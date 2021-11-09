Registration was successful!
Counter-Terror Police to Be Urged to Probe Vandal Attacks Against Tory MPs Amid Sleaze Row - Report
Counter-Terror Police to Be Urged to Probe Vandal Attacks Against Tory MPs Amid Sleaze Row - Report
On 5 November 2021, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Shropshire Owen Paterson resigned from his seat after being accused of violating lobbying rules... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
Counter-terror police forces will be urged to investigate several vandal attacks against Tory MPs that have taken place lately, and hope to uncover whether there was a connection between them, in the wake of the Owen Paterson incident, the Daily Mail reports, citing sources.Over the past weekend, MP David Jones' constituency office was targeted by vandals who have daubed graffiti across the windows outside the building after he voted to stop Owen Paterson from being suspended. David Jones was among 248 other Tories who voted to put aside Paterson’s suspension. Prior to that, the office of Wellingborough MP Peter Bone was attacked by vandals who sprayed "Tory sleaze" outside the building.Earlier, Kathryn Stone, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, found that Paterson committed “flagrant” lobbying violations in exchange for paid jobs at two firms - the clinical diagnostics company Randox and the distributor of Lynn's Country Foods meat. Paterson was said to be paid £100,000 a year by the companies and accused of repeatedly using his privileged position to benefit them.Randox, which paid Owen Paterson for lobbying work, won a £133 mln contract for coronavirus testing just days before government officials confirmed it lacked equipment. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson attempted to save Paterson from suspension, which drew sharp criticism from other parties, with Labour leader accusing him of leading a “government of corruption”. That was followed by the U-turn on the decision on Paterson, who eventually left the UK Parliament.
07:27 GMT 09.11.2021 (Updated: 07:38 GMT 09.11.2021)
On 5 November 2021, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Shropshire Owen Paterson resigned from his seat after being accused of violating lobbying rules, although he declared his absolute innocence.
Counter-terror police forces will be urged to investigate several vandal attacks against Tory MPs that have taken place lately, and hope to uncover whether there was a connection between them, in the wake of the Owen Paterson incident, the Daily Mail reports, citing sources.
Over the past weekend, MP David Jones' constituency office was targeted by vandals who have daubed graffiti across the windows outside the building after he voted to stop Owen Paterson from being suspended. David Jones was among 248 other Tories who voted to put aside Paterson’s suspension.
Prior to that, the office of Wellingborough MP Peter Bone was attacked by vandals who sprayed "Tory sleaze" outside the building.
Earlier, Kathryn Stone, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, found that Paterson committed “flagrant” lobbying violations in exchange for paid jobs at two firms - the clinical diagnostics company Randox and the distributor of Lynn's Country Foods meat.
Paterson was said to be paid £100,000 a year by the companies and accused of repeatedly using his privileged position to benefit them.
Randox, which paid Owen Paterson for lobbying work, won a £133 mln contract for coronavirus testing just days before government officials confirmed it lacked equipment.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson attempted to save Paterson from suspension, which drew sharp criticism from other parties, with Labour leader accusing him of leading a “government of corruption”.
That was followed by the U-turn on the decision on Paterson, who eventually left the UK Parliament.
