Newborns Die in Fire at Paediatric Ward in India, Government Orders Probe
08:17 GMTNewspaper Publisher Begins Appeal Against High Court Rulling Over Meghan Markle’s Letters
08:16 GMTIndian Adult Star Poonam Pandey Hospitalised, Gets Husband Sam Bombay Arrested For Physical Assault
08:16 GMTNew Barcelona Boss Xavi Opens Up on Pep Guardiola Comparisons & Lionel Messi's 'Good Luck' Message
08:15 GMTIndia: People Trapped Under Debris as Residential Building Collapses in Mumbai's Antop Hill Area
07:35 GMTSome 2,000 Refugees Still Stranded at Belarusian-Polish Border, Belarus Border Committee Says
07:32 GMT6 Jan. Probe Issues New Batch Of Subpoenas For Ex- Officials With ‘Pivotal Roles in Trump Campaign’
07:27 GMTCounter-Terror Police to Be Urged to Probe Vandal Attacks Against Tory MPs Amid Sleaze Row - Report
07:23 GMTWATCH Tennessee Pastor Disarms Gun-Wielding Man During Church Service
07:15 GMTSweden Experimenting With Rats on LSD to Cure Depression, Addiction
07:13 GMTHarris Heads to Paris to Follow Up on Biden Meeting With Macron After AUKUS Row
06:54 GMTHealthy Nutrient Levels in Soy-Fed Farmed Salmon Drop Drastically – Norwegian Study
06:49 GMT6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Coast of Nicaragua, EMSC Says
06:15 GMTIraq to Arrest 3 People Involved in Assassination Attempt on Prime Minister, Reports Say
06:13 GMTDenmark Plans to Reintroduce COVID Passports Amid Recent Surge to 'Make it Difficult' for Unvaxxed