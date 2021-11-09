https://sputniknews.com/20211109/cop26-president-says-still-a-mountain-to-climb-on-climate-change-commitments-1090601106.html

COP26 President Says 'Still a Mountain to Climb' on Climate Change Commitments

LONDON (Sputnik) – UK minister Alok Sharma, who chairs the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) said on Tuesday that despite progress made so far, “there is... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International

According to the COP26 president, what has been collectively committed to on the first week of the event "goes some way, but certainly not all the way to keeping 1.5 [degrees Celsius] within reach.""The time has now come to find political consensus on the areas of divergences and we have only a few days left," Sharma told a press briefing held at the Scottish Events Campus.The COP26 has been regarded as the world's last chance to reach meaningful commitments to cut greenhouse emissions, achieve carbon neutrality and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

