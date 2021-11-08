https://sputniknews.com/20211108/nbpc-union-head-slams-border-crisis-as-biggest-we-have-ever-seen-amid-payments-rumors-1090555189.html

NBPC Union Head Slams Border Crisis as 'Biggest We Have Ever Seen' Amid Payments Rumors

Biden reversed a number of his predecessor's immigration measures, including building a wall and requiring asylum seekers to remain in Mexico rather than the... 08.11.2021, Sputnik International

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, claimed on Sunday that the US is in the midst of the "biggest crisis we have ever seen" in terms of border security, claiming that this is due to the Biden administration's reversal of all of former President Trump's immigration policies.In an interview with "Fox News Live," Judd said that the US will end up having "tons of people cross our borders illegally" if those illegal aliens are released into the country "pending a hearing that they’re not going to show up to."The Biden administration, Judd continued, "unfortunately did away with everything that President Trump did that was in fact beneficial to border security," which, in turn, "opened the floodgates."According to the NBP Council chief, the country has seen an "explosion" of illegal immigration, which he blamed on Biden's policies.On Sunday, White House Senior Adviser Cedric Richmond refused to confirm or deny reports the Biden administration would provide payments to illegal immigrants separated from their children, but insisted that the POTUS is aware of the situation despite his seemingly contradictory recent statements on the subject.This Saturday, though, Biden stated that if an immigrant – legal or illegal – is separated from their child, they "deserve some sort of compensation no matter what the circumstances."Judd explained that he is concerned about whatever this government says "right now simply because they haven’t been forthcoming."Moreover, the organization's president added that the Biden administration has not reported how many people are being released into the US, how many people are unlawfully crossing the border, or how many of those detained have a criminal history."They’re not forthcoming with the American public and the American public has a right to know exactly what is happening — and until this administration is in fact forthcoming with all these things, we have reason to be skeptical on anything that they tell us as it pertains to border security," he argued.

