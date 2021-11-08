Registration was successful!
GOPer-Turned-Dem Triggers Online Dispute After Claiming Jesus Would Be Accused of Wokeness Today
GOPer-Turned-Dem Triggers Online Dispute After Claiming Jesus Would Be Accused of Wokeness Today
Texas Vice-Governor Candidate Claims ‘Jesus Would Be Accused of Being Woke’ Today
2021-11-08T02:47+0000
2021-11-08T02:47+0000
Political consultant and former Republican Matthew Dowd mused on Sunday about ‘wokeness,’ saying many conservatives today would brand Jesus as “woke.”The now-Democratic candidate tweeted that so-called wokeness should be considered as “human decency to treat all with respect and dignity.”The suggestion has bewildered some netizens, who noted that the left agenda may have less in common with core Christian values as well as "human decency to treat all with respect and dignity," nor does the latter represent all of what the term "woke" is supposed to.Others praised the simplicity of Dowd’s notion, saying that "treating each other with human kindness and decency" should never become a source of derision.
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
GOPer-Turned-Dem Triggers Online Dispute After Claiming Jesus Would Be Accused of Wokeness Today

02:47 GMT 08.11.2021
Alexandra Kashirina
A political analyst and former chief strategist for the Bush–Cheney 2004 presidential campaign, Matthew Dowd, announced in September that he would run for the Lone Star State’s post of lieutenant governor, representing the Democratic party.
Political consultant and former Republican Matthew Dowd mused on Sunday about ‘wokeness,’ saying many conservatives today would brand Jesus as “woke.”
The now-Democratic candidate tweeted that so-called wokeness should be considered as “human decency to treat all with respect and dignity.”

“As I sat in church today I was thinking that if Jesus were here today he would be accused of being woke. How about we just say it is human decency to treat all with respect and dignity and that it is constitutional to say all men and women are equal,” he wrote.

The suggestion has bewildered some netizens, who noted that the left agenda may have less in common with core Christian values as well as "human decency to treat all with respect and dignity," nor does the latter represent all of what the term "woke" is supposed to.
Others praised the simplicity of Dowd’s notion, saying that "treating each other with human kindness and decency" should never become a source of derision.
