Swedish Doctors Pen Petition to Stop Pfizer Vaccine After Suspected Subcontractor Fraud
Swedish Doctors Pen Petition to Stop Pfizer Vaccine After Suspected Subcontractor Fraud
According to a former Pfizer subcontractor regional director in Texas, the company falsified data, unblinded patients, hired inadequately trained vaccinators...
A group of 16 Swedish doctors and researchers have signed a petition demanding a stop in vaccination with Pfizer in Sweden due to suspected fraud.Earlier in November, the British Medical Journal (BMJ) revealed that a subcontractor to Pfizer was likely to conduct extensive research fraud during the pivotal phase III study of Pfizer's COVID vaccine in the autumn of 2020.A whistleblower suggested that the company falsified data, unblinded patients, hired inadequately trained vaccinators and was slow to follow up on side effects reported in the Phase III study. The staff who performed quality checks were reportedly overwhelmed by the amount of problems they discovered. The BMJ concluded that the trial raised questions about data integrity and regulatory oversight.The 16 signatories said they consider the reports “extremely serious”.The signatories further suggested that the extent of suspected side effects of the vaccine is also “gigantic”. For instance, in Sweden alone during the ten months that vaccination has taken place wholly 83,744 suspected side effects have been reported – which is more than ten times more than all side effects reported for all drugs and vaccines per year in the immediately preceding years, for a total of about 25,000 substances, the authors emphasised.In the light of the revelation in BMJ and what is known today about the risks for the patient, they concluded that COVID vaccination in Sweden should be paused until risk/benefit calculations are made for all age groups.The revelation is based on information from whistleblower Brook Jackson, who in September 2020 served as regional director in Texas for the research organisation Ventavia Research Group, which worked with Pfizer's vaccine studies.After repeatedly informing Ventavia of the shortcomings, Brook Jackson filed a complaint with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on 25 September 2020. Ventavia fired her later that day. In support of his criticism, Jackson has provided the BMJ with dozens of internal company documents, photos, audio recordings and emails. The BMJ substantiated her testimony with statements from many former Ventavia employees.Earlier this year, Pfizer upped its manufacturing projections for its COVID-19 vaccine, which it dubbed “safe and effective”. In 2021, Pfizer expects to produce 3 billion doses, up from the 2.5 billion doses it had earlier projected, and at least 4 billion next year, an increase from the 3 billion forecast.
TruePatriot
Well past time to end these death in a bottle jabs of experimental gene therapy that is proven not to work.
sweden
scandinavia
Swedish Doctors Pen Petition to Stop Pfizer Vaccine After Suspected Subcontractor Fraud
According to a former Pfizer subcontractor regional director in Texas, the company falsified data, unblinded patients, hired inadequately trained vaccinators and was slow to follow up on side effects reported in the Phase III study of the Pfizer vaccine.
A group of 16 Swedish doctors and researchers have signed a petition demanding a stop in vaccination with Pfizer in Sweden due to suspected fraud.
Earlier in November, the British Medical Journal (BMJ) revealed
that a subcontractor to Pfizer was likely to conduct extensive research fraud during the pivotal phase III study of Pfizer's COVID vaccine in the autumn of 2020.
A whistleblower suggested that the company falsified data, unblinded patients, hired inadequately trained vaccinators and was slow to follow up on side effects reported in the Phase III study. The staff who performed quality checks were reportedly overwhelmed by the amount of problems they discovered. The BMJ concluded that the trial raised questions about data integrity and regulatory oversight.
The 16 signatories said they consider the reports “extremely serious”.
“It undermines confidence in Pfizer, which is responsible for testing the vaccine and for the safety of the vaccine currently used by Swedes, including hundreds of thousands of children,” the petition said.
The signatories further suggested that the extent of suspected side effects of the vaccine is also “gigantic”. For instance, in Sweden alone during the ten months that vaccination has taken place wholly 83,744 suspected side effects have been reported – which is more than ten times more than all side effects reported for all drugs and vaccines per year in the immediately preceding years, for a total of about 25,000 substances, the authors emphasised.
“The strong suspicion that parts of the clinical trial of Pfizer's vaccine were not performed in a scientifically acceptable manner, which is why the study results cannot be considered reliable, combined with the large extent of reported suspected adverse reactions after vaccination, including many of serious nature, makes us, doctors, researchers and immunologists deeply concerned, not least for children who are at extremely low risk of serious COVID-19 disease, but who are at risk of serious side effects,” the signatories wrote.
In the light of the revelation in BMJ and what is known today about the risks for the patient, they concluded that COVID vaccination in Sweden should be paused until risk/benefit calculations are made for all age groups.
The revelation is based on information from whistleblower Brook Jackson, who in September 2020 served as regional director in Texas for the research organisation Ventavia Research Group, which worked with Pfizer's vaccine studies.
After repeatedly informing Ventavia of the shortcomings, Brook Jackson filed a complaint with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on 25 September 2020. Ventavia fired her later that day. In support of his criticism, Jackson has provided the BMJ with dozens of internal company documents, photos, audio recordings and emails. The BMJ substantiated her testimony with statements from many former Ventavia employees.
Earlier this year, Pfizer upped its manufacturing projections for its COVID-19 vaccine, which it dubbed “safe and effective”. In 2021, Pfizer expects to produce 3 billion doses, up from the 2.5 billion doses it had earlier projected, and at least 4 billion next year, an increase from the 3 billion forecast.