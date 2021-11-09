Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/all-14-crew-members-of-panama-flagged-vessel-which-ran-aground-in-russias-far-east-evacuated-1090587790.html
All 14 Crew Members of Panama-Flagged Vessel Which Ran Aground in Russia's Far East Evacuated
All 14 Crew Members of Panama-Flagged Vessel Which Ran Aground in Russia's Far East Evacuated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - All the 14 members of the Panama-flagged Rise Shine container ship that ran aground in the Sea of Japan in Russia's Far Eastern Primorsky... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-09T09:16+0000
2021-11-09T09:16+0000
russia
vessel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090587516_0:98:3072:1826_1920x0_80_0_0_94f493a8cc77ea83f0676d42436cab62.jpg
"Rescuers landed in the hard-to-reach area from a height of 20-25 meters [65-82 feet] from Mi-8 helicopters of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations and the coordination search and rescue centre. All the 14 crew members were lifted aboard the helicopter with special devices. The people were brought to the shore. The rescue operation was carried out in tough weather conditions with gusts of wind of up to 15 meters per second and waves reaching up to 2.5-3 meters," the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement.The vessel ran aground off the coast of Russia's Nakhodka with 14 crew members on board, all of whom are Chinese citizens. Evacuation is hampered by strong waves.A spokesman for the rescue unit of the port of Nakhodka said that "the ship broke in two." He also said high waves prevent rescue services from evacuating the vessel's crew.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090587516_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_eefcfa83a240f37399945ac20b6bb153.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, vessel

All 14 Crew Members of Panama-Flagged Vessel Which Ran Aground in Russia's Far East Evacuated

09:16 GMT 09.11.2021
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the photo bankA Mil Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Emergencies Ministry carries rescuers as the Rise Shine container ship has run aground off the port of Nakhodka in the Sea of Japan, in Russia's Far Eastern Primorsky region. The vessel ran aground off the coast with 14 crew members on board, all of whom are Chinese citizens. The rescue operation was completed.
A Mil Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Emergencies Ministry carries rescuers as the Rise Shine container ship has run aground off the port of Nakhodka in the Sea of Japan, in Russia's Far Eastern Primorsky region. The vessel ran aground off the coast with 14 crew members on board, all of whom are Chinese citizens. The rescue operation was completed. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - All the 14 members of the Panama-flagged Rise Shine container ship that ran aground in the Sea of Japan in Russia's Far Eastern Primorsky region were evacuated, the rescue operation was completed, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Tuesday.
"Rescuers landed in the hard-to-reach area from a height of 20-25 meters [65-82 feet] from Mi-8 helicopters of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations and the coordination search and rescue centre. All the 14 crew members were lifted aboard the helicopter with special devices. The people were brought to the shore. The rescue operation was carried out in tough weather conditions with gusts of wind of up to 15 meters per second and waves reaching up to 2.5-3 meters," the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement.
The vessel ran aground off the coast of Russia's Nakhodka with 14 crew members on board, all of whom are Chinese citizens.
Evacuation is hampered by strong waves.
A spokesman for the rescue unit of the port of Nakhodka said that "the ship broke in two." He also said high waves prevent rescue services from evacuating the vessel's crew.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:16 GMTAll 14 Crew Members of Panama-Flagged Vessel Which Ran Aground in Russia's Far East Evacuated
09:06 GMTGermany, Poland Need EU Assistance to Overcome Migrant Border Crisis, Seehofer Says
08:39 GMTChina's Heihe Offers Financial Reward for Help in Tracing Source of COVID Outbreak in City
08:36 GMTOrtega Calls His Victory in Nicaraguan Election Example for All Latin America
08:18 GMTBelarus' Defenсe Ministry Refutes Claims About Military's Involvement in Migration Crisis
08:17 GMTFour Newborns Die in Fire at Paediatric Ward in India, Government Orders Probe
08:17 GMTNewspaper Publisher Begins Appeal Against High Court Rulling Over Meghan Markle’s Letters
08:16 GMTIndian Adult Star Poonam Pandey Hospitalised, Gets Husband Sam Bombay Arrested For Physical Assault
08:16 GMTNew Barcelona Boss Xavi Opens Up on Pep Guardiola Comparisons & Lionel Messi's 'Good Luck' Message
08:15 GMTIndia: People Trapped Under Debris as Residential Building Collapses in Mumbai's Antop Hill Area
07:35 GMTSome 2,000 Refugees Still Stranded at Belarusian-Polish Border, Belarus Border Committee Says
07:32 GMT6 Jan. Probe Issues New Batch Of Subpoenas For Ex- Officials With ‘Pivotal Roles in Trump Campaign’
07:27 GMTCounter-Terror Police to Be Urged to Probe Vandal Attacks Against Tory MPs Amid Sleaze Row - Report
07:23 GMTWATCH Tennessee Pastor Disarms Gun-Wielding Man During Church Service
07:15 GMTSweden Experimenting With Rats on LSD to Cure Depression, Addiction
07:13 GMTHarris Heads to Paris to Follow Up on Biden Meeting With Macron After AUKUS Row
06:54 GMTHealthy Nutrient Levels in Soy-Fed Farmed Salmon Drop Drastically – Norwegian Study
06:49 GMT6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Coast of Nicaragua, EMSC Says
06:15 GMTIraq to Arrest 3 People Involved in Assassination Attempt on Prime Minister, Reports Say
06:13 GMTDenmark Plans to Reintroduce COVID Passports Amid Recent Surge to 'Make it Difficult' for Unvaxxed