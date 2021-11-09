https://sputniknews.com/20211109/bella-thorne-admits-to-getting-wet-in-steamy-music-video-1090603332.html

Bella Thorne Admits to Getting 'Wet' in Steamy Music Video

Bella Thorne Admits to Getting 'Wet' in Steamy Music Video

Thorne discussed her breakthrough as a female director and made no apologies for now feeling comfortable in her own skin — flaunting her sexual liberation in... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-09T19:37+0000

2021-11-09T19:37+0000

2021-11-09T19:37+0000

youtube

music

viral

bella thorne

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0a/1082589976_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_57da0c6b53a73dbd269cfc1e19a30c0b.jpg

Bella Thorne has admitted to getting wet after shooting steamy lesbian sex scenes with a porn star and Juicy J in her raunchy NSFW music video for her erotic new single, “In You.”“It’s very sexual content,” Thorne said in an exclusive interview with The New York Post, of the video in which she competes for Danger’s affection against the 46-year-old Three 6 Mafia OG.“All the way through, you’re like, ‘Damn.’ Within the first 30 seconds, there’s a shot of me and I put my face between her legs and I come up and my face looks so wet,” she said of the erotic scene. “It’s just gnarly to look at.The former Disney star and “Dirty Sexy Money” actress — who also directs the video — is seen from above as she appears to perform oral sex in the video on her porn-star muse, 25-year-old Abella Danger.The 24-year-old singer — who has carried on relationships with both men and women in the past — is no stranger to placing herself in sexually explicit and compromising positions.Thorne made her controversial OnlyFans debut in August 2020, with record-breaking earnings of $2 million in just two days.As a new female director in the music industry, Thorne wishes to combat censorship against women by “glorifying” implied nudity and intimacy between two people.“That will forever be a thing of mine. I will definitely be a director beating down people with the word ‘sex’ in a way to make it normal.”“I want to show the realism because that’s where the beauty is in sex.”

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

youtube, music, viral, bella thorne