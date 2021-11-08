Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211108/kremlin-its-up-to-gazprom-to-comment-on-gas-pumping-into-european-storage-facilities-1090561862.html
Kremlin: It's Up to Gazprom to Comment on Gas Pumping Into European Storage Facilities
Kremlin: It's Up to Gazprom to Comment on Gas Pumping Into European Storage Facilities
08.11.2021
Late last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed Gazprom to begin planned work to increase the volume of gas in European underground storage facilities after pumping gas into underground storage facilities in Russia. Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said that the planned gas injection into Russian facilities would be completed by 1 November but it was decided to continue pumping gas above planned volumes through 7 November due to the announcement of non-working days across the country."You should address Gazprom for clarifications. Obviously, Gazprom maintains daily contacts with its partners in Europe ... There is no doubt that there was a presidential order ... but as for the daily management, you should ask them, Gazprom," Peskov told reporters.The Kremlin has not recorded any violations in the implementation of the presidential order, Peskov assured.He also said that no timeline for launching the Nord Stream 2 project has been determined yet."No, not yet. Of course, this will take some time, and here the main thing is to wait patiently," Peskov told reporters.The Kremlin spokesman added that the project is of major importance for the energy security of Europe.
https://sputniknews.com/20211107/bavarian-leader-for-launch-of-nord-stream-2-ahead-of-cold-winter-reports-say-1090539486.html
10:41 GMT 08.11.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Questions about gas pumping into European underground storage facilities should be addressed to Russia's Gazprom, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Late last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed Gazprom to begin planned work to increase the volume of gas in European underground storage facilities after pumping gas into underground storage facilities in Russia. Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said that the planned gas injection into Russian facilities would be completed by 1 November but it was decided to continue pumping gas above planned volumes through 7 November due to the announcement of non-working days across the country.
"You should address Gazprom for clarifications. Obviously, Gazprom maintains daily contacts with its partners in Europe ... There is no doubt that there was a presidential order ... but as for the daily management, you should ask them, Gazprom," Peskov told reporters.
The Kremlin has not recorded any violations in the implementation of the presidential order, Peskov assured.
He also said that no timeline for launching the Nord Stream 2 project has been determined yet.

"No, not yet. Of course, this will take some time, and here the main thing is to wait patiently," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman added that the project is of major importance for the energy security of Europe.
Germany dragged their feet on NS2. Russia should not be in hurry to help the EU either.
FeEisi
8 November, 14:19 GMT
