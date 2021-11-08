Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211108/us-offers-15mln-for-info-on-revil-leaders-others-tied-to-ransomware-attack-1090573744.html
US Offers $15Mln for Info on REvil Leaders, Others Tied to Ransomware Attack
US Offers $15Mln for Info on REvil Leaders, Others Tied to Ransomware Attack
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US is offering up to $10 mln for information leading to the identification or location of any REvil leaders and up to $5 mln for... 08.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-08T18:55+0000
2021-11-08T18:55+0000
news
us state department
ransomware
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105311/59/1053115922_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_05134d37ce3d8a264dcefa6de5b7ccef.jpg
"The Department of State is offering a reward of up to $10,000,000 for information leading to the identification or location of any individual holding a key leadership position in the Sodinokibi ransomware variant transnational organized crime group. In addition, the Department is offering a reward offer of up to $5,000,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction in any country of any individual conspiring to participate in or attempting to participate in a Sodinokibi variant ransomware incident," Price said in a statement.The REvil ransomware group is believed to be responsible for the ransomware attack on the software firm Kaseya in July, which impacted up to 1,500 businesses worldwide. The cybercriminal group has received more than $200 million in ransom payments, the Treasury Department said.The US Treasury Department issued a statement on Monday that its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has added Russian citizen Yevgeniy Polyanin and Ukrainian citizen Yarolsav Vasinskyi to their list of sanctioned nationals over their criminal cyber activities.Earlier on Monday, a US court unsealed the criminal indictment and arrest warrant for Vasinskyi, who is currently held in Poland awaiting extradition. He faces charges including conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit computer fraud.
https://sputniknews.com/20211108/us-to-charge-ukrainian-russian-over-july-ransomware-attack-by-revil-group-reports-say-1090571685.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105311/59/1053115922_377:0:1870:1120_1920x0_80_0_0_47a612c824504a030d70e234fc804f10.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, us state department, ransomware

US Offers $15Mln for Info on REvil Leaders, Others Tied to Ransomware Attack

18:55 GMT 08.11.2021
© Photo : PixabayGlobal ransomware attacks
Global ransomware attacks - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US is offering up to $10 mln for information leading to the identification or location of any REvil leaders and up to $5 mln for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of any individual participating in a ransomware incident tied to the group, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.
"The Department of State is offering a reward of up to $10,000,000 for information leading to the identification or location of any individual holding a key leadership position in the Sodinokibi ransomware variant transnational organized crime group. In addition, the Department is offering a reward offer of up to $5,000,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction in any country of any individual conspiring to participate in or attempting to participate in a Sodinokibi variant ransomware incident," Price said in a statement.
The REvil ransomware group is believed to be responsible for the ransomware attack on the software firm Kaseya in July, which impacted up to 1,500 businesses worldwide. The cybercriminal group has received more than $200 million in ransom payments, the Treasury Department said.
A hooded man holds a laptop computer as blue screen with an exclamation mark is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
US Indicts Ukrainian National For Alleged Role in REvil Ransomware Cases
16:46 GMT
5
The US Treasury Department issued a statement on Monday that its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has added Russian citizen Yevgeniy Polyanin and Ukrainian citizen Yarolsav Vasinskyi to their list of sanctioned nationals over their criminal cyber activities.
Earlier on Monday, a US court unsealed the criminal indictment and arrest warrant for Vasinskyi, who is currently held in Poland awaiting extradition. He faces charges including conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit computer fraud.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:17 GMTIsrael Reportedly Used Pegasus Spyware to Hack Phones of Palestinian NGOs It Considers Terrorists
19:02 GMTIraqi Security Forces Ask Why US Defences in Baghdad Weren’t Working During UAV Attack on PM’s Home
19:02 GMTIT Security Company McAfee Sold to Advent-Led Investor Group for $14 Billion
18:55 GMTUS Offers $15Mln for Info on REvil Leaders, Others Tied to Ransomware Attack
18:43 GMTFacebook Leadership Chooses Not to Make Platform Safer to Maximize Profits, Whistleblower Says
18:33 GMTWhy Biden's Build Back Better Plan Unlikely to Save Dems From Resounding Defeat in 2022
18:01 GMTSyrian Media Says Air Defences Have Intercepted Israeli Attack as Explosions Heard Over Homs, Tartus
17:31 GMTDevotees Celebrate 'Chhath Puja' in Yamuna River Under Covering Of Toxic Foam
17:22 GMTShooting Heard on Belarus-Poland Border After Warsaw Deploys Counterterrorism Units to Stem Migrants
17:13 GMTIndian Army to Deploy Swarm Drones Along Border With China to Boost Offensive Capacity
17:03 GMT'Bare A**' Disagreements Over Video Mocking Bikini-Clad Model Emily Ratajkowski
16:59 GMTSquid Game Coin & Other Crypto Scams That Left Millions of Investors Stone Broke
16:50 GMTNASA's SpaceX Crew-2 Dragon Endeavour Undocks From ISS as Team Prepares to Head Home
16:49 GMTJohnson Says He's Taking Corruption Charges ‘Very Seriously’ After Chickening Out of Sleaze Grilling
16:46 GMTUS Indicts Ukrainian National For Alleged Role in REvil Ransomware Cases
16:18 GMT'Failed Move': Opposition Slams Modi Gov't on Fifth Anniversary of Demonetisation
15:59 GMTUS May See Full Employment by End of 2022 as Precondition for Interest Rate Hike, Clarida Says
15:49 GMTSenator Suggests US Military Should Focus on Warfighting Instead of ‘Critical Race Theory’
15:47 GMTWhistleblower Frances Haugen Speaks Before European Parliament
15:37 GMTObama Hits Out at Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi for Skipping COP26