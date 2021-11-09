Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: EU Chief Charles Michel Delivers Annual 'Europe Speech'
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/caracas-has-no-need-for-election-recognition-certificate-from-eu-foreign-minister-plasencia-says-1090601206.html
Caracas Has No Need for Election Recognition 'Certificate' From EU, Foreign Minister Plasencia Says
Caracas Has No Need for Election Recognition 'Certificate' From EU, Foreign Minister Plasencia Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Caracas will not wait for a "certificate" of recognition of its municipal and regional elections by the European Union observers since the... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-09T17:34+0000
2021-11-09T17:34+0000
venezuela
news
election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090601280_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f83f6f3fbb9108ec6df8b7f30bcc9891.jpg
"The people of Venezuela must recognize the elections. Our electoral system is very modern and we do not need other legitimization to recognize our electoral process. We have invited observers from many countries and respected international bodies, major international players, not only the EU. But again, we do not expect any certificate of recognition issued by European observers. The election process in Venezuela is legal because it is a democratic process because it is the Venezuelan people who vote. This is the only thing that matters for Venezuela," he said.Plasencia noted that Caracas had previously invited observers from the EU to no avail, but they decided to accept the invitation this time.In response to the question of whether an improvement in relations between Venezuela and the EU can be expected after the elections, Plasencia said that he could not predict that as it depends on the representatives of the EU institutions. Caracas, in turn, looks forward to respectful, good relations and stronger trade ties with the bloc, he added.In the November 21 elections in Venezuela, a total of 42 national political movements and 64 regional parties will take part, including the right-wing opposition, which controlled the country's parliament in 2016-2021 but refused to take part in the next parliamentary elections. At least 10 observers from the European Union are already working in the country, and their number will reach 100 before election day.
https://sputniknews.com/20211008/crimes-against-humanity-venezuelas-vp-says-us-blocked-5-billion-covid-19-loan-from-imf-1089755636.html
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090601280_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f3c9532dfd1c14086463b8528d16ac3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
venezuela, news, election

Caracas Has No Need for Election Recognition 'Certificate' From EU, Foreign Minister Plasencia Says

17:34 GMT 09.11.2021
© YURI KOCHETKOVVenezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia speaks during a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart following their talks in Moscow on November 8, 2021.
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia speaks during a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart following their talks in Moscow on November 8, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
© YURI KOCHETKOV
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Caracas will not wait for a "certificate" of recognition of its municipal and regional elections by the European Union observers since the electoral process in Venezuela is legal and democratic, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia said in an interview with Sputnik on Tuesday.
"The people of Venezuela must recognize the elections. Our electoral system is very modern and we do not need other legitimization to recognize our electoral process. We have invited observers from many countries and respected international bodies, major international players, not only the EU. But again, we do not expect any certificate of recognition issued by European observers. The election process in Venezuela is legal because it is a democratic process because it is the Venezuelan people who vote. This is the only thing that matters for Venezuela," he said.
Plasencia noted that Caracas had previously invited observers from the EU to no avail, but they decided to accept the invitation this time.
In response to the question of whether an improvement in relations between Venezuela and the EU can be expected after the elections, Plasencia said that he could not predict that as it depends on the representatives of the EU institutions. Caracas, in turn, looks forward to respectful, good relations and stronger trade ties with the bloc, he added.
Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez speaks during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela January 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2021
‘Crimes Against Humanity’: Venezuela’s VP Says US ‘Blocked’ $5 Billion COVID-19 Loan from IMF
8 October, 00:56 GMT
In the November 21 elections in Venezuela, a total of 42 national political movements and 64 regional parties will take part, including the right-wing opposition, which controlled the country's parliament in 2016-2021 but refused to take part in the next parliamentary elections. At least 10 observers from the European Union are already working in the country, and their number will reach 100 before election day.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:31 GMTUS Reportedly Set Up Iron Dome in Guam Hoping It Could Help Defend Against Chinese Cruise Missiles
18:23 GMTEU Chief Charles Michel Delivers Annual 'Europe Speech'
18:16 GMTWorld’s Highest External Building Climb Opens to Visitors in New York City
18:06 GMTRussia Creating New Anti-Aircraft Missile System S-550
17:52 GMT'Doomsday' Droughts Becoming Likelier for South Africa, Stanford University Says
17:36 GMTUS to Boost Stockpile of New Drug for COVID-19 to 3.1Mln Doses
17:34 GMTCaracas Has No Need for Election Recognition 'Certificate' From EU, Foreign Minister Plasencia Says
17:31 GMTCOP26 President Says 'Still a Mountain to Climb' on Climate Change Commitments
17:18 GMTOrtega Rule 'Dictatorship' Lacking Any Democratic Mandate, US Special Envoy Says
17:15 GMTPelosi Says Congress Still Plans on Passing $1.75 Trillion Reconciliation Bill Next Week
17:07 GMTNew Poll Shows 58% of Americans Think Biden Isn't Paying Due Attention to Crucial Issues Facing US
16:38 GMTMetallurgist Admits Falsifying Steel Strength Data on Parts Used in US Navy Subs Over 30-Year Period
16:20 GMTCould Brexit Unite Ireland Quicker Than All Those Years of Violence and Terrorism?
15:59 GMTIndia Fears Essential Drug Shortage as Manufacturers Ask Gov't to Let Them Hike Prices
15:10 GMTUS Troops Have Been Secretly Stationed on Taiwan as Far Back as 2008, Pentagon Data Shows
14:43 GMT'Tsunami' of Cosmic Gravitational Waves Offers Key to Probing Mystery of Universe's Evolution
14:21 GMTSingapore Court Postpones Execution After Convict Tested Positive for COVID-19, Reports Say
14:04 GMTJudge Denies Latest Trump Attempt to Keep 6 January Records Sealed
13:58 GMTChinese Defenсe Ministry Condemns Visit of US Congressmen to Taiwan
13:57 GMT'Big Bluff': Ballon d'Or Chief Blasts Reports 'Confirming' Lionel Messi as 2021 Winner