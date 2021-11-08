Registration was successful!
Sudan's Military Chief Says Will Not Partake in Government After Transition Period
Sudan's Military Chief Says Will Not Partake in Government After Transition Period
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sudanese Commander of the Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said in an interview with Al Jazeera that he would not partake in any... 08.11.2021
sudan
africa
government
"We are committed to handing over power to a civilian government of national competency and we pledge to preserve the transition from any interference that can hinder it," al-Burhan said on Sunday, reiterating commitment to completing the democratic transition and holding elections on time.The military chief also said that talks were currently underway with political parties and other figures on reaching a consensus to form a new government.Commenting on violence during protests, al-Burhan said that Sudanese soldiers did not kill demonstrators, noting that investigations were already launched into the deaths reported at the anti-coup rallies.The remark came as demonstrations against military takeover continue in the capital of Khartoum and several other cities, adding to the political crisis in the country.On 25 October, Sudanese military detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other cabinet ministers, prompting hundreds of people to take to the streets to protest the military takeover. The head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the council and government.According to the country's medical committee, 12 people were killed and more than 100 others were injured during the rallies.
sudan
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sudanese Commander of the Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said in an interview with Al Jazeera that he would not partake in any government following the transition period.
"We are committed to handing over power to a civilian government of national competency and we pledge to preserve the transition from any interference that can hinder it," al-Burhan said on Sunday, reiterating commitment to completing the democratic transition and holding elections on time.
The military chief also said that talks were currently underway with political parties and other figures on reaching a consensus to form a new government.
Commenting on violence during protests, al-Burhan said that Sudanese soldiers did not kill demonstrators, noting that investigations were already launched into the deaths reported at the anti-coup rallies.
"[We are] committed to not stopping any political activity as long as it is peaceful, and within the bounds of the constitutional declaration and the parts that have not been suspended," al-Burhan said, adding that people have the right to protest peacefully.
The remark came as demonstrations against military takeover continue in the capital of Khartoum and several other cities, adding to the political crisis in the country.
On 25 October, Sudanese military detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other cabinet ministers, prompting hundreds of people to take to the streets to protest the military takeover. The head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the council and government.
According to the country's medical committee, 12 people were killed and more than 100 others were injured during the rallies.
