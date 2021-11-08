https://sputniknews.com/20211108/whistleblower-frances-haugen-speaks-before-european-parliament-1090556427.html

Whistleblower Frances Haugen Speaks Before European Parliament

Whistleblower Frances Haugen Speaks Before European Parliament

The European Parliament Committee on Internal Market and Consumer Protection is set to discuss the negative impact big tech companies' products have on users. 08.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-08T15:47+0000

2021-11-08T15:47+0000

2021-11-08T15:47+0000

world

facebook

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/08/1090570476_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7eb59996896d748ea41dc2fdbb946bf9.jpg

Whistleblower and former product manager Frances Haugen is speaking before the European Parliament Committee on Internal Market and Consumer Protection in Brussels ahead of the vote on the Digital Service Act (DSA), a draft law presented by the European Commission on December 2020 that aims to create a safer digital space. Earlier this year, Frances Haugen leaked internal documents; speaking to Congress, she alleged that the company was aware that it inflicted harm on the mental health of teenagers, but hadn't done much to prevent content promoting hate and division, putting profit over the safety of users.Zuckerberg dismissed the accusations, saying the company cares deeply about issues like safety, well-being and mental health.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen speaks before European Parliament on big tech companies' negative impact Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen speaks before European Parliament on big tech companies' negative impact 2021-11-08T15:47+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, facebook, видео