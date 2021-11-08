https://sputniknews.com/20211108/us-offers-15mln-for-info-on-revil-leaders-others-tied-to-ransomware-attack-1090573744.html

US Offers $15Mln for Info on REvil Leaders, Others Tied to Ransomware Attack

US Offers $15Mln for Info on REvil Leaders, Others Tied to Ransomware Attack

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US is offering up to $10 mln for information leading to the identification or location of any REvil leaders and up to $5 mln for... 08.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-08T18:55+0000

2021-11-08T18:55+0000

2021-11-08T18:55+0000

news

us state department

ransomware

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105311/59/1053115922_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_05134d37ce3d8a264dcefa6de5b7ccef.jpg

"The Department of State is offering a reward of up to $10,000,000 for information leading to the identification or location of any individual holding a key leadership position in the Sodinokibi ransomware variant transnational organized crime group. In addition, the Department is offering a reward offer of up to $5,000,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction in any country of any individual conspiring to participate in or attempting to participate in a Sodinokibi variant ransomware incident," Price said in a statement.The REvil ransomware group is believed to be responsible for the ransomware attack on the software firm Kaseya in July, which impacted up to 1,500 businesses worldwide. The cybercriminal group has received more than $200 million in ransom payments, the Treasury Department said.The US Treasury Department issued a statement on Monday that its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has added Russian citizen Yevgeniy Polyanin and Ukrainian citizen Yarolsav Vasinskyi to their list of sanctioned nationals over their criminal cyber activities.Earlier on Monday, a US court unsealed the criminal indictment and arrest warrant for Vasinskyi, who is currently held in Poland awaiting extradition. He faces charges including conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit computer fraud.

https://sputniknews.com/20211108/us-to-charge-ukrainian-russian-over-july-ransomware-attack-by-revil-group-reports-say-1090571685.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, us state department, ransomware