LIVE: EU Chief Charles Michel Delivers Annual 'Europe Speech'
COP26 Climate Summit
The UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland is being held from 31 October - 12 November, gathering world leaders from around 200 countries. Politicians are set to craft a strategy on reaching a net-zero emissions level by 2050 and to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
'Doomsday' Droughts Becoming Likelier for South Africa, Stanford University Says
In 2018, residents of Cape Town in South Africa faced the most severe drought in decades. Authorities had to impose significant water restrictions to limit... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
Scientists at Stanford University have warned that severe droughts in South Africa will become five to six times likelier in the coming years because of global warming. Their survey was published in the Climatic Change peer-reviewed journal. Should countries fail to take any measures to restrain global warming, there is a 50 percent probability that by 2050 temperatures in western, central and south Africa will rise threefold. At the same time, the risk of decreased precipitation will be three to four times higher than that of rainfalls, the survey says.But if the target of keeping the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century is met, risks of extreme weather for South Africa will be postponed for three decades, giving the country an opportunity to get prepared for droughts. Otherwise, the country's authorities will have to take urgent measures to avoid water crises that will become more and more frequent.
17:52 GMT 09.11.2021
In this photo taken on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, a man stands on a sun baked pool that used to be a perennial water supply in Mana Pools National Park, Zimbabwe
Sofia Chegodaeva
In 2018, residents of Cape Town in South Africa faced the most severe drought in decades. Authorities had to impose significant water restrictions to limit water use and postpone the so-called "Day Zero" crisis when there is no access to drinking water at all.
Scientists at Stanford University have warned that severe droughts in South Africa will become five to six times likelier in the coming years because of global warming.
Their survey was published in the Climatic Change peer-reviewed journal.
Should countries fail to take any measures to restrain global warming, there is a 50 percent probability that by 2050 temperatures in western, central and south Africa will rise threefold. At the same time, the risk of decreased precipitation will be three to four times higher than that of rainfalls, the survey says.
But if the target of keeping the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century is met, risks of extreme weather for South Africa will be postponed for three decades, giving the country an opportunity to get prepared for droughts. Otherwise, the country's authorities will have to take urgent measures to avoid water crises that will become more and more frequent.
