https://sputniknews.com/20211109/bitcoin-price-reaches-new-high-above-68000-trading-data-shows-1090587997.html

Bitcoin Price Reaches New High Above $68,000, Trading Data Shows

Bitcoin Price Reaches New High Above $68,000, Trading Data Shows

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of the most popular cryptocurrency, bitcoin, broke a historical record once again to reach a new all-time high above $68,000... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-09T05:22+0000

2021-11-09T05:22+0000

2021-11-09T09:23+0000

business

bitcoin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107789/83/1077898398_0:319:1000:882_1920x0_80_0_0_f4127c5589d5fa7e046c0d752b220720.jpg

A few hours earlier, the bitcoin price topped $67,000.On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, bitcoin rose by 5 percent in the past 24 hours to a maximum of $68,400.The Bitcoin price has been on the rise for the fourth day in a row.Launched in 2009, Bitcoin is the world’s first decentralised cryptocurrency, a type of digital asset that uses public-key cryptography to record, sign and send transactions over a special technology - the Bitcoin blockchain.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

business, bitcoin