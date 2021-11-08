Registration was successful!
LIVE: Whistleblower Frances Haugen Speaks Before European Parliament
NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 Dragon Endeavour Undocks From ISS as Team Prepares to Head Home
NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 Dragon Endeavour Undocks From ISS as Team Prepares to Head Home
Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA, Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, and Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency are... 08.11.2021, Sputnik International
Watch a live broadcast of the SpaceX Crew-2 Dragon Endeavour preparing to undock from the International Space Station on Sunday, 7 November, before heading home to Earth.The crew - Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA, Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, and Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency - are wrapping up their 6+ month mission at the ISS. The capsule is scheduled to splash down off the coast of Florida on Monday, 8 November.It is expected that the private space company's next mission, SpaceX Crew-3, will be launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, 10 November.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
With their daipers on. Gotta hand it to those israeloamerican exceptionals and their vastly superior tech. :-D
NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 returns home: hatch closure
NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 returns home: hatch closure
nasa, news, spacex

NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 Dragon Endeavour Undocks From ISS as Team Prepares to Head Home

16:50 GMT 08.11.2021
© Ruptly
Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA, Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, and Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency are returning home after a mission which lasted over six months.
Watch a live broadcast of the SpaceX Crew-2 Dragon Endeavour preparing to undock from the International Space Station on Sunday, 7 November, before heading home to Earth.
The crew - Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA, Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, and Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency - are wrapping up their 6+ month mission at the ISS.
The capsule is scheduled to splash down off the coast of Florida on Monday, 8 November.
It is expected that the private space company's next mission, SpaceX Crew-3, will be launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, 10 November.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
With their daipers on. Gotta hand it to those israeloamerican exceptionals and their vastly superior tech. :-D
vtvot tak
8 November, 19:59 GMT
