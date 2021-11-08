https://sputniknews.com/20211108/goper-turned-dem-triggers-online-dispute-after-claiming-jesus-would-be-accused-of-wokeness-today-1090554488.html

GOPer-Turned-Dem Triggers Online Dispute After Claiming Jesus Would Be Accused of Wokeness Today

Political consultant and former Republican Matthew Dowd mused on Sunday about ‘wokeness,’ saying many conservatives today would brand Jesus as “woke.”The now-Democratic candidate tweeted that so-called wokeness should be considered as “human decency to treat all with respect and dignity.”The suggestion has bewildered some netizens, who noted that the left agenda may have less in common with core Christian values as well as "human decency to treat all with respect and dignity," nor does the latter represent all of what the term "woke" is supposed to.Others praised the simplicity of Dowd’s notion, saying that "treating each other with human kindness and decency" should never become a source of derision.

