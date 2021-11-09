Registration was successful!
business, bitcoin

Bitcoin Price Reaches New High Above $68,000, Trading Data Shows

05:22 GMT 09.11.2021 (Updated: 09:23 GMT 09.11.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of the most popular cryptocurrency, bitcoin, broke a historical record once again to reach a new all-time high above $68,000, according to trading data.
A few hours earlier, the bitcoin price topped $67,000.
On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, bitcoin rose by 5 percent in the past 24 hours to a maximum of $68,400.
The Bitcoin price has been on the rise for the fourth day in a row.
Launched in 2009, Bitcoin is the world’s first decentralised cryptocurrency, a type of digital asset that uses public-key cryptography to record, sign and send transactions over a special technology - the Bitcoin blockchain.
