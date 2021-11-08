https://sputniknews.com/20211108/tehran-has-no-regulations-to-hold-bilateral-nuclear-deal-talks-with-us-iranian-lawmaker-says-1090568553.html
Tehran Has No Regulations to Hold Bilateral Nuclear Deal Talks With US, Iranian Lawmaker Says
Tehran Has No Regulations to Hold Bilateral Nuclear Deal Talks With US, Iranian Lawmaker Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iranian authorities have not discussed or developed any instructions to conduct bilateral negotiations with the United States regarding... 08.11.2021
news
us
iran nuclear deal
us
News
news, us, iran nuclear deal
Tehran Has No Regulations to Hold Bilateral Nuclear Deal Talks With US, Iranian Lawmaker Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iranian authorities have not discussed or developed any instructions to conduct bilateral negotiations with the United States regarding the reviving of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranian lawmaker Vahid Jalalzadeh said on Monday.
"According to Iran's strategic policy, we have not yet formally discussed the terms of negotiations with the United States. We have certain protocols in the JCPOA, according to which we held talks with Europe, and Russia, and China, and the United States. However, we do not have any decrees, documents or instructions regulating bilateral negotiations with the United States in Iran," Jalalzadeh said.
Commenting on Iran's claims against the US, the politician said that Tehran demands nothing from Washington but the full return of the US to its obligations under the JCPOA, noting that all sanctions against Iran should be lifted.
If the US government indeed has a political will, then Iran will not demand anything more than what is written in the nuclear deal, the politician added.
The Vienna-hosted talks aimed at reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, are expected to resume on 29 November.
Since April, Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal, which fell through after Washington's unilateral withdrawal and Tehran's retaliating actions. The sixth round of talks finished on June 20 and the negotiations have since hit a deadlock. A new round of talks is expected to resume on November 29.