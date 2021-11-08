Registration was successful!
Tehran Has No Regulations to Hold Bilateral Nuclear Deal Talks With US, Iranian Lawmaker Says
Tehran Has No Regulations to Hold Bilateral Nuclear Deal Talks With US, Iranian Lawmaker Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iranian authorities have not discussed or developed any instructions to conduct bilateral negotiations with the United States regarding... 08.11.2021
"According to Iran's strategic policy, we have not yet formally discussed the terms of negotiations with the United States. We have certain protocols in the JCPOA, according to which we held talks with Europe, and Russia, and China, and the United States. However, we do not have any decrees, documents or instructions regulating bilateral negotiations with the United States in Iran," Jalalzadeh said.Commenting on Iran's claims against the US, the politician said that Tehran demands nothing from Washington but the full return of the US to its obligations under the JCPOA, noting that all sanctions against Iran should be lifted.If the US government indeed has a political will, then Iran will not demand anything more than what is written in the nuclear deal, the politician added.The Vienna-hosted talks aimed at reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, are expected to resume on 29 November.Since April, Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal, which fell through after Washington's unilateral withdrawal and Tehran's retaliating actions. The sixth round of talks finished on June 20 and the negotiations have since hit a deadlock. A new round of talks is expected to resume on November 29.
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/iran-to-resume-jcpoa-negotiations-in-vienna-on-nov-29---iranian-deputy-fm-1090456972.html
14:31 GMT 08.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / LARS TERNESIn this Handout photo made available by the EU delegation in Vienna shows Diplomats of the EU, China, Russia and Iran at the start of talks at the Grand Hotel in Vienna on April 6, 2021. - The US will participate in discussions in Vienna to try to save the international agreement on Iranian nuclear power. However, they will not be at the same table as Tehran and it is the Europeans who will serve as intermediaries between the two parties, in the hope of achieving concrete results after two months of impasse.
In this Handout photo made available by the EU delegation in Vienna shows Diplomats of the EU, China, Russia and Iran at the start of talks at the Grand Hotel in Vienna on April 6, 2021. - The US will participate in discussions in Vienna to try to save the international agreement on Iranian nuclear power. However, they will not be at the same table as Tehran and it is the Europeans who will serve as intermediaries between the two parties, in the hope of achieving concrete results after two months of impasse. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / LARS TERNES
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iranian authorities have not discussed or developed any instructions to conduct bilateral negotiations with the United States regarding the reviving of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranian lawmaker Vahid Jalalzadeh said on Monday.
"According to Iran's strategic policy, we have not yet formally discussed the terms of negotiations with the United States. We have certain protocols in the JCPOA, according to which we held talks with Europe, and Russia, and China, and the United States. However, we do not have any decrees, documents or instructions regulating bilateral negotiations with the United States in Iran," Jalalzadeh said.
Commenting on Iran's claims against the US, the politician said that Tehran demands nothing from Washington but the full return of the US to its obligations under the JCPOA, noting that all sanctions against Iran should be lifted.
If the US government indeed has a political will, then Iran will not demand anything more than what is written in the nuclear deal, the politician added.
Police stand outside a hotel where a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or Iran nuclear deal, is held in Vienna, Austria, April 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
Iran to Resume JCPOA Negotiations in Vienna on Nov 29 - Iranian Deputy FM
3 November, 19:06 GMT
The Vienna-hosted talks aimed at reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, are expected to resume on 29 November.
Since April, Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal, which fell through after Washington's unilateral withdrawal and Tehran's retaliating actions. The sixth round of talks finished on June 20 and the negotiations have since hit a deadlock. A new round of talks is expected to resume on November 29.
