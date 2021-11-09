https://sputniknews.com/20211109/62-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-near-coast-of-nicaragua-emsc-says-1090584340.html

6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Coast of Nicaragua, EMSC Says

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) registered a strong earthquake near the coast of Nicaragua. 09.11.2021, Sputnik International

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has hit 89 kilometres southwest of Managua, Nicaragua, according to the EMSC.The quake was at a depth of 35 kilometres. No tsunami alert has been issued following the quake.There have been no reports of casualties or damage caused by the earthquake so far.

