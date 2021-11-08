https://sputniknews.com/20211108/family-of-kenyan-woman-allegedly-murdered-by-british-soldier-take-legal-action-against-uk-mod-1090558296.html

Family of Kenyan Woman Allegedly Murdered by British Soldier Take Legal Action Against UK MoD

UK armed forces minister James Heappey, while on a visit to the African country, has pledged to "leave no stone unturned" and fully support Kenyan police who... 08.11.2021, Sputnik International

The family of Agnes Wanjiru, a Kenyan woman believed to have been murdered by a British soldier in 2012 near an army base in Kenya, are taking legal action against the UK Ministry of Defence, reported Sky News. Relatives of the young woman, whose naked body was discovered at the Lions Court Inn in Nanyuki, some 122 miles (196 km) north of the Kenyan capital Nairobi, two months after she went missing, have instructed British legal firm Leigh Day to represent them. Agnes Wanjiru’s family has been demanding a judicial review in the High Court to explain why the death of the mother of a five-month-old daughter has never been investigated in the UK. The body of Agnes Wanjiru, a sex worker, had been found in Nanyuki when a maintenance worker noticed a smell coming from a septic tank at the Lions Court Inn. The town is close to the British Training Unit Kenya, known as BATUK, where the UK sends six infantry battalions annually for eight-week exercises. A post-mortem examination revealed the woman died of stab wounds to her chest and abdomen. A Kenyan police investigation in 2012 heard witnesses say that Agnes had been seen leaving a bar with a British soldier. Kenyan police in June 2012 sent a request to the British Royal Military Police (RMP) seeking the questioning of the nine soldiers who had checked in at the inn on the day that Agnes was seen by witnesses, and checked out the following one. However, the request appeared to have gone missing, according to a previous report in The Sunday Times. A Kenyan investigation after an inquest in 2019 came to the conclusion that Wanjiru “was murdered by British soldiers”. In response to the report, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence was quoted as saying: ‘Cold Case’ Reopened The murder case of Agnes Wanjiru seemed to have gone cold until it was thrown into the spotlight by a report in The Sunday Times last month. It was claimed that a British soldier had allegedly confessed to killing the 21-year old Wanjiru and showed his comrades where he dumped her body. However, the crime was said to have been dismissed by military officials, with the purported perpetrator later flown back home. On 2 November Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Armed Forces, James Heappey, on a visit to the country, said that while legal jurisdiction lies with the government of Kenya, where the murder of Agnes Wanjiru was committed, he would "leave no stone unturned" and fully support Kenyan police.The minister insisted that the UK had “nothing to hide.” “We want those responsible to be brought to justice because Agnes and her family have already had to wait too long,” said Heappey. His remarks came against the backdrop of calls for justice in the woman’s native town of Nanyuki, especially after recent reports that the implicated soldiers joked about the murder, according to Facebook records. Meanwhile, Members of Parliament were also reported by Capital FM Kenya as contemplating scrapping a defence cooperation agreement between their country and the United Kingdom that was signed in June by President Uhuru Kenyatta and UK’s Prime Minster Boris Johnson. The legislators in the National Assembly Defence committee said that the military agreement will not be ratified until the alleged British culprits in the murder of Agnes Wanjiru are prosecuted under the Kenyan laws.Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa was cited as saying that the government was working on invoking provisions of the defence cooperation agreement with the UK side to prosecute the soldiers involved.

