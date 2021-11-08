GOPer-Turned-Dem Triggers Online Dispute After Claiming Jesus Would Be Accused of Wokeness Today
“As I sat in church today I was thinking that if Jesus were here today he would be accused of being woke. How about we just say it is human decency to treat all with respect and dignity and that it is constitutional to say all men and women are equal,” he wrote.
Jesus called for forgiveness and repentance. He preached mercy and an objective moral responsibility based on God. Wokeness preaches mandatory politeness without an objective moral foundation. No mercy, no forgiveness. Oppress the oppressors.— Arandor Thinnorion (@476429) November 7, 2021
The difference in Jesus being considered woke and today’s woke centered cancel culture is that Jesus never completely dismissed people that didn’t agree with Him. He sought to bring people into relationship with His Father, not a political movement.— Living an Ultra Life (@LivinUltraLife) November 7, 2021
It is one thing to treat everyone you meet with human respect and dignity. Quite another to slander, malign, and try to cancel everyone who doesn't see the world exactly the way you do. The woke culture believes just that, if we don't like what you say, so or believe Canceled!— Mary Kupcho (@withthisneedle) November 7, 2021
I think the current backlash against woke culture is a sign of a culture war and a worthy one. Culture wars are a sign of a healthy democracy. It means we all don't think alike. I am much more concerned about a Woke society that insists we all think/act alike. That's 4th Reich.— steve housewright (@realhousewright) November 7, 2021
I’m pretty sure Jesus would say life begins at conception. That there are two sexes , and marriage is between one man and one woman. How woke is that?— TJ Svoboda (@TJSvoboda) November 7, 2021
Times change. I'm happy if you're happy should be the golden rule. Learn it and live it. Works for me. What others do is none of my business.— Mikebflorida (@worldofhurt72) November 7, 2021
Before "woke" they called it "politically correct". Before that it was called "common decency".— Jill Levy. (@388shark) November 7, 2021
Your point is absolutely beautiful and spot-on.— Constant Gardner (@billrockey) November 7, 2021
When did it become an insult to treat each other - all - with human kindness and decency.
Life is not, and should not become, a zero-sum game and tranactional in nature, despite efforts to define it so...
Right! How about we just to do that.. treat EVERYONE with respect. 💁🏾👏🏾— Mona Rock (@mediagirlinmd) November 7, 2021