NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 Dragon Endeavour Undocks From ISS as Team Prepares to Head Home

Watch a live broadcast of the SpaceX Crew-2 Dragon Endeavour preparing to undock from the International Space Station on Sunday, 7 November, before heading home to Earth.The crew - Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA, Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, and Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency - are wrapping up their 6+ month mission at the ISS. The capsule is scheduled to splash down off the coast of Florida on Monday, 8 November.It is expected that the private space company's next mission, SpaceX Crew-3, will be launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, 10 November.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

