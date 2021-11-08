https://sputniknews.com/20211108/israel-reportedly-used-pegasus-spyware-to-hack-phones-of-palestinian-ngos-it-considers-terrorists-1090569080.html

Israel Reportedly Used Pegasus Spyware to Hack Phones of Palestinian NGOs It Considers Terrorists

The earliest detected hack reportedly took place in July 2020, while the most recent intrusion happened in April 2021. 08.11.2021, Sputnik International

Cell phones of six members of Palestinian human rights non-governmental organisations were hacked with Pegasus, military-grade spyware developed by the Israeli firm NSO, an Irish human rights group, Front Line Defenders, revealed on Monday.In their report, the group said that the hacked NGOs were: Addameer; Al-Haq; Defence for Children – Palestine; the Union of Agricultural Work Committees; Bisan Centre for Research and Development; and the Union of Palestinian Women Committees. Remarkably, all these groups were designated as "terrorist organisations" by Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz on 19 October 2021. The Front Line Defenders group suggests that such a designation could have been made in order to be used as a pretext to hack the phones belonging to members of the NGOs. The report says that the earliest detected intrusion happened in July 2020 and continued through April 2021. In total, 75 cell phones used by pro-Palestinian activists were hacked, the group concluded. This information was confirmed by Amnesty International's Security Lab and Citizens Lab, as both groups have experience in identifying and exposing cases when Pegasus was used.This is not the first time that Pegasus spyware has made headlines. Earlier this year, the US administration cited evidence that NSO had provided its software to "foreign governments" that used it to "target government officials, journalists, businesspeople, artists, activists, academics, and embassy workers.” A large-scale media investigation revealed in July that French President Emmanuel Macron's phone was among 50,000 other possible targets of the Pegasus spyware.The company refuted the allegations, stressing that it has always made every effort to prevent its spyware from being misused.

