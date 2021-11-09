https://sputniknews.com/20211109/chinas-tianwen-1-mars-probe-enters-final-global-remote-sensing-part-of-historic-mission-1090603716.html

China’s Tianwen-1 Mars Probe Enters Final ‘Global Remote Sensing’ Part of Historic Mission

China’s Tianwen-1 Mars Probe Enters Final ‘Global Remote Sensing’ Part of Historic Mission

Nine months into its mission at the Red Planet, China’s Tianwen-1 orbiter has completed a fifth braking maneuver above Mars. The probe is China’s first to Mars... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-09T20:04+0000

2021-11-09T20:04+0000

2021-11-09T20:04+0000

china

astronomy

mars probe

tech

orbit

mars

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/01/1080629894_0:81:1536:945_1920x0_80_0_0_8f9150bfeb6a5ec4feebb6bf05723503.jpg

The solar-powered spacecraft fired its engines for 260 seconds on what we here on Earth would’ve called late Monday evening, pushing it into a new elliptical orbit that will take it closer to the Martian surface than it has traveled so far, according to CGTN.The new orbit will take it to a height of 10,000 kilometers at its zenith and 260 kilometers at its nadir, with an inclination of about 87 degrees - an orientation that will take it over Mars’ frozen poles. From this vantage point, Tianwen-1 will conduct global remote sensing by detecting an area’s reflected and emitted radiation from different vantage points.According to the Global Times, the faster orbit will allow Tianwen-1 to map out the entire planet in about 200 Earth days. Some of the things it will be looking at include morphology and geological structure, the composition and soil type distribution across the planet’s surface, and the Martian ionosphere, or uppermost layer of its atmosphere that touches space.In September, a lead designer at the NSSC told Sputnik about a new helicopter they have designed for flying on Mars in future missions after the US’ Ingenuity chopper, which arrived aboard Perseverance, demonstrated that powered flight is possible in the Red Planet’s thin atmosphere.

china

mars

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

china, astronomy, mars probe, tech, orbit, mars