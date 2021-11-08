https://sputniknews.com/20211108/sudans-military-chief-says-will-not-partake-in-government-after-transition-period-1090557390.html

Sudan's Military Chief Says Will Not Partake in Government After Transition Period

Sudan's Military Chief Says Will Not Partake in Government After Transition Period

"We are committed to handing over power to a civilian government of national competency and we pledge to preserve the transition from any interference that can hinder it," al-Burhan said on Sunday, reiterating commitment to completing the democratic transition and holding elections on time.The military chief also said that talks were currently underway with political parties and other figures on reaching a consensus to form a new government.Commenting on violence during protests, al-Burhan said that Sudanese soldiers did not kill demonstrators, noting that investigations were already launched into the deaths reported at the anti-coup rallies.The remark came as demonstrations against military takeover continue in the capital of Khartoum and several other cities, adding to the political crisis in the country.On 25 October, Sudanese military detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other cabinet ministers, prompting hundreds of people to take to the streets to protest the military takeover. The head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the council and government.According to the country's medical committee, 12 people were killed and more than 100 others were injured during the rallies.

