Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211108/israel-reportedly-used-pegasus-spyware-to-hack-phones-of-palestinian-ngos-it-considers-terrorists-1090569080.html
Israel Reportedly Used Pegasus Spyware to Hack Phones of Palestinian NGOs It Considers Terrorists
Israel Reportedly Used Pegasus Spyware to Hack Phones of Palestinian NGOs It Considers Terrorists
The earliest detected hack reportedly took place in July 2020, while the most recent intrusion happened in April 2021. 08.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-08T19:17+0000
2021-11-08T19:17+0000
news
israel
spyware
pegasus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/09/1089801442_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4cef89816f94c8ef4467097ec4096283.jpg
Cell phones of six members of Palestinian human rights non-governmental organisations were hacked with Pegasus, military-grade spyware developed by the Israeli firm NSO, an Irish human rights group, Front Line Defenders, revealed on Monday.In their report, the group said that the hacked NGOs were: Addameer; Al-Haq; Defence for Children – Palestine; the Union of Agricultural Work Committees; Bisan Centre for Research and Development; and the Union of Palestinian Women Committees. Remarkably, all these groups were designated as "terrorist organisations" by Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz on 19 October 2021. The Front Line Defenders group suggests that such a designation could have been made in order to be used as a pretext to hack the phones belonging to members of the NGOs. The report says that the earliest detected intrusion happened in July 2020 and continued through April 2021. In total, 75 cell phones used by pro-Palestinian activists were hacked, the group concluded. This information was confirmed by Amnesty International's Security Lab and Citizens Lab, as both groups have experience in identifying and exposing cases when Pegasus was used.This is not the first time that Pegasus spyware has made headlines. Earlier this year, the US administration cited evidence that NSO had provided its software to "foreign governments" that used it to "target government officials, journalists, businesspeople, artists, activists, academics, and embassy workers.” A large-scale media investigation revealed in July that French President Emmanuel Macron's phone was among 50,000 other possible targets of the Pegasus spyware.The company refuted the allegations, stressing that it has always made every effort to prevent its spyware from being misused.
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/09/1089801442_113:0:2844:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_85ec913cb112c3a8292e4eba05628587.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, israel, spyware, pegasus

Israel Reportedly Used Pegasus Spyware to Hack Phones of Palestinian NGOs It Considers Terrorists

19:17 GMT 08.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOEL SAGETThis studio photographic illustration shows a smartphone with the website of Israel's NSO Group which features 'Pegasus' spyware, on display in Paris on July 21, 2021.
This studio photographic illustration shows a smartphone with the website of Israel's NSO Group which features 'Pegasus' spyware, on display in Paris on July 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOEL SAGET
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
The earliest detected hack reportedly took place in July 2020, while the most recent intrusion happened in April 2021.
Cell phones of six members of Palestinian human rights non-governmental organisations were hacked with Pegasus, military-grade spyware developed by the Israeli firm NSO, an Irish human rights group, Front Line Defenders, revealed on Monday.
In their report, the group said that the hacked NGOs were: Addameer; Al-Haq; Defence for Children – Palestine; the Union of Agricultural Work Committees; Bisan Centre for Research and Development; and the Union of Palestinian Women Committees. Remarkably, all these groups were designated as "terrorist organisations" by Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz on 19 October 2021.
The Front Line Defenders group suggests that such a designation could have been made in order to be used as a pretext to hack the phones belonging to members of the NGOs.
The report says that the earliest detected intrusion happened in July 2020 and continued through April 2021. In total, 75 cell phones used by pro-Palestinian activists were hacked, the group concluded. This information was confirmed by Amnesty International's Security Lab and Citizens Lab, as both groups have experience in identifying and exposing cases when Pegasus was used.
This is not the first time that Pegasus spyware has made headlines. Earlier this year, the US administration cited evidence that NSO had provided its software to "foreign governments" that used it to "target government officials, journalists, businesspeople, artists, activists, academics, and embassy workers.” A large-scale media investigation revealed in July that French President Emmanuel Macron's phone was among 50,000 other possible targets of the Pegasus spyware.
The company refuted the allegations, stressing that it has always made every effort to prevent its spyware from being misused.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:17 GMTIsrael Reportedly Used Pegasus Spyware to Hack Phones of Palestinian NGOs It Considers Terrorists
19:02 GMTIraqi Security Forces Ask Why US Defences in Baghdad Weren’t Working During UAV Attack on PM’s Home
19:02 GMTIT Security Company McAfee Sold to Advent-Led Investor Group for $14 Billion
18:55 GMTUS Offers $15Mln for Info on REvil Leaders, Others Tied to Ransomware Attack
18:43 GMTFacebook Leadership Chooses Not to Make Platform Safer to Maximize Profits, Whistleblower Says
18:33 GMTWhy Biden's Build Back Better Plan Unlikely to Save Dems From Resounding Defeat in 2022
18:01 GMTSyrian Media Says Air Defences Have Intercepted Israeli Attack as Explosions Heard Over Homs, Tartus
17:31 GMTDevotees Celebrate 'Chhath Puja' in Yamuna River Under Covering Of Toxic Foam
17:22 GMTShooting Heard on Belarus-Poland Border After Warsaw Deploys Counterterrorism Units to Stem Migrants
17:13 GMTIndian Army to Deploy Swarm Drones Along Border With China to Boost Offensive Capacity
17:03 GMT'Bare A**' Disagreements Over Video Mocking Bikini-Clad Model Emily Ratajkowski
16:59 GMTSquid Game Coin & Other Crypto Scams That Left Millions of Investors Stone Broke
16:50 GMTNASA's SpaceX Crew-2 Dragon Endeavour Undocks From ISS as Team Prepares to Head Home
16:49 GMTJohnson Says He's Taking Corruption Charges ‘Very Seriously’ After Chickening Out of Sleaze Grilling
16:46 GMTUS Indicts Ukrainian National For Alleged Role in REvil Ransomware Cases
16:18 GMT'Failed Move': Opposition Slams Modi Gov't on Fifth Anniversary of Demonetisation
15:59 GMTUS May See Full Employment by End of 2022 as Precondition for Interest Rate Hike, Clarida Says
15:49 GMTSenator Suggests US Military Should Focus on Warfighting Instead of ‘Critical Race Theory’
15:47 GMTWhistleblower Frances Haugen Speaks Before European Parliament
15:37 GMTObama Hits Out at Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi for Skipping COP26