Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/biden-admin-sending-court-docs-to-78000-migrants-who-were-not-processed-at-border---report-1090605100.html
Biden Admin. Sending Court Docs to 78,000 Migrants Who Were Not Processed at Border - Report
Biden Admin. Sending Court Docs to 78,000 Migrants Who Were Not Processed at Border - Report
Migrants who are released into the interior are usually handed a "notice to appear," which instructs them to come to an immigration court on a certain date to... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-09T22:34+0000
2021-11-09T22:34+0000
us-mexico border
us
border
court
migrant crisis
migrant teens
migrant
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090606159_0:66:3072:1794_1920x0_80_0_0_9c52817c07afd4e116cc5171aa5c26e5.jpg
The Biden administration is going to send court docs to at least 78,000 immigrants who crossed the border illegally and were released into the United States without due process, CBS reported.According to anonymous officials cited in the report, US immigration authorities are sending out packets of legal documents instructing migrants, many of whom are families with children, to appear in court before immigration judges, who will decide whether the newcomers will be permitted to stay in the country.The so-called "Operation Horizon" strategy, reportedly devised by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), aims to deport tens of thousands of migrants who obtained ad hoc processing near the southern border. Migrants are expected to get "notices to appear," as well as other documentation, from the agency.Since the early March surge in illegal immigration, US border officials stopped issuing notices to appear in court to tens of thousands of migrants who had been let into the US, claiming depleted resources as a reason. Instead, they sent "notices to report," or directions to appear at an ICE office in their respective destination within 60 days to continue their processingThis was due to the fact that issuing a notice to appear reportedly takes between 60 and 90 minutes, but issuing a notice to report takes only 10 minutes. What's more, a notice to report, unlike a notice to appear, does not initiate deportation proceedings in the immigration court system.According to media reports, CBP had released 107,817 people without formal notices to appear in court as of September. Of those, 29,863 (or 28%) failed to report to ICE during that time period.Thus, those who receive the documents will be directed to their nearest ICE field office, where their case will be reviewed, as well as fingerprints and photographs taken. They will also be given a court date to show up, and if they fail to do so, they may face deportation.Republican lawmakers have questioned the legitimacy of the ad hoc "notice to report" processing and questioned how the government can monitor migrants who were not formally processed for deportation after entering the United States illegally. Some critics highlight that many migrants tend to give officials the address of those people whom they know in the country, but this does not mean that this is where migrants are going to live.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090606159_193:0:2924:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e7d4c7be5bf94e922ad45c57dbdb3887.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-mexico border, us, border, court, migrant crisis, migrant teens, migrant, biden administration

Biden Admin. Sending Court Docs to 78,000 Migrants Who Were Not Processed at Border - Report

22:34 GMT 09.11.2021
© AP Photo / Marco UgarteMigrants leave Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, early Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, as they continue their trek north toward Mexico's northern states and the U.S. border.
Migrants leave Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, early Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, as they continue their trek north toward Mexico's northern states and the U.S. border. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
© AP Photo / Marco Ugarte
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Migrants who are released into the interior are usually handed a "notice to appear," which instructs them to come to an immigration court on a certain date to begin their proceedings. The timely process was ignored this year as Border Patrol was overseeing a record-breaking migrant influx.
The Biden administration is going to send court docs to at least 78,000 immigrants who crossed the border illegally and were released into the United States without due process, CBS reported.
According to anonymous officials cited in the report, US immigration authorities are sending out packets of legal documents instructing migrants, many of whom are families with children, to appear in court before immigration judges, who will decide whether the newcomers will be permitted to stay in the country.
The so-called "Operation Horizon" strategy, reportedly devised by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), aims to deport tens of thousands of migrants who obtained ad hoc processing near the southern border. Migrants are expected to get "notices to appear," as well as other documentation, from the agency.
Since the early March surge in illegal immigration, US border officials stopped issuing notices to appear in court to tens of thousands of migrants who had been let into the US, claiming depleted resources as a reason. Instead, they sent "notices to report," or directions to appear at an ICE office in their respective destination within 60 days to continue their processing
This was due to the fact that issuing a notice to appear reportedly takes between 60 and 90 minutes, but issuing a notice to report takes only 10 minutes. What's more, a notice to report, unlike a notice to appear, does not initiate deportation proceedings in the immigration court system.

"US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is mailing charging documents to place noncitizens in removal proceedings who have been paroled or released under prosecutorial discretion by Customs and Border Protection (CBP)," the ICE statement is quoted in the report as saying. "Noncitizens are being directed to their closest ICE Field Office and will be processed using the information collected by CBP as evidence of citizenship and removability."

According to media reports, CBP had released 107,817 people without formal notices to appear in court as of September. Of those, 29,863 (or 28%) failed to report to ICE during that time period.
Thus, those who receive the documents will be directed to their nearest ICE field office, where their case will be reviewed, as well as fingerprints and photographs taken. They will also be given a court date to show up, and if they fail to do so, they may face deportation.
"Action will be taken against those that do not appear consistent with the law and Department priorities. By mailing out these charging documents, ICE is initiating removal proceedings in a timely way," the agency noted in the statement.
Republican lawmakers have questioned the legitimacy of the ad hoc "notice to report" processing and questioned how the government can monitor migrants who were not formally processed for deportation after entering the United States illegally. Some critics highlight that many migrants tend to give officials the address of those people whom they know in the country, but this does not mean that this is where migrants are going to live.
111000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:11 GMTNASA Delays Human Moon Landing Until 2025, Blames 7 Months Lost in Litigation
22:58 GMTFacebook to Remove Certain Targeted Ads, Expand Ad Control Features
22:55 GMTUS, Moderna in Dispute Over Vaccine Patent Rights - Reports
22:52 GMTRussia's Gamaleya Center Developing Medicine Containing Antibodies to Treat COVID
22:38 GMTDozens of US Navy Seals File Lawsuit After Being Denied Religious Exemption for Vaccine Mandate
22:34 GMTBiden Admin. Sending Court Docs to 78,000 Migrants Who Were Not Processed at Border - Report
22:33 GMTWall Street Down as Big Tech Ends 11-Day Stocks Rally Tuesday
21:56 GMTTaiwan’s Defense Ministry Reveals More Than 600 US Troops Visited Island Since 2019
21:19 GMTJake Sullivan Referred to as ‘Foreign Policy Advisor’ in Sussmann’s Indictment - Reports
21:12 GMTNobel Prize Winner, Girls' Rights Activist Malala Ties Knot in Private Ceremony in England
21:01 GMTUS House Committee Subpoenas Former Trump Aides Miller, McEnany in Capitol Riot Probe
20:50 GMTProf. Calls for Abolishing Grade System, Installing 'Labor-Based' One Instead - Report
20:48 GMTIran's President Calls for Setting up Security System Repelling Cyberattacks - Reports
20:18 GMT“I Hope You Die”: GOP Rep Details Threatening Voicemail After Infrastructure Vote - Report
20:17 GMTTrump Says Hasn’t Spoken to Biden Yet, But If It Could 'Help' The Country, He Would
20:04 GMTChina’s Tianwen-1 Mars Probe Enters Final ‘Global Remote Sensing’ Part of Historic Mission
19:40 GMTRussian-Made Air Defenses Destroyed 6 Guided Missiles Fired by IDF, Military Says
19:37 GMTBella Thorne Admits to Getting 'Wet' in Steamy Music Video
19:18 GMTCalifornia Gov. Newsom Expected to Appear in Public Two Weeks After Cancelling Trip to COP26
19:02 GMTNorwegian Authorities Suspicious After 4 km-long Length of Surveillance Cable Gets Cut, Disappears