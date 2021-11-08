Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211108/mystery-object-detected-near-chinas-space-debris-cleaner-fuels-fears-of-satellite-crushing-weapon-1090566099.html
Mystery Object Detected Near China's Space Debris Cleaner Fuels Fears of 'Satellite-Crushing Weapon'
Mystery Object Detected Near China’s Space Debris Cleaner Fuels Fears of 'Satellite-Crushing Weapon'
China launched its Shijian 21 satellite into orbit from Xichang late in October on a mission to "test and verify space debris mitigation technologies"
2021-11-08T12:52+0000
2021-11-08T12:52+0000
china
space
space debris
tech
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0f/1089955426_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f3fac72611da19c1e5bd1682bcd679d6.jpg
US space tracking has detected a mysterious object orbiting along with China’s Shijian-21 satellite, launched on 23 October to “test and verify space debris mitigation technologies”. On 3 November, the US Space Force’s 18th Space Control Squadron (SPCS) catalogued a so-called “companion object” alongside Shijian-21 with the international designator 2021-094C, reported SpaceNews.com.The object is noted as likely to be an apogee kick motor (AKM) typically employed on artificial satellites to deliver the final impulse to change the trajectory from the transfer orbit into its final, geostationary orbit. After satellite separation, apogee kick motors usually employ a final manoeuvre in line with protocol to avoid the risk of collision. However, according to the report, Shijian-21 and the SJ-21 AKM are currently side by side in orbit. Other possible versions as to the origins of the enigmatic object suggest something related to space debris mitigation experiments, testing of rendezvous and proximity operations, refuelling trials or manipulations involving a robotic arm. Even potential counterspace operations tests are not ruled out. The Shijian-21 satellite was sent into space atop a Long March - 3B carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre on 23 October at 9:27 a.m. Beijing time for cleaning “space debris,” according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp., Beijing’s state-run space company. The company stated that the satellite was “tasked with demonstrating technologies to alleviate and neutralise space debris.” In 2016, Beijing launched its first official "debris-clearing" satellite, Shijian 17, officially designated as a communication satellite with the mission to observe space debris. The launch of spacecraft like the Shijian-21 was part of China’s effort to achieve “space superiority through space and space-attack systems,” warned the commander of the US Space Command, Air Force Gen. James Dickinson in April as he appeared in Congress. Beijing claims its intentions are entirely peaceful amid a global movement to reduce space debris such as spent rocket stages, broken satellites and micrometeoroids, or create active technologies to address it.
china, space, space debris, tech

Mystery Object Detected Near China’s Space Debris Cleaner Fuels Fears of 'Satellite-Crushing Weapon'

12:52 GMT 08.11.2021
© STRThis photo taken on October 7, 2021 shows a Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft, being transported to the launching area at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the country's northwestern Gansu province.
This photo taken on October 7, 2021 shows a Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft, being transported to the launching area at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the country's northwestern Gansu province. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
© STR
Svetlana Ekimenko
China launched its Shijian 21 satellite into orbit from Xichang late in October on a mission to “test and verify space debris mitigation technologies”. However, the launch triggered fears in the US military that Beijing had unveiled a new “satellite-crushing” weapon to achieve superior space attack systems.
US space tracking has detected a mysterious object orbiting along with China’s Shijian-21 satellite, launched on 23 October to “test and verify space debris mitigation technologies”.
On 3 November, the US Space Force’s 18th Space Control Squadron (SPCS) catalogued a so-called “companion object” alongside Shijian-21 with the international designator 2021-094C, reported SpaceNews.com.
The object is noted as likely to be an apogee kick motor (AKM) typically employed on artificial satellites to deliver the final impulse to change the trajectory from the transfer orbit into its final, geostationary orbit.
After satellite separation, apogee kick motors usually employ a final manoeuvre in line with protocol to avoid the risk of collision. However, according to the report, Shijian-21 and the SJ-21 AKM are currently side by side in orbit.
Other possible versions as to the origins of the enigmatic object suggest something related to space debris mitigation experiments, testing of rendezvous and proximity operations, refuelling trials or manipulations involving a robotic arm. Even potential counterspace operations tests are not ruled out.
© REUTERS / CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINSThe Long March-2F Y13 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft and three astronauts in China's second crewed mission to build its own space station, launches at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China October 16, 2021.
The Long March-2F Y13 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft and three astronauts in China's second crewed mission to build its own space station, launches at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China October 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
The Long March-2F Y13 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft and three astronauts in China's second crewed mission to build its own space station, launches at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China October 16, 2021.
© REUTERS / CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS
The Shijian-21 satellite was sent into space atop a Long March - 3B carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre on 23 October at 9:27 a.m. Beijing time for cleaning “space debris,” according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp., Beijing’s state-run space company.
The company stated that the satellite was “tasked with demonstrating technologies to alleviate and neutralise space debris.”
In 2016, Beijing launched its first official "debris-clearing" satellite, Shijian 17, officially designated as a communication satellite with the mission to observe space debris.
The launch of spacecraft like the Shijian-21 was part of China’s effort to achieve “space superiority through space and space-attack systems,” warned the commander of the US Space Command, Air Force Gen. James Dickinson in April as he appeared in Congress.
“One notable object is the Shijian-17, a Chinese satellite with a robotic arm. Space-based robotic arm technology could be used in a future system for grappling other satellites,” Gen. Dickinson said.
Beijing claims its intentions are entirely peaceful amid a global movement to reduce space debris such as spent rocket stages, broken satellites and micrometeoroids, or create active technologies to address it.
