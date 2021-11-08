Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211108/french-police-officer-injured-in-knife-attack-in-cannes-assailant-neutralised-1090557983.html
French Police Officer Injured in Knife Attack in Cannes, Assailant 'Neutralised'
French Police Officer Injured in Knife Attack in Cannes, Assailant 'Neutralised'
Earlier, a policeman was reported to have been attacked with a weapon in Cannes, southern France, in what French officials don't rule out may have been a... 08.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-08T06:46+0000
2021-11-08T07:45+0000
france
gerald darmanin
cannes
knife attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083018296_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e6687c31deaa8d21b3a498e539b0a426.jpg
A police officer from the Cannes (Alpes-Maritimes) police station sustained injuries after being stabbed by an assailant at around 6.30 am.His knife-wielding attacker was "neutralized" , Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced on Twitter on Monday.The perpetrator had reportedly opened the door of a police car parked in front of the station, stabbing the policeman seated at the wheel with a knife, BFM TV reported, citing a police source.The individual purportedly tried to attack a second policeman in the same car, however, a third officer fired his weapon, injuring the attacker. According to French media, the policeman's life was possibly saved by his bulletproof vest. The main suspect in the attack, who has been hospitalized, is reported by AFP, citing police sources, to have exclaimed statements "in the name of the Prophet".
france
cannes
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083018296_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_03e961f352cdd7ee6844f66ee81be271.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, gerald darmanin, cannes, knife attack

French Police Officer Injured in Knife Attack in Cannes, Assailant 'Neutralised'

06:46 GMT 08.11.2021 (Updated: 07:45 GMT 08.11.2021)
© REUTERS / SARAH MEYSSONNIERFrench police (File)
French police (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
© REUTERS / SARAH MEYSSONNIER
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier, a policeman was reported to have been attacked with a weapon in Cannes, southern France, in what French officials don't rule out may have been a terrorist incident.
A police officer from the Cannes (Alpes-Maritimes) police station sustained injuries after being stabbed by an assailant at around 6.30 am.
His knife-wielding attacker was "neutralized" , Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced on Twitter on Monday.
"I am going to the scene immediately this morning and I offer my support to the national police and to the city of Cannes," added Darmanin on his Twitter account.
The perpetrator had reportedly opened the door of a police car parked in front of the station, stabbing the policeman seated at the wheel with a knife, BFM TV reported, citing a police source.
The individual purportedly tried to attack a second policeman in the same car, however, a third officer fired his weapon, injuring the attacker. According to French media, the policeman's life was possibly saved by his bulletproof vest.
The main suspect in the attack, who has been hospitalized, is reported by AFP, citing police sources, to have exclaimed statements "in the name of the Prophet".
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:57 GMTWhelan Tried to Obtain Information About Students of Russia's FSB School, Prosecutor Says
07:53 GMTJapan's Police Nab Man After Attempt to Start Fire on Bullet Train in Southwest, Reports Say
07:31 GMTFamily of Kenyan Woman Allegedly Murdered by British Soldier Take Legal Action Against UK MoD
07:30 GMTHeavy Rains Hit Southern India's Tamil Nadu State, Trigger Flood Alert - Video
07:28 GMTCops Begin Probe Against Twitter User Who Threatened to Assassinate PM Modi, State Chief Yogi
07:26 GMTPlayers, Fans Hail Novak Djokovic as Serbian Star Breaks Rafael Nadal's All Time Masters Record
07:06 GMTNorwegian Culture Minister Seeks to Prevent Big Tech From Censoring State Media
06:46 GMTFrench Police Officer Injured in Knife Attack in Cannes, Assailant 'Neutralised'
06:33 GMTSwedish Doctors Pen Petition to Stop Pfizer Vaccine After Suspected Subcontractor Fraud
06:00 GMTSudan's Military Chief Says Will Not Partake in Government After Transition Period
05:38 GMTUK MPs to Debate Standards Reform as BoJo’s Gov’t Faces Backlash Over Paterson ‘Sleaze’ Row
05:27 GMT'Authoritarian, Anti-Democratic and Outright Dangerous': Greta Thunberg Roasted Over COP26 Summit
05:13 GMTNearly Two Thirds of Americans Against Biden Running For Second Term, Poll Shows
04:00 GMTUS Lifts Travel Ban: Here’s What to Know & Who's Allowed to Enter
03:36 GMTNBPC Union Head Slams Border Crisis as 'Biggest We Have Ever Seen' Amid Payments Rumors
03:32 GMTFour Soldiers Killed in Colombia in Gulf Clan Ambush
03:23 GMTBiden Accuses Nicaraguan Government of Orchestrating ‘Pantomime’ Election
03:19 GMTBaby Born in Brazil With 12cm-Long Rudimental Tail
03:12 GMTTrump Says Mitch McConnell Should Be ‘Ashamed’ For Passing Biden’s Infrastructure Bill
02:47 GMTGOPer-Turned-Dem Triggers Online Dispute After Claiming Jesus Would Be Accused of Wokeness Today