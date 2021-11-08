Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211108/it-security-company-mcafee-sold-to-advent-led-investor-group-for-14-billion-1090573898.html
IT Security Company McAfee Sold to Advent-Led Investor Group for $14 Billion
IT Security Company McAfee Sold to Advent-Led Investor Group for $14 Billion
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The computer security software company McAfee announced in a statement on Monday that it was acquired by an investor group led by the US... 08.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-08T19:02+0000
2021-11-08T19:02+0000
news
mcafee
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/08/1090573872_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_81206a653ebad6c74ae44abbefd33b4c.jpg
"McAfee Corp. … today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an investor group led by Advent International Corporation ("Advent") and Permira Advisers LLC ("Permira"), Crosspoint Capital Partners ("Crosspoint Capital"), Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPP Investments"), GIC Private Limited ("GIC"), and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA") (collectively, "the Investor Group")," the statement said.McAfee President and CEO Peter Leav said the transaction valued at $14 billion is a testament to the corporation’s market-leading online protection solutions."We want to thank our employees for their continued hard work and commitment to McAfee. We are thrilled to be partnering with premier firms who truly understand the cybersecurity landscape and have a proven track record of success," Leav said.Under the terms of the deal, McAfee shareholders are due to get $26.00 in cash for each share of common stock they own. The transaction will close in the first half of 2022.The San Jose, California-based company was founded by tech guru, businessman and visionary John McAfee in 1987 and was the first to bring a commercial antivirus solution to the market. McAfee was purchased by Intel in 2011.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/08/1090573872_227:0:2958:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5a7df6b759c9b5835ead30fe3050c7e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, mcafee

IT Security Company McAfee Sold to Advent-Led Investor Group for $14 Billion

19:02 GMT 08.11.2021
© PAU BARRENAIn this file photo taken on February 25, 2019 The McAfee logo is displayed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on February 25, 2019.
In this file photo taken on February 25, 2019 The McAfee logo is displayed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on February 25, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
© PAU BARRENA
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The computer security software company McAfee announced in a statement on Monday that it was acquired by an investor group led by the US private equity firm Advent International for $14 billion.
"McAfee Corp. … today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an investor group led by Advent International Corporation ("Advent") and Permira Advisers LLC ("Permira"), Crosspoint Capital Partners ("Crosspoint Capital"), Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPP Investments"), GIC Private Limited ("GIC"), and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA") (collectively, "the Investor Group")," the statement said.
McAfee President and CEO Peter Leav said the transaction valued at $14 billion is a testament to the corporation’s market-leading online protection solutions.
"We want to thank our employees for their continued hard work and commitment to McAfee. We are thrilled to be partnering with premier firms who truly understand the cybersecurity landscape and have a proven track record of success," Leav said.
Under the terms of the deal, McAfee shareholders are due to get $26.00 in cash for each share of common stock they own. The transaction will close in the first half of 2022.
The San Jose, California-based company was founded by tech guru, businessman and visionary John McAfee in 1987 and was the first to bring a commercial antivirus solution to the market. McAfee was purchased by Intel in 2011.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:17 GMTIsrael Reportedly Used Pegasus Spyware to Hack Phones of Palestinian NGOs It Considers Terrorists
19:02 GMTIraqi Security Forces Ask Why US Defences in Baghdad Weren’t Working During UAV Attack on PM’s Home
19:02 GMTIT Security Company McAfee Sold to Advent-Led Investor Group for $14 Billion
18:55 GMTUS Offers $15Mln for Info on REvil Leaders, Others Tied to Ransomware Attack
18:43 GMTFacebook Leadership Chooses Not to Make Platform Safer to Maximize Profits, Whistleblower Says
18:33 GMTWhy Biden's Build Back Better Plan Unlikely to Save Dems From Resounding Defeat in 2022
18:01 GMTSyrian Media Says Air Defences Have Intercepted Israeli Attack as Explosions Heard Over Homs, Tartus
17:31 GMTDevotees Celebrate 'Chhath Puja' in Yamuna River Under Covering Of Toxic Foam
17:22 GMTShooting Heard on Belarus-Poland Border After Warsaw Deploys Counterterrorism Units to Stem Migrants
17:13 GMTIndian Army to Deploy Swarm Drones Along Border With China to Boost Offensive Capacity
17:03 GMT'Bare A**' Disagreements Over Video Mocking Bikini-Clad Model Emily Ratajkowski
16:59 GMTSquid Game Coin & Other Crypto Scams That Left Millions of Investors Stone Broke
16:50 GMTNASA's SpaceX Crew-2 Dragon Endeavour Undocks From ISS as Team Prepares to Head Home
16:49 GMTJohnson Says He's Taking Corruption Charges ‘Very Seriously’ After Chickening Out of Sleaze Grilling
16:46 GMTUS Indicts Ukrainian National For Alleged Role in REvil Ransomware Cases
16:18 GMT'Failed Move': Opposition Slams Modi Gov't on Fifth Anniversary of Demonetisation
15:59 GMTUS May See Full Employment by End of 2022 as Precondition for Interest Rate Hike, Clarida Says
15:49 GMTSenator Suggests US Military Should Focus on Warfighting Instead of ‘Critical Race Theory’
15:47 GMTWhistleblower Frances Haugen Speaks Before European Parliament
15:37 GMTObama Hits Out at Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi for Skipping COP26