https://sputniknews.com/20211108/swedish-doctors-pen-petition-to-stop-pfizer-vaccine-after-suspected-subcontractor-fraud-1090557515.html

Swedish Doctors Pen Petition to Stop Pfizer Vaccine After Suspected Subcontractor Fraud

Swedish Doctors Pen Petition to Stop Pfizer Vaccine After Suspected Subcontractor Fraud

According to a former Pfizer subcontractor regional director in Texas, the company falsified data, unblinded patients, hired inadequately trained vaccinators... 08.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-08T06:33+0000

2021-11-08T06:33+0000

2021-11-08T06:33+0000

news

europe

sweden

vaccination

pfizer

scandinavia

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/18/1083703620_0:136:3161:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_23dd8335783f609bc2eaf9f93efaebca.jpg

A group of 16 Swedish doctors and researchers have signed a petition demanding a stop in vaccination with Pfizer in Sweden due to suspected fraud.Earlier in November, the British Medical Journal (BMJ) revealed that a subcontractor to Pfizer was likely to conduct extensive research fraud during the pivotal phase III study of Pfizer's COVID vaccine in the autumn of 2020.A whistleblower suggested that the company falsified data, unblinded patients, hired inadequately trained vaccinators and was slow to follow up on side effects reported in the Phase III study. The staff who performed quality checks were reportedly overwhelmed by the amount of problems they discovered. The BMJ concluded that the trial raised questions about data integrity and regulatory oversight.The 16 signatories said they consider the reports “extremely serious”.The signatories further suggested that the extent of suspected side effects of the vaccine is also “gigantic”. For instance, in Sweden alone during the ten months that vaccination has taken place wholly 83,744 suspected side effects have been reported – which is more than ten times more than all side effects reported for all drugs and vaccines per year in the immediately preceding years, for a total of about 25,000 substances, the authors emphasised.In the light of the revelation in BMJ and what is known today about the risks for the patient, they concluded that COVID vaccination in Sweden should be paused until risk/benefit calculations are made for all age groups.The revelation is based on information from whistleblower Brook Jackson, who in September 2020 served as regional director in Texas for the research organisation Ventavia Research Group, which worked with Pfizer's vaccine studies.After repeatedly informing Ventavia of the shortcomings, Brook Jackson filed a complaint with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on 25 September 2020. Ventavia fired her later that day. In support of his criticism, Jackson has provided the BMJ with dozens of internal company documents, photos, audio recordings and emails. The BMJ substantiated her testimony with statements from many former Ventavia employees.Earlier this year, Pfizer upped its manufacturing projections for its COVID-19 vaccine, which it dubbed “safe and effective”. In 2021, Pfizer expects to produce 3 billion doses, up from the 2.5 billion doses it had earlier projected, and at least 4 billion next year, an increase from the 3 billion forecast.

https://sputniknews.com/20211104/violations-in-studies-of-pfizerbiontech-vaccine-not-casting-doubt-on-vaccine-safety---ema-1090471442.html

TruePatriot Well past time to end these death in a bottle jabs of experimental gene therapy that is proven not to work. 1

1

sweden

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

news, europe, sweden, vaccination, pfizer, scandinavia, covid-19