International
https://sputniknews.com/20211108/gettr-cop26-covid-19-this-weeks-news-headlines-1090561371.html
GETTR; COP26; COVID-19; This Week's News Headlines
GETTR; COP26; COVID-19; This Week's News Headlines
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the new social media platform GETTR, COP26, the future of travel and events after Covid-19, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
2021-11-08T10:14+0000
2021-11-08T10:15+0000
GETTR; COP26; COVID-19; This Week's News Headlines
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the new social media platform GETTR, COP26, the future of travel and events after Covid-19, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to the CEO of GETTR Jason Miller about his new social media platform and the freedom of speech. Journalist and columnist Kevin McKenna delves into COP26. Lisa Francesca Nand - travel journalist &amp; host of the Big Travel Podcast discusses ABBA's digital concert and the future of travel and events after COVID-19. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. Journalist and campaigner James Giles brings us the latest UK news.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
George Galloway
George Galloway
News
GETTR; COP26; COVID-19; This Week's News Headlines

10:14 GMT 08.11.2021
GETTR; COP26; COVID-19; This Week's News Headlines
George Galloway
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the new social media platform GETTR, COP26, the future of travel and events after Covid-19, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to the CEO of GETTR Jason Miller about his new social media platform and the freedom of speech. Journalist and columnist Kevin McKenna delves into COP26. Lisa Francesca Nand - travel journalist & host of the Big Travel Podcast discusses ABBA's digital concert and the future of travel and events after COVID-19. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. Journalist and campaigner James Giles brings us the latest UK news.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
radio@sputniknews.com
