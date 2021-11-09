Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/bella-thorne-admits-to-getting-wet-in-steamy-music-video-1090603332.html
Bella Thorne Admits to Getting 'Wet' in Steamy Music Video
Bella Thorne Admits to Getting 'Wet' in Steamy Music Video
Thorne discussed her breakthrough as a female director and made no apologies for now feeling comfortable in her own skin — flaunting her sexual liberation in... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-09T19:37+0000
2021-11-09T19:37+0000
youtube
music
viral
bella thorne
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0a/1082589976_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_57da0c6b53a73dbd269cfc1e19a30c0b.jpg
Bella Thorne has admitted to getting wet after shooting steamy lesbian sex scenes with a porn star and Juicy J in her raunchy NSFW music video for her erotic new single, “In You.”“It’s very sexual content,” Thorne said in an exclusive interview with The New York Post, of the video in which she competes for Danger’s affection against the 46-year-old Three 6 Mafia OG.“All the way through, you’re like, ‘Damn.’ Within the first 30 seconds, there’s a shot of me and I put my face between her legs and I come up and my face looks so wet,” she said of the erotic scene. “It’s just gnarly to look at.The former Disney star and “Dirty Sexy Money” actress — who also directs the video — is seen from above as she appears to perform oral sex in the video on her porn-star muse, 25-year-old Abella Danger.The 24-year-old singer — who has carried on relationships with both men and women in the past — is no stranger to placing herself in sexually explicit and compromising positions.Thorne made her controversial OnlyFans debut in August 2020, with record-breaking earnings of $2 million in just two days.As a new female director in the music industry, Thorne wishes to combat censorship against women by “glorifying” implied nudity and intimacy between two people.“That will forever be a thing of mine. I will definitely be a director beating down people with the word ‘sex’ in a way to make it normal.”“I want to show the realism because that’s where the beauty is in sex.”
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0a/1082589976_279:0:3010:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7c98d85857b8005ae87d732d82b9cf75.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
youtube, music, viral, bella thorne

Bella Thorne Admits to Getting 'Wet' in Steamy Music Video

19:37 GMT 09.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / ALBERTO PIZZOLIUS actress Bella Thorne arrives for the screening of the film "Joker" on August 31, 2019 presented in competition during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido.
US actress Bella Thorne arrives for the screening of the film Joker on August 31, 2019 presented in competition during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / ALBERTO PIZZOLI
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
Thorne discussed her breakthrough as a female director and made no apologies for now feeling comfortable in her own skin — flaunting her sexual liberation in her video.
Bella Thorne has admitted to getting wet after shooting steamy lesbian sex scenes with a porn star and Juicy J in her raunchy NSFW music video for her erotic new single, “In You.”
“It’s very sexual content,” Thorne said in an exclusive interview with The New York Post, of the video in which she competes for Danger’s affection against the 46-year-old Three 6 Mafia OG.
“All the way through, you’re like, ‘Damn.’ Within the first 30 seconds, there’s a shot of me and I put my face between her legs and I come up and my face looks so wet,” she said of the erotic scene. “It’s just gnarly to look at.
“I just love sex,” said Thorne. “And I think that the word ‘sex’ has such a negative connotation, and it doesn’t really make any sense since we all pretty much do it.”
The former Disney star and “Dirty Sexy Money” actress — who also directs the video — is seen from above as she appears to perform oral sex in the video on her porn-star muse, 25-year-old Abella Danger.
The 24-year-old singer — who has carried on relationships with both men and women in the past — is no stranger to placing herself in sexually explicit and compromising positions.
Thorne made her controversial OnlyFans debut in August 2020, with record-breaking earnings of $2 million in just two days.
As a new female director in the music industry, Thorne wishes to combat censorship against women by “glorifying” implied nudity and intimacy between two people.
“That will forever be a thing of mine. I will definitely be a director beating down people with the word ‘sex’ in a way to make it normal.”
“I want to show the realism because that’s where the beauty is in sex.”
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:04 GMTChina’s Tianwen-1 Mars Probe Enters Final ‘Global Remote Sensing’ Part of Historic Mission
19:40 GMTRussian-Made Air Defenses Destroyed 6 Guided Missiles Fired by IDF, Military Says
19:37 GMTBella Thorne Admits to Getting 'Wet' in Steamy Music Video
19:18 GMTCalifornia Gov. Newsom Expected to Appear in Public Two Weeks After Cancelling Trip to COP26
19:02 GMTNorwegian Authorities Suspicious After 4 km-long Length of Surveillance Cable Gets Cut, Disappears
18:46 GMTIndian Navy Gets 'Vela' Stealth Submarine as Competition in Indian Ocean Heats up
18:31 GMTUS Reportedly Set Up Iron Dome in Guam Hoping It Could Help Defend Against Chinese Cruise Missiles
18:23 GMTEU Chief Charles Michel Delivers Annual 'Europe Speech'
18:16 GMTWorld’s Highest External Building Climb Opens to Visitors in New York City
18:06 GMTRussia Creating New Anti-Aircraft Missile System S-550
17:52 GMT'Doomsday' Droughts Becoming Likelier for South Africa, Stanford University Says
17:36 GMTUS to Boost Stockpile of New Drug for COVID-19 to 3.1Mln Doses
17:34 GMTCaracas Has No Need for Election Recognition 'Certificate' From EU, Foreign Minister Plasencia Says
17:31 GMTCOP26 President Says 'Still a Mountain to Climb' on Climate Change Commitments
17:18 GMTOrtega Rule 'Dictatorship' Lacking Any Democratic Mandate, US Special Envoy Says
17:15 GMTPelosi Says Congress Still Plans on Passing $1.75 Trillion Reconciliation Bill Next Week
17:07 GMTNew Poll Shows 58% of Americans Think Biden Isn't Paying Due Attention to Crucial Issues Facing US
16:38 GMTMetallurgist Admits Falsifying Steel Strength Data on Parts Used in US Navy Subs Over 30-Year Period
16:20 GMTCould Brexit Unite Ireland Quicker Than All Those Years of Violence and Terrorism?
15:59 GMTIndia Fears Essential Drug Shortage as Manufacturers Ask Gov't to Let Them Hike Prices