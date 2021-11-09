Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/democrats-cut-bait-on-their-over-promised-spending-bill-1090571331.html
Democrats Cut Bait on Their Over Promised Spending Bill
Democrats Cut Bait on Their Over Promised Spending Bill
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Chinese military advancements, Democrats bleeding voters in rural areas... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
Democrats Cut Bait On Their Over Promised Spending Bill
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Chinese military advancements, Democrats bleeding voters in rural areas, vaccine mandates, and elections in Nicaragua.
Guests:Carl Zha - Podcaster, Analyst | Unprecedented Growth from Chinese Military Concerns USGarland Nixon - Co-Host of The Critical Hour | Democrats Bottom Out in Rural AmericaLee Stranahan - Co-Host of The Backstory | Vaccine Arm Twisting Threatens Personal LibertyWyatt Reed - Sputnik News Analyst | US Fearmongering During Nicaraguan ElectionIn the first hour, Carl Zha joined the show to talk about various stories from China, as Gen. Milley fears a 'Sputnik' moment from hypersonic weapons.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Garland Nixon to discuss how Democrats continue to tank in small-town America as rural and blue-collar workers distance themselves from the party. We also touch upon President Biden's climate and social spending bill.In the third hour, Lee Stranahan joined the conversation to talk about vaccine mandates as America opens their borders to international travelers. Also, we were joined by Wyatt Reed to give us a report on if the Nicaraguan elections are really going as poorly as the US media claims.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
nicaragua, us, china, economy, gop, democrats, military, fault lines, vaccines

Democrats Cut Bait on Their Over Promised Spending Bill

09:19 GMT 09.11.2021
Democrats Cut Bait On Their Over Promised Spending Bill
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Chinese military advancements, Democrats bleeding voters in rural areas, vaccine mandates, and elections in Nicaragua.
Guests:
Carl Zha - Podcaster, Analyst | Unprecedented Growth from Chinese Military Concerns US
Garland Nixon - Co-Host of The Critical Hour | Democrats Bottom Out in Rural America
Lee Stranahan - Co-Host of The Backstory | Vaccine Arm Twisting Threatens Personal Liberty
Wyatt Reed - Sputnik News Analyst | US Fearmongering During Nicaraguan Election
In the first hour, Carl Zha joined the show to talk about various stories from China, as Gen. Milley fears a 'Sputnik' moment from hypersonic weapons.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Garland Nixon to discuss how Democrats continue to tank in small-town America as rural and blue-collar workers distance themselves from the party. We also touch upon President Biden's climate and social spending bill.
In the third hour, Lee Stranahan joined the conversation to talk about vaccine mandates as America opens their borders to international travelers. Also, we were joined by Wyatt Reed to give us a report on if the Nicaraguan elections are really going as poorly as the US media claims.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
