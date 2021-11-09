Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/california-gov-newsom-expected-to-appear-in-public-two-weeks-after-cancelling-trip-to-cop26-1090602629.html
California Gov. Newsom Expected to Appear in Public Two Weeks After Cancelling Trip to COP26
California Gov. Newsom Expected to Appear in Public Two Weeks After Cancelling Trip to COP26
Known as a passionate advocate for environmental causes, Newsom was scheduled to take part in the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP26, in Scotland on 1-3... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
gavin newsom
California Governor Gavin Newsom's office recently announced that he is expected to participate in the 2021 California Economic Summit in Monterey on Tuesday, 9 November. This comes after the governor's disappearance from the public eye for more than a week after suddenly cancelling his trip to the COP26 summit in Glasgow on 1 November. Just days before he was to leave, his office announced that he would not be going "due to family obligations." The announcement triggered speculation about the possible reason for him skipping the climate summit and even a conspiracy theory that Newsom had to take some time off because of a reaction to his COVID booster shot he publicly received on 27 October. However, his spokesman Daniel Lopez reportedly said that the governor did not have a reaction to the shot and was just working with lawmakers. Shortly after the speculation emerged, First Partner, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, reportedly wrote a tweet that she later deleted: "It’s funny how certain folks can’t handle truth...When someone cancels something, maybe they’re just in the office working; maybe in their free time they’re at home with their family, at their kids’ sports matches, or dining out with their wife. Please stop hating and get a life," she reportedly wrote. Also, KABC reported that the governor was among the guests at the City Hall wedding of Ivy Love Getty (the great-granddaughter of J. Paul Getty and an heiress to his oil fortune) and Tobias Alexander Engel, a photographer, last Saturday. The event was reportedly officiated by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
https://sputniknews.com/20210915/we-said-yes-to-science-gavin-newsom-gives-remarks-after-holding-off-recall-vote-1089082635.html
news, us, gavin newsom

California Gov. Newsom Expected to Appear in Public Two Weeks After Cancelling Trip to COP26

19:18 GMT 09.11.2021
FILE — In this July 26, 2021, file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom appears at a news conference in Oakland, Calif.
FILE — In this July 26, 2021, file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom appears at a news conference in Oakland, Calif. Supporters of the effort to recall Newsom are asking a court to prohibit him from calling the effort sRepublican recall in the state's official voter guide. The lawsuit was filed by July 30, 2021, by Orrin Heatlie, the Republican activist who launched the recall effort. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
© AP Photo / Jeff Chiu
Sofia Chegodaeva
California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks after the polls close on the recall election, at the California Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, California, U.S., September 14, 2021
'We Said Yes to Science': Gavin Newsom Gives Remarks After Holding Off California Recall Vote
15 September, 04:04 GMT
