Whistleblower Frances Haugen Speaks Before European Parliament

Whistleblower and former product manager Frances Haugen is speaking before the European Parliament Committee on Internal Market and Consumer Protection in Brussels ahead of the vote on the Digital Service Act (DSA), a draft law presented by the European Commission on December 2020 that aims to create a safer digital space. Earlier this year, Frances Haugen leaked internal documents; speaking to Congress, she alleged that the company was aware that it inflicted harm on the mental health of teenagers, but hadn't done much to prevent content promoting hate and division, putting profit over the safety of users.Zuckerberg dismissed the accusations, saying the company cares deeply about issues like safety, well-being and mental health.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
