GETTR; COP26; COVID-19; This Week's News Headlines
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the new social media platform GETTR, COP26, the future of travel and events after Covid-19, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to the CEO of GETTR Jason Miller about his new social media platform and the freedom of speech. Journalist and columnist Kevin McKenna delves into COP26. Lisa Francesca Nand - travel journalist & host of the Big Travel Podcast discusses ABBA's digital concert and the future of travel and events after COVID-19. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. Journalist and campaigner James Giles brings us the latest UK news.
