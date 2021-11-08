Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211108/nbpc-union-head-slams-border-crisis-as-biggest-we-have-ever-seen-amid-payments-rumors-1090555189.html
NBPC Union Head Slams Border Crisis as 'Biggest We Have Ever Seen' Amid Payments Rumors
NBPC Union Head Slams Border Crisis as 'Biggest We Have Ever Seen' Amid Payments Rumors
Biden reversed a number of his predecessor's immigration measures, including building a wall and requiring asylum seekers to remain in Mexico rather than the... 08.11.2021, Sputnik International
Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, claimed on Sunday that the US is in the midst of the "biggest crisis we have ever seen" in terms of border security, claiming that this is due to the Biden administration's reversal of all of former President Trump's immigration policies.In an interview with "Fox News Live," Judd said that the US will end up having "tons of people cross our borders illegally" if those illegal aliens are released into the country "pending a hearing that they’re not going to show up to."The Biden administration, Judd continued, "unfortunately did away with everything that President Trump did that was in fact beneficial to border security," which, in turn, "opened the floodgates."According to the NBP Council chief, the country has seen an "explosion" of illegal immigration, which he blamed on Biden's policies.On Sunday, White House Senior Adviser Cedric Richmond refused to confirm or deny reports the Biden administration would provide payments to illegal immigrants separated from their children, but insisted that the POTUS is aware of the situation despite his seemingly contradictory recent statements on the subject.This Saturday, though, Biden stated that if an immigrant – legal or illegal – is separated from their child, they "deserve some sort of compensation no matter what the circumstances."Judd explained that he is concerned about whatever this government says "right now simply because they haven’t been forthcoming."Moreover, the organization's president added that the Biden administration has not reported how many people are being released into the US, how many people are unlawfully crossing the border, or how many of those detained have a criminal history."They’re not forthcoming with the American public and the American public has a right to know exactly what is happening — and until this administration is in fact forthcoming with all these things, we have reason to be skeptical on anything that they tell us as it pertains to border security," he argued.
03:36 GMT 08.11.2021
© REUTERS / JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ
A member of the Border Patrol's Search, Trauma, and Rescue Unit (BORSTAR) observes a migrant from Central America who was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents after crossing into the United States from Mexico, in Dona Ana County, New Mexico, U.S., July 15, 2021.
© REUTERS / JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Biden reversed a number of his predecessor's immigration measures, including building a wall and requiring asylum seekers to remain in Mexico rather than the United States until their claims are reviewed. The changes have resulted in a record influx of migrants, especially unaccompanied youngsters, straining the capacity of immigration facilities.
Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, claimed on Sunday that the US is in the midst of the "biggest crisis we have ever seen" in terms of border security, claiming that this is due to the Biden administration's reversal of all of former President Trump's immigration policies.
In an interview with "Fox News Live," Judd said that the US will end up having "tons of people cross our borders illegally" if those illegal aliens are released into the country "pending a hearing that they’re not going to show up to."

"It’s that magnet that draws people here and as long as that magnet exists, people are going to continue to come," he explained. "If we hold people in custody, pending a deportation or asylum hearing, people stop coming. That was proven under the migrant protection protocols."

The Biden administration, Judd continued, "unfortunately did away with everything that President Trump did that was in fact beneficial to border security," which, in turn, "opened the floodgates."
"Now we’re in the biggest crisis we’ve ever seen as far as border security goes," Judd underscored.
According to the NBP Council chief, the country has seen an "explosion" of illegal immigration, which he blamed on Biden's policies.
On Sunday, White House Senior Adviser Cedric Richmond refused to confirm or deny reports the Biden administration would provide payments to illegal immigrants separated from their children, but insisted that the POTUS is aware of the situation despite his seemingly contradictory recent statements on the subject.
This Saturday, though, Biden stated that if an immigrant – legal or illegal – is separated from their child, they "deserve some sort of compensation no matter what the circumstances."

"The dollar amount might be a little bit different, but the fact remains, they are in discussions for payments to these families and President Biden could have come out and he could have told the American public that and he didn’t," Judd said regarding the payments issue.

Judd explained that he is concerned about whatever this government says "right now simply because they haven’t been forthcoming."
Honduran migrants hoping to reach the U.S. border walk alongside a highway in Chiquimula, Guatemala, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021
Biden 'Perfectly Comfortable' With Compensation for Illegal Migrants Separated at Border
5 November, 07:49 GMT
5 November, 07:49 GMT
Moreover, the organization's president added that the Biden administration has not reported how many people are being released into the US, how many people are unlawfully crossing the border, or how many of those detained have a criminal history.
"They’re not forthcoming with the American public and the American public has a right to know exactly what is happening — and until this administration is in fact forthcoming with all these things, we have reason to be skeptical on anything that they tell us as it pertains to border security," he argued.
