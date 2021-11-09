Registration was successful!
LIVE: EU Chief Charles Michel Delivers Annual 'Europe Speech'
04.11.2021
COP26 Climate Summit
The UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland is being held from 31 October - 12 November, gathering world leaders from around 200 countries. Politicians are set to craft a strategy on reaching a net-zero emissions level by 2050 and to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
COP26 President Says 'Still a Mountain to Climb' on Climate Change Commitments
According to the COP26 president, what has been collectively committed to on the first week of the event "goes some way, but certainly not all the way to keeping 1.5 [degrees Celsius] within reach.""The time has now come to find political consensus on the areas of divergences and we have only a few days left," Sharma told a press briefing held at the Scottish Events Campus.The COP26 has been regarded as the world's last chance to reach meaningful commitments to cut greenhouse emissions, achieve carbon neutrality and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.
COP26 President Says 'Still a Mountain to Climb' on Climate Change Commitments

17:31 GMT 09.11.2021
COP26 President Alok Sharma speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow
LONDON (Sputnik) – UK minister Alok Sharma, who chairs the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) said on Tuesday that despite progress made so far, “there is still a mountain to climb” in order to reach a meaningful agreement on limiting global temperature to 1.5 degrees.
According to the COP26 president, what has been collectively committed to on the first week of the event "goes some way, but certainly not all the way to keeping 1.5 [degrees Celsius] within reach."
"The time has now come to find political consensus on the areas of divergences and we have only a few days left," Sharma told a press briefing held at the Scottish Events Campus.
The COP26 has been regarded as the world's last chance to reach meaningful commitments to cut greenhouse emissions, achieve carbon neutrality and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.
