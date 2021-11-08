Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211108/players-fans-hail-novak-djokovic-as-serbian-star-breaks-rafael-nadals-all-time-masters-record-1090557253.html
Players, Fans Hail Novak Djokovic as Serbian Star Breaks Rafael Nadal's All Time Masters Record
Players, Fans Hail Novak Djokovic as Serbian Star Breaks Rafael Nadal's All Time Masters Record
Novak Djokovic may have failed to complete the 'Calendar Slam' in 2021, but it has been a year to remember for the Serbian superstar. The top-ranked tennis...
tennis
sport
novak djokovic
record
sport
sport
tennis
victory
defeat
A day after securing a historic seventh year-end No. 1 ranking after he outperformed legendary American Pete Sampras, reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic clinched a record 37th Masters 1000 title as he defeated US Open winner Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in Paris on Sunday night. Djokovic's historic feat was hailed by both former tennis players and fans alike as they declared him "the greatest male tennis player ever".While American greats Patrick McEnroe and Jim Courier praised his "achievements", a few of his supporters declared him the "Master of Masters" for his consistency in ATP events.Meanwhile, some admirers dubbed him "the most gracious athlete of all time", while others called his victory "spectacular", considering he wasn't overjoyed after avenging his US Open loss to the Russian star in the French capital.In September, Medvedev ended Djokovic's dream of winning all four Slams in a year after he stunned the World No. 1 in straight sets in New York.On the other hand, Djokovic was quite happy with his win as he said that he analysed his US Open performance before taking corrective measures which helped him to defeat Medvedev in the final."I went back and reviewed the final of the US Open to see what I did wrong and what I did right," Djokovic said after his win."I tried to read the patterns of his serve and the ball toss, maybe. I tried to look for the small details, because it was a match of small margins. He started better, broke my serve in the first game and I came back. He served the first set out pretty comfortably, but I felt as if I was there," he added.Djokovic emphasised on the fact that the Russian was a better player in the first set but once began reading his serve, the momentum of the match changed in his favour in the next two sets."I thought it was only a matter of time when I was going to read his serve better, and start to make some plays. You can't go through him. You have to find a way to play with controlled aggression, play the right shots at the right time and make him come in. It's variety that wins matches against him," Djokovic concluded.
tennis, sport, novak djokovic, sputnik, record, sport, sport, tennis, victory, defeat, loss, win, tennis players, sputnik, grand slam, tennis greats, triumph, us open, tennis star

Players, Fans Hail Novak Djokovic as Serbian Star Breaks Rafael Nadal's All Time Masters Record

07:26 GMT 08.11.2021
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Paris Masters - Accor Arena, Paris, France - November 6, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic before the match
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Paris Masters - Accor Arena, Paris, France - November 6, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic before the match - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
© REUTERS / CHRISTIAN HARTMANN
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
Novak Djokovic may have failed to complete the 'Calendar Slam' in 2021, but it has been a year to remember for the Serbian superstar. The top-ranked tennis player in the world not only captured three Grand Slams but also broke Rafael Nadal's all-time Masters record during the weekend.
A day after securing a historic seventh year-end No. 1 ranking after he outperformed legendary American Pete Sampras, reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic clinched a record 37th Masters 1000 title as he defeated US Open winner Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in Paris on Sunday night.

Djokovic's historic feat was hailed by both former tennis players and fans alike as they declared him "the greatest male tennis player ever".

While American greats Patrick McEnroe and Jim Courier praised his "achievements", a few of his supporters declared him the "Master of Masters" for his consistency in ATP events.

Meanwhile, some admirers dubbed him "the most gracious athlete of all time", while others called his victory "spectacular", considering he wasn't overjoyed after avenging his US Open loss to the Russian star in the French capital.
In September, Medvedev ended Djokovic's dream of winning all four Slams in a year after he stunned the World No. 1 in straight sets in New York.

On the other hand, Djokovic was quite happy with his win as he said that he analysed his US Open performance before taking corrective measures which helped him to defeat Medvedev in the final.

"I went back and reviewed the final of the US Open to see what I did wrong and what I did right," Djokovic said after his win.

"I tried to read the patterns of his serve and the ball toss, maybe. I tried to look for the small details, because it was a match of small margins. He started better, broke my serve in the first game and I came back. He served the first set out pretty comfortably, but I felt as if I was there," he added.

Djokovic emphasised on the fact that the Russian was a better player in the first set but once began reading his serve, the momentum of the match changed in his favour in the next two sets.

"I thought it was only a matter of time when I was going to read his serve better, and start to make some plays. You can't go through him. You have to find a way to play with controlled aggression, play the right shots at the right time and make him come in. It's variety that wins matches against him," Djokovic concluded.
