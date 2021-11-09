Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/denmark-plans-to-reintroduce-covid-passports-amid-recent-surge-to-make-it-difficult-for-unvaxxed-1090582538.html
Denmark Plans to Reintroduce COVID Passports Amid Recent Surge to 'Make it Difficult' for Unvaxxed
Denmark Plans to Reintroduce COVID Passports Amid Recent Surge to 'Make it Difficult' for Unvaxxed
The recently proposed measures are, in effect, a reversal of steps taken earlier this autumn, when Denmark became one of the first European nations to remove... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-09T06:13+0000
2021-11-09T06:13+0000
denmark
news
europe
mette frederiksen
scandinavia
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/18/1083703620_0:136:3161:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_23dd8335783f609bc2eaf9f93efaebca.jpg
The Danish government has confirmed plans to reintroduce requirements that COVID-19 health passes be shown at bars, restaurants and public events.The health pass will be required at indoor events with over 200 spectators and outdoors events with over 2,000 spectators.Furthermore, the government supported once again upgrading COVID-19 to the status of “critical threat to society”, a step that allows restrictions, such as face mask mandates, assembly limits and lockdowns, to be introduced. This measure has been backed by the ruling Social Democrats' sidekicks: the Red-Green Alliance, the Socialist People's Party and the Social Liberal Party.“We cannot let the virus run wild in Denmark”, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said, as quoted by TV2.At the same time, Frederiksen also called for more Danes to get vaccinated against COVID-19.The prime minister's message was crystal clear: it's the unvaccinated that are largely to blame for the situation Denmark is in right now.Denmark currently has a Covid-19 vaccination rate of just over 75 percent.The health pass documents a recent negative COVID-19 test or immunity against the virus due to vaccination or recent recovery from infection. The validity period for earlier infections will thus be reduced from one year to merely six months. Furthermore, the pass will be required from those over the age of 15, a change from the previous minimum age of 16.The proposed measures are, in effect, a reversal of the steps made in September, when Denmark became one of the first European nations to wind down restrictions and demote COVID-19's threat level.Since then, however, the Scandinavian nation has been swept by a COVID wave unseen since 2020.Monday saw the fifth consecutive day with over 2,000 new cases in Denmark. On Monday alone, wholly 2,294 Danes tested positive for COVID, with a test positivity rate of 2.25 percent.Given the recent development, numerous health professionals and medical professors called for the reintroduction of the health pass, along with the use of face masks and other restrictive measures, as a way of curbing infection “here and now”.
https://sputniknews.com/20211105/invasive-and-really-violent-danish-trade-unions-berate-shipping-giant-maersk-over-vax-mandate-1090488429.html
denmark
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/18/1083703620_214:0:2945:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fd7116f86c842f9e98bfdfdc21fa4bf9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
denmark, news, europe, mette frederiksen, scandinavia, covid-19

Denmark Plans to Reintroduce COVID Passports Amid Recent Surge to 'Make it Difficult' for Unvaxxed

06:13 GMT 09.11.2021
© REUTERS / Dado RuvicA vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021
A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
© REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
The recently proposed measures are, in effect, a reversal of steps taken earlier this autumn, when Denmark became one of the first European nations to remove restrictions and demote COVID-19's threat level. Since then, however, the nation has been rocked by record infection figures unseen since 2020, which the prime minister blamed on the unvaxxed.
The Danish government has confirmed plans to reintroduce requirements that COVID-19 health passes be shown at bars, restaurants and public events.
The health pass will be required at indoor events with over 200 spectators and outdoors events with over 2,000 spectators.
Furthermore, the government supported once again upgrading COVID-19 to the status of “critical threat to society”, a step that allows restrictions, such as face mask mandates, assembly limits and lockdowns, to be introduced. This measure has been backed by the ruling Social Democrats' sidekicks: the Red-Green Alliance, the Socialist People's Party and the Social Liberal Party.
“We cannot let the virus run wild in Denmark”, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said, as quoted by TV2.
At the same time, Frederiksen also called for more Danes to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“It can’t be said clearly enough. Those of you who are not yet been vaccinated: do so”, she emphasised. “For all of you who are unvaccinated, life is going to become more difficult. And that’s actually how I think it should be,” she added.

The prime minister's message was crystal clear: it's the unvaccinated that are largely to blame for the situation Denmark is in right now.

“There is a small group that doesn't play by the rules of the game in a pandemic. You bear a responsibility for the whole of Danish society right now,” Mette Frederiksen said.

Denmark currently has a Covid-19 vaccination rate of just over 75 percent.
The health pass documents a recent negative COVID-19 test or immunity against the virus due to vaccination or recent recovery from infection. The validity period for earlier infections will thus be reduced from one year to merely six months. Furthermore, the pass will be required from those over the age of 15, a change from the previous minimum age of 16.
The proposed measures are, in effect, a reversal of the steps made in September, when Denmark became one of the first European nations to wind down restrictions and demote COVID-19's threat level.
FILE PHOTO: Empty Maersk shipping containers are seen stacked at Peel Ports container terminal in Liverpool, Britain, December 9, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
'Invasive and Really Violent': Danish Trade Unions Berate Shipping Giant Maersk Over Vax Mandate
5 November, 05:10 GMT
Since then, however, the Scandinavian nation has been swept by a COVID wave unseen since 2020.
Monday saw the fifth consecutive day with over 2,000 new cases in Denmark. On Monday alone, wholly 2,294 Danes tested positive for COVID, with a test positivity rate of 2.25 percent.
Given the recent development, numerous health professionals and medical professors called for the reintroduction of the health pass, along with the use of face masks and other restrictive measures, as a way of curbing infection “here and now”.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:15 GMTIraq to Arrest 3 People Involved in Assassination Attempt on Prime Minister, Reports Say
06:13 GMTDenmark Plans to Reintroduce COVID Passports Amid Recent Surge to 'Make it Difficult' for Unvaxxed
06:11 GMTUS Claims Pullout From Syria 'Unlikely' But Damascus-Based Analyst Says It is Inevitable
05:48 GMTTory MP Reportedly Raked In Over £1 Million While Moonlighting for Tax Haven Accused of Corruption
03:52 GMTCIA Chief Talks With Russia Could Set Stage for More Dialogue on NATO, Ukraine, Experts Say
03:50 GMTFest Stampede: Police Chief Met With Travis Scott Before Event to Express 'Concerns' Over Safety
03:40 GMTTwitter Giggles as Obama’s Slip-Up Confuses Scotland With Ireland
03:31 GMTSpaceX Crew Dragon Returns to Earth After Six Months in Orbit
03:23 GMTOver 25,000 Tons of PPE Plastic Waste Floating in Oceans Due to COVID-19, Research Finds
02:17 GMTUS Senators Push Amendment in Defense Bill to Stop Nord Stream 2 Project
02:15 GMTBiden Admin. Urges Businesses to Proceed With Vaccine Requirements Despite Court’s Temporary Halt
01:34 GMTFlorida Gov. DeSantis Announces Start of 2022 Reelection Campaign Based on State's 'Freedom'
01:04 GMTReport Names Finding Earth-Twin Exoplanet Among Top Astronomical Priorities For 2020s
00:44 GMTVideos: Hundreds of City Workers Protest Against Vaccine Mandate in LA
00:03 GMTSuperyacht Sales Surged in 2021 as Billionaires Added Trillions in Wealth Amid Pandemic - Report
00:00 GMTBitcoin Price Reaches New All-Time High Above $67,000
YesterdaySanctions Threats on Ethiopia Counterproductive, Will Hurt People, Russian Envoy to UN Says
YesterdayBrandon Returns: College Football Game Greeted With Popular Anti-Biden Chant
YesterdayWall Street Closes at Record Highs After Lawmakers Agree to Infrastructure Deal
YesterdayHeinz Introduces First Ketchup Made From Tomatoes Cultivated in Martian Conditions