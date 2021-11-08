Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Under Pressure After Manchester United Defeat

In late October, Manchester United's owners reportedly gave Solskjaer, the club's manager, three matches to rectify the situation; after a defeat at home to Liverpool, the 6 November loss to City ended this series.According to the Daily Mail, the club’s plans to keep Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in charge until the end of the season failed due to poor performance. Initially Manchester United planned to make a verdict on Solskjaer’s future over the summer as any change of manager could be planned out.Solskjaer’s situation now is under strong scrutiny again after a horrible six defeats in the last 12 games.Recently, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes commented on the defeat to Manchester City.But United, according to The Guardian, has no plans yet to sack Solskjaer. Club co-owner Joel Glazer has given no indication of this since the Manchester derby on Saturday.In many respects, Solskjaer is saved by the fact that the “red devils” do not have a clear favourite to replace him.Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League standings with 17 points in 11 games.
On 6 November, Manchester United lost to Manchester City (0:2) and slipped to the fifth line in the Premier League.
In late October, Manchester United's owners reportedly gave Solskjaer, the club's manager, three matches to rectify the situation; after a defeat at home to Liverpool, the 6 November loss to City ended this series.
According to the Daily Mail, the club’s plans to keep Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in charge until the end of the season failed due to poor performance. Initially Manchester United planned to make a verdict on Solskjaer’s future over the summer as any change of manager could be planned out.
Solskjaer’s situation now is under strong scrutiny again after a horrible six defeats in the last 12 games.
Recently, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes commented on the defeat to Manchester City.
“We need to talk less and do more. We have to change because something that has happened has happened to us so many times. We haven't done enough. If we want to be on par with Manchester City, we need to do more,” he said.
But United, according to The Guardian, has no plans yet to sack Solskjaer. Club co-owner Joel Glazer has given no indication of this since the Manchester derby on Saturday.
In many respects, Solskjaer is saved by the fact that the “red devils” do not have a clear favourite to replace him.
Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League standings with 17 points in 11 games.