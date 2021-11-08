https://sputniknews.com/20211108/ole-gunnar-solskjaer-under-pressure-after-manchester-united-defeat-1090560914.html

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Under Pressure After Manchester United Defeat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Under Pressure After Manchester United Defeat

On 6 November, Manchester United lost to Manchester City (0:2) and slipped to the fifth line in the Premier League. 08.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-08T10:22+0000

2021-11-08T10:22+0000

2021-11-08T10:22+0000

sport

manchester university

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/05/1080669730_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_564a4191a250fe8ab59789aae037488e.jpg

In late October, Manchester United's owners reportedly gave Solskjaer, the club's manager, three matches to rectify the situation; after a defeat at home to Liverpool, the 6 November loss to City ended this series.According to the Daily Mail, the club’s plans to keep Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in charge until the end of the season failed due to poor performance. Initially Manchester United planned to make a verdict on Solskjaer’s future over the summer as any change of manager could be planned out.Solskjaer’s situation now is under strong scrutiny again after a horrible six defeats in the last 12 games.Recently, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes commented on the defeat to Manchester City.But United, according to The Guardian, has no plans yet to sack Solskjaer. Club co-owner Joel Glazer has given no indication of this since the Manchester derby on Saturday.In many respects, Solskjaer is saved by the fact that the “red devils” do not have a clear favourite to replace him.Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League standings with 17 points in 11 games.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sport, manchester university