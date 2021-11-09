Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/62-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-near-coast-of-nicaragua-emsc-says-1090584340.html
6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Coast of Nicaragua, EMSC Says
6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Coast of Nicaragua, EMSC Says
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) registered a strong earthquake near the coast of Nicaragua. 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-09T06:49+0000
2021-11-09T06:49+0000
2021-11-09T07:16+0000
nicaragua
earthquake
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107940/47/1079404789_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_216661f6ff0bc8f1313e5dc50c7cc052.jpg
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has hit 89 kilometres southwest of Managua, Nicaragua, according to the EMSC.The quake was at a depth of 35 kilometres. No tsunami alert has been issued following the quake.There have been no reports of casualties or damage caused by the earthquake so far.
nicaragua
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107940/47/1079404789_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dc92df73cc9f1cd228545fa6b6d4faf2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nicaragua, earthquake
6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Coast of Nicaragua, EMSC Says 06:49 GMT 09.11.2021 (Updated: 07:16 GMT 09.11.2021) Being updated
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) registered a strong earthquake near the coast of Nicaragua.
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has hit 89 kilometres southwest of Managua, Nicaragua, according to the EMSC.
The quake was at a depth of 35 kilometres. No tsunami alert has been issued following the quake.
There have been no reports of casualties or damage caused by the earthquake so far.