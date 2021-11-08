Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Whistleblower Frances Haugen Speaks Before European Parliament
https://sputniknews.com/20211108/whistleblower-frances-haugen-speaks-before-european-parliament-1090556427.html
Whistleblower Frances Haugen Speaks Before European Parliament
Whistleblower Frances Haugen Speaks Before European Parliament
The European Parliament Committee on Internal Market and Consumer Protection is set to discuss the negative impact big tech companies' products have on users. 08.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-08T15:47+0000
2021-11-08T15:47+0000
world
facebook
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/08/1090570476_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7eb59996896d748ea41dc2fdbb946bf9.jpg
Whistleblower and former product manager Frances Haugen is speaking before the European Parliament Committee on Internal Market and Consumer Protection in Brussels ahead of the vote on the Digital Service Act (DSA), a draft law presented by the European Commission on December 2020 that aims to create a safer digital space. Earlier this year, Frances Haugen leaked internal documents; speaking to Congress, she alleged that the company was aware that it inflicted harm on the mental health of teenagers, but hadn't done much to prevent content promoting hate and division, putting profit over the safety of users.Zuckerberg dismissed the accusations, saying the company cares deeply about issues like safety, well-being and mental health.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen speaks before European Parliament on big tech companies' negative impact
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen speaks before European Parliament on big tech companies' negative impact
2021-11-08T15:47+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/08/1090570476_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6921146b9373bcc6f30f476a9fed058e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, facebook, видео

Whistleblower Frances Haugen Speaks Before European Parliament

15:47 GMT 08.11.2021
© Ruptly
Subscribe
The European Parliament Committee on Internal Market and Consumer Protection is set to discuss the negative impact big tech companies' products have on users.
Whistleblower and former product manager Frances Haugen is speaking before the European Parliament Committee on Internal Market and Consumer Protection in Brussels ahead of the vote on the Digital Service Act (DSA), a draft law presented by the European Commission on December 2020 that aims to create a safer digital space.
Earlier this year, Frances Haugen leaked internal documents; speaking to Congress, she alleged that the company was aware that it inflicted harm on the mental health of teenagers, but hadn't done much to prevent content promoting hate and division, putting profit over the safety of users.

Zuckerberg dismissed the accusations, saying the company cares deeply about issues like safety, well-being and mental health.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:18 GMT'Failed Move': Opposition Slams Modi Gov't on Fifth Anniversary of Demonetisation
15:59 GMTUS May See Full Employment by End of 2022 as Precondition for Interest Rate Hike, Clarida Says
15:49 GMTSenator Suggests US Military Should Focus on Warfighting Instead of ‘Critical Race Theory’
15:47 GMTWhistleblower Frances Haugen Speaks Before European Parliament
15:37 GMTObama Hits Out at Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi for Skipping COP26
15:27 GMTSleazy Does It Boris
15:02 GMTWorker Dies Following 'Medical Episode' at Amazon's Largest European Depot
14:31 GMTHackers Breached Global Defence Organisations in 'Massive Espionage Campaign' Claims Security Firm
14:31 GMTIndia Offers Weapons, Software to Neighbours to Tackle Rising Threats in Indian Ocean
14:31 GMTTehran Has No Regulations to Hold Bilateral Nuclear Deal Talks With US, Iranian Lawmaker Says
14:23 GMTBarack Obama Delivers Remarks at COP26
14:20 GMTXavi Hernandez Unveiled to Fans as New Barcelona Head Coach
13:54 GMTChina Reportedly Builds Life-Size Models of US Warships & Massive Carrier in Western Desert
13:20 GMTIndia Lodges 'Strong Protest' Over Killing of Fisherman by Pakistani Coast Guard, Demands Probe
13:17 GMTBroken Promises: COP26 is Almost Over But Will Glasgow be as Big a Failure as Rio, Kyoto and Paris?
12:52 GMTMystery Object Detected Near China’s Space Debris Cleaner Fuels Fears of 'Satellite-Crushing Weapon'
12:51 GMTReport: French Firm Dassault Aviation Bribed Its Way to €7.8Bln Rafale Fighter Jet Contract in India
12:40 GMTMossad Foiled IRGC Plot to Target Israeli Tourists on Safari in Africa, Israeli Media Claims
12:32 GMTLithuania Reportedly Pulling Troops to Border With Poland, Belarus Due to Influx of Migrants - Video
12:13 GMTMan United Fans Support Bruno Fernandes-Led Revolt Against Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer