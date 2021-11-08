Registration was successful!
Man United Fans Support Bruno Fernandes-Led Revolt Against Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Fans have come out in support of Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who is apparently leading a revolt alongside talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and other players against manager Solskjaer, according to The Daily Mail. Many of the club's fans are backing the uprising and calling for the Norwegian's head. If he goes, he'll be the sixth Premier League manager to be sacked this season. Solskjaer has been under fire for a few weeks now amid United's poor run of form in all competitions – including two painful recent defeats against archrivals Liverpool and Man City. To say he's on thin ice is an understatement and his players now want him out. United's hierarchy – including Chairmen Joel and Avram Glazer and Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward – are yet to make a decision on Solskjaer's future but the pressure is building. Defender and club caption Harry Maguire's performances have been below par this season yet Solskjaer continues to play him, while the likes of midfielder Fred have also come under fire for a lack of determination and quality on the pitch. Record signing Jordan Sancho (100 million euros) has barely featured and Dutchman Donny Van de Beek (40 million euros) remains stuck to the bench, much to fans' bemusement. Cristiano Ronaldo's frustration is also mounting – at times he's almost single-handedly dragged United along this term, and given his influence in the changing room, news that he backs Fernandes' revolt is not good for Solskjaer. United are currently sixth with 17 points in the Premier League, nine points behind leaders Chelsea, who have 26.
Man United Fans Support Bruno Fernandes-Led Revolt Against Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

12:13 GMT 08.11.2021
Man United's downward spiral this season has ignited an intense debate about the future of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford, and his players have reportedly now lost faith in his tactics.
Fans have come out in support of Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who is apparently leading a revolt alongside talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and other players against manager Solskjaer, according to The Daily Mail.
Many of the club's fans are backing the uprising and calling for the Norwegian's head. If he goes, he'll be the sixth Premier League manager to be sacked this season.
Solskjaer has been under fire for a few weeks now amid United's poor run of form in all competitions – including two painful recent defeats against archrivals Liverpool and Man City. To say he's on thin ice is an understatement and his players now want him out.
United's hierarchy – including Chairmen Joel and Avram Glazer and Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward – are yet to make a decision on Solskjaer's future but the pressure is building.
Defender and club caption Harry Maguire's performances have been below par this season yet Solskjaer continues to play him, while the likes of midfielder Fred have also come under fire for a lack of determination and quality on the pitch.
Record signing Jordan Sancho (100 million euros) has barely featured and Dutchman Donny Van de Beek (40 million euros) remains stuck to the bench, much to fans' bemusement.
Cristiano Ronaldo's frustration is also mounting – at times he's almost single-handedly dragged United along this term, and given his influence in the changing room, news that he backs Fernandes' revolt is not good for Solskjaer.
United are currently sixth with 17 points in the Premier League, nine points behind leaders Chelsea, who have 26.
