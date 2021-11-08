https://sputniknews.com/20211108/french-police-officer-injured-in-knife-attack-in-cannes-assailant-neutralised-1090557983.html

French Police Officer Injured in Knife Attack in Cannes, Assailant 'Neutralised'

Earlier, a policeman was reported to have been attacked with a weapon in Cannes, southern France, in what French officials don't rule out may have been a... 08.11.2021, Sputnik International

A police officer from the Cannes (Alpes-Maritimes) police station sustained injuries after being stabbed by an assailant at around 6.30 am.His knife-wielding attacker was "neutralized" , Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced on Twitter on Monday.The perpetrator had reportedly opened the door of a police car parked in front of the station, stabbing the policeman seated at the wheel with a knife, BFM TV reported, citing a police source.The individual purportedly tried to attack a second policeman in the same car, however, a third officer fired his weapon, injuring the attacker. According to French media, the policeman's life was possibly saved by his bulletproof vest. The main suspect in the attack, who has been hospitalized, is reported by AFP, citing police sources, to have exclaimed statements "in the name of the Prophet".

