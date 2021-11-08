Registration was successful!
Heavy Rains Hit Southern India's Tamil Nadu State, Trigger Flood Alert - Video
Heavy Rains Hit Southern India's Tamil Nadu State, Trigger Flood Alert - Video
The State of Tamil Nadu and union territory of Puducherry have experienced 43 percent more rainfall than what usually arrives with the northeast monsoon
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in several parts of the country's Tamil Nadu state for Monday and Tuesday. Several parts of the southern state have witnessed a continuous downpour since Saturday night, forcing state officials to open up the sluice gates of three city reservoirs to let out surplus water.The weather department said a low-pressure area is likely to form over the South-East Bay of Bengal under the influence of cyclonic circulation.“It is likely to become more marked and move west northwestwards toward the north Tamil Nadu coast during the subsequent 48 hours,” IMD said on Sunday evening.Meanwhile, parts of Chennai city faced power cuts for several hours on Sunday, the Indian daily The Hindu reported. Because the streets were flooded, the power department had shut off the supply to avert electrocution incidents.Tamil Nadu State Chief M.K. Stalin said he’s continuously reviewing the situation and assuring all possible help to the citizens. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Stalin and assured him of all possible support.Tamil Nadu's revenue and disaster management minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran said four people have died in rain-related incidents, and one person has been injured.The National Disaster Management Authority (NDRF) has deployed four of its teams in the state.
The State of Tamil Nadu and union territory of Puducherry have experienced 43 percent more rainfall than what usually arrives with the northeast monsoon, which has been further impacted by La Nina, a complex weather pattern caused by variations in ocean temperatures in the equatorial band of the Pacific Ocean.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in several parts of the country's Tamil Nadu state for Monday and Tuesday.
Several parts of the southern state have witnessed a continuous downpour since Saturday night, forcing state officials to open up the sluice gates of three city reservoirs to let out surplus water.
The weather department said a low-pressure area is likely to form over the South-East Bay of Bengal under the influence of cyclonic circulation.
“It is likely to become more marked and move west northwestwards toward the north Tamil Nadu coast during the subsequent 48 hours,” IMD said on Sunday evening.
Meanwhile, parts of Chennai city faced power cuts for several hours on Sunday, the Indian daily The Hindu reported. Because the streets were flooded, the power department had shut off the supply to avert electrocution incidents.
Tamil Nadu State Chief M.K. Stalin said he’s continuously reviewing the situation and assuring all possible help to the citizens.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Stalin and assured him of all possible support.
Tamil Nadu's revenue and disaster management minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran said four people have died in rain-related incidents, and one person has been injured.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDRF) has deployed four of its teams in the state.
