Bella Thorne Admits to Getting 'Wet' in Steamy Music Video

Bella Thorne has admitted to getting wet after shooting steamy lesbian sex scenes with a porn star and Juicy J in her raunchy NSFW music video for her erotic new single, “In You.”“It’s very sexual content,” Thorne said in an exclusive interview with The New York Post, of the video in which she competes for Danger’s affection against the 46-year-old Three 6 Mafia OG.“All the way through, you’re like, ‘Damn.’ Within the first 30 seconds, there’s a shot of me and I put my face between her legs and I come up and my face looks so wet,” she said of the erotic scene. “It’s just gnarly to look at.The former Disney star and “Dirty Sexy Money” actress — who also directs the video — is seen from above as she appears to perform oral sex in the video on her porn-star muse, 25-year-old Abella Danger.The 24-year-old singer — who has carried on relationships with both men and women in the past — is no stranger to placing herself in sexually explicit and compromising positions.Thorne made her controversial OnlyFans debut in August 2020, with record-breaking earnings of $2 million in just two days.As a new female director in the music industry, Thorne wishes to combat censorship against women by “glorifying” implied nudity and intimacy between two people.“That will forever be a thing of mine. I will definitely be a director beating down people with the word ‘sex’ in a way to make it normal.”“I want to show the realism because that’s where the beauty is in sex.”
Thorne discussed her breakthrough as a female director and made no apologies for now feeling comfortable in her own skin — flaunting her sexual liberation in her video.
“I just love sex,” said Thorne. “And I think that the word ‘sex’ has such a negative connotation, and it doesn’t really make any sense since we all pretty much do it.”
