Watch a live broadcast of the SpaceX Crew-2 Dragon Endeavour preparing to undock from the International Space Station on Sunday, 7 November, before heading home to Earth.The crew - Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA, Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, and Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency - are wrapping up their 6+ month mission at the ISS. The capsule is scheduled to splash down off the coast of Florida on Monday, 8 November.It is expected that the private space company's next mission, SpaceX Crew-3, will be launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, 10 November.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
vot tak
With their daipers on. Gotta hand it to those israeloamerican exceptionals and their vastly superior tech. :-D
Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA, Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, and Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency are returning home after a mission which lasted over six months.
Watch a live broadcast of the SpaceX Crew-2 Dragon Endeavour preparing to undock from the International Space Station on Sunday, 7 November, before heading home to Earth.
The crew - Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA, Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, and Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency - are wrapping up their 6+ month mission at the ISS.
The capsule is scheduled to splash down off the coast of Florida on Monday, 8 November.
It is expected that the private space company's next mission, SpaceX Crew-3, will be launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, 10 November.