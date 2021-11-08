Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211108/dems-native-groups-urge-biden-to-shut-down-another-pipeline-despite-soaring-energy-prices-1090562698.html
Dems, Native Groups Urge Biden to Shut Down Another Pipeline Despite Soaring Energy Prices
Dems, Native Groups Urge Biden to Shut Down Another Pipeline Despite Soaring Energy Prices
The United States began to backtrack on its recently restored status as a net exporter of oil products in early 2021, with the Biden administration scrapping a... 08.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-08T11:08+0000
2021-11-08T11:24+0000
united states
pipeline
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/08/1090562389_0:71:1600:971_1920x0_80_0_0_4a203121c6c39144ece4e35bc3932780.jpg
The Biden administration has been urged not to proceed with reported plans to shut down Line 5, a major 1,038 km pipeline running through Wisconsin and Michigan to a refinery in Sarnia, Canada, amid a candid admission by his energy secretary that home heating costs are going to skyrocket in the coming months.Informed sources told Politico on Sunday that the White House is debating what to do with the decades-old petroleum pipeline, amid back-and-forth lobbying from environmentalists and local indigenous groups concerned that the pipeline may spill, and Republican lawmakers, economists and the Canadian government fearing higher energy prices.Line 5 stretches from western Wisconsin, through Michigan, to the arrow-shaped tip of southwestern Ontario, providing areas along the route with oil products and supplying energy to much of Ontario and Quebec.The pipeline has garnered controversy amid fears that it is rife for spillage – including into the Great Lakes (it passes under the environmentally sensitive Straits of Mackinac connecting Lake Michigan to Lake Huron). Enbridge – the pipeline’s operator, stresses that the underwater portion of the pipeline has never leaked, and that it is being monitored at all times. However, according to Sierra Club estimates, the pipeline has already leaked over a million gallons of oil since being commissioned in 1953, including a catastrophic spill in October 2011 which devastated the Kalamazoo River watershed. A recent study by the University of Michigan warned that a new major spill could affect up to 60 percent of Lake Huron’s waters, and 15 percent of Lack Michigan’s open waters.Along with synthetic sweet and light sour crude oil and natural gas liquids, the pipeline also carries propane, a major heating source for the residents of Michigan.Despite the environmentalist rhetoric of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ottawa has also been urging Biden to keep the oil flowing, filing a formal request with a US court in May 2021 to do so. Canadian foreign affairs minister Melanie Joly spoke to her US counterpart Antony Blinken about the pipeline on Thursday, while Canadian minister of natural resources Jonathan Wilkinson told reporters Friday that he talked to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about the matter, and informed her that Ottawa’s position on the pipeline was “non-negotiable”.Economists say Michigan prices at the pump could jump another several cents if the pipeline is shut down. Propane prices, already inching toward $2.50 a gallon, could jump 5-25 cents more if the fuel stops flowing. The average Michigan home burns roughly one gallon of propane per hour – meaning shutting the pipeline could mean hundreds or even thousands of dollars in additional fuel costs for many residents.The national average of gas prices jumped by more than a $1.25 a gallon over the past year, reaching $3.42 a gallon, according to AAA estimates, up from $2.15 a gallon in October 2020. The Bank of America predicts crude prices could soar another 50 percent in the coming months.Speaking to CNN on Sunday, Granholm admitted that home heating prices would continue to soar, no matter what Biden decides on Pipeline 5. “Yeah, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year. We are in a slightly beneficial position, certainly relative to Europe, because their chokehold of natural gas is very significant, they’re gonna pay five times higher, but we have the same problem in fuels that the supply chains have which is that the oil and gas companies are not flipping the switch as quickly as demand requires,” she explained.Commenting on the cost of gasoline, Granholm insisted that the president was “all over the problem,” but there was only so much he could do. “Of course every president is frustrated because they can’t control the price of gasoline, because it’s a global market. He can call upon increased supply, which he has done, and OPEC is unfortunately controlling the agenda with respect to oil prices,” she said.The energy secretary added that the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, topped up last year by the Trump administration as oil prices tanked to unprecedented historic lows, is one of the options Biden now has to try to stem rising prices.The Biden administration has pushed alternative sources of energy – such as wind and solar, as an alternative to hydrocarbons. However, some economists have claimed that an industrial and highly motorised nation like the US cannot rely on alternative fuels alone for its gargantuan energy needs, particularly given that even solar panels and wind turbines themselves require oil, gas, nuclear power and coal to produce.The United States reversed a decades-long trend of being a net energy importer in 2019, when, thanks to eased regulations, and increased permits for exploration, drilling and exploitation of public lands, domestic producers were able to substantially ramp up production. Republicans have accused Biden of “undermining” US energy independence, pointing to the cancellation of the Canada-US Keystone XL Pipeline project, and cuts in new drilling leases on federal lands and waters. The administration has dismissed these criticisms, pointing to the immense environmental pollution generated by fracking, and continuing to push ‘green alternative’ energy sources.
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/ex-texas-oil-regulator-predicts-us-gas-prices-may-remain-high-for-couple-of-years-1090270445.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211017/us-coast-guard-investigating-container-ship-suspected-in-california-oil-spill-1089994739.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/08/1090562389_0:0:1600:1200_1920x0_80_0_0_675fa8accd70a127e2c831f4e2f90473.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united states, pipeline

Dems, Native Groups Urge Biden to Shut Down Another Pipeline Despite Soaring Energy Prices

11:08 GMT 08.11.2021 (Updated: 11:24 GMT 08.11.2021)
© AP Photo / John FlesherFILE - In this October 2016, file photo, is an aboveground section of Enbridge's Line 5 at the Mackinaw City, Mich., pump station
FILE - In this October 2016, file photo, is an aboveground section of Enbridge's Line 5 at the Mackinaw City, Mich., pump station - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
© AP Photo / John Flesher
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The United States began to backtrack on its recently restored status as a net exporter of oil products in early 2021, with the Biden administration scrapping a major transnational pipeline running from Canada, ordering a halt to the issuance of new oil and gas leases on public lands and waters, and kicking off a review of existing permits.
The Biden administration has been urged not to proceed with reported plans to shut down Line 5, a major 1,038 km pipeline running through Wisconsin and Michigan to a refinery in Sarnia, Canada, amid a candid admission by his energy secretary that home heating costs are going to skyrocket in the coming months.
Informed sources told Politico on Sunday that the White House is debating what to do with the decades-old petroleum pipeline, amid back-and-forth lobbying from environmentalists and local indigenous groups concerned that the pipeline may spill, and Republican lawmakers, economists and the Canadian government fearing higher energy prices.
Line 5 stretches from western Wisconsin, through Michigan, to the arrow-shaped tip of southwestern Ontario, providing areas along the route with oil products and supplying energy to much of Ontario and Quebec.
The pipeline has garnered controversy amid fears that it is rife for spillage – including into the Great Lakes (it passes under the environmentally sensitive Straits of Mackinac connecting Lake Michigan to Lake Huron). Enbridge – the pipeline’s operator, stresses that the underwater portion of the pipeline has never leaked, and that it is being monitored at all times. However, according to Sierra Club estimates, the pipeline has already leaked over a million gallons of oil since being commissioned in 1953, including a catastrophic spill in October 2011 which devastated the Kalamazoo River watershed. A recent study by the University of Michigan warned that a new major spill could affect up to 60 percent of Lake Huron’s waters, and 15 percent of Lack Michigan’s open waters.
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Peter K Burian / Mackinac Bridge from Mackinaw CityMackinac Bridge from Mackinaw City
Mackinac Bridge from Mackinaw City - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
Mackinac Bridge from Mackinaw City
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Peter K Burian / Mackinac Bridge from Mackinaw City
Along with synthetic sweet and light sour crude oil and natural gas liquids, the pipeline also carries propane, a major heating source for the residents of Michigan.
Lawmakers penned a letter to Biden last Thursday, warning him that “as we enter the winter months and temperatures drop across the Midwest, the termination of Line 5 will undoubtedly further exacerbate shortages and price increases in home heating fuels like natural gas and propane at a time when Americans are already facing rapidly rising energy prices, steep home heating costs, global supply shortages, and skyrocketing gas prices.”
Despite the environmentalist rhetoric of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ottawa has also been urging Biden to keep the oil flowing, filing a formal request with a US court in May 2021 to do so. Canadian foreign affairs minister Melanie Joly spoke to her US counterpart Antony Blinken about the pipeline on Thursday, while Canadian minister of natural resources Jonathan Wilkinson told reporters Friday that he talked to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about the matter, and informed her that Ottawa’s position on the pipeline was “non-negotiable”.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Biden ally, has joined forces with environmentalists and local Native trips to turn off the taps on Line 5. In their letter to Biden, also delivered last Thursday, twelve tribal groups accused the president of being silent on the matter, and warned that “given the strength and oscillation of the currents, over 700 miles of Lake Michigan and Huron shoreline would face serious contamination” in the event of a new spill.
Economists say Michigan prices at the pump could jump another several cents if the pipeline is shut down. Propane prices, already inching toward $2.50 a gallon, could jump 5-25 cents more if the fuel stops flowing. The average Michigan home burns roughly one gallon of propane per hour – meaning shutting the pipeline could mean hundreds or even thousands of dollars in additional fuel costs for many residents.
The national average of gas prices jumped by more than a $1.25 a gallon over the past year, reaching $3.42 a gallon, according to AAA estimates, up from $2.15 a gallon in October 2020. The Bank of America predicts crude prices could soar another 50 percent in the coming months.
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Atlanta. Gasoline futures are ticking higher following a cyberextortion attempt on the Colonial Pipeline, a vital U.S. pipeline that carries fuel from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
Ex-Texas Oil Regulator Predicts US Gas Prices May Remain High for 'Couple of Years'
28 October, 07:00 GMT
Speaking to CNN on Sunday, Granholm admitted that home heating prices would continue to soar, no matter what Biden decides on Pipeline 5. “Yeah, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year. We are in a slightly beneficial position, certainly relative to Europe, because their chokehold of natural gas is very significant, they’re gonna pay five times higher, but we have the same problem in fuels that the supply chains have which is that the oil and gas companies are not flipping the switch as quickly as demand requires,” she explained.
Commenting on the cost of gasoline, Granholm insisted that the president was “all over the problem,” but there was only so much he could do. “Of course every president is frustrated because they can’t control the price of gasoline, because it’s a global market. He can call upon increased supply, which he has done, and OPEC is unfortunately controlling the agenda with respect to oil prices,” she said.
The energy secretary added that the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, topped up last year by the Trump administration as oil prices tanked to unprecedented historic lows, is one of the options Biden now has to try to stem rising prices.
The Biden administration has pushed alternative sources of energy – such as wind and solar, as an alternative to hydrocarbons. However, some economists have claimed that an industrial and highly motorised nation like the US cannot rely on alternative fuels alone for its gargantuan energy needs, particularly given that even solar panels and wind turbines themselves require oil, gas, nuclear power and coal to produce.
Workers rake up globs of crude oil after more than 3,000 barrels (126,000 gallons) of crude oil leaked from a ruptured pipeline into the Pacific Ocean in Corona Del Mar State Beach, Newport Beach, California, U.S. October 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2021
US Coast Guard Investigating Container Ship Suspected in California Oil Spill
17 October, 22:52 GMT
The United States reversed a decades-long trend of being a net energy importer in 2019, when, thanks to eased regulations, and increased permits for exploration, drilling and exploitation of public lands, domestic producers were able to substantially ramp up production. Republicans have accused Biden of “undermining” US energy independence, pointing to the cancellation of the Canada-US Keystone XL Pipeline project, and cuts in new drilling leases on federal lands and waters. The administration has dismissed these criticisms, pointing to the immense environmental pollution generated by fracking, and continuing to push ‘green alternative’ energy sources.
011000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:19 GMTSynchronised Flights From London to New York Mark End of Trans-Atlantic Travel Ban
11:08 GMTDems, Native Groups Urge Biden to Shut Down Another Pipeline Despite Soaring Energy Prices
10:55 GMTTwitter Refuses to Suspend Indian Accounts Accused of Inciting 'Communal Riots' by Police
10:46 GMTKuwait's Government Submits Resignation to Emir, State Media Reports
10:41 GMTKremlin: It's Up to Gazprom to Comment on Gas Pumping Into European Storage Facilities
10:33 GMTNZ Shooter Brenton Tarrant Reportedly to Appeal Convictions As Guilty Pleas Obtained by ‘Duress’
10:31 GMTMore Men in England End Up in Hospital After Experiencing Hours-Long Erections
10:22 GMTOle Gunnar Solskjaer Under Pressure After Manchester United Defeat
10:12 GMTBitcoin Price Tops $66,000 for First Time Since Late October
09:24 GMTHijacked Bus Set Ablaze Near Belfast Fuels Fears of Further NI Protocol-Related Post-Brexit Violence
07:57 GMTWhelan Tried to Obtain Information About Students of Russia's FSB School, Prosecutor Says
07:53 GMTJapan's Police Nab Man After Attempt to Start Fire on Bullet Train in Southwest, Reports Say
07:31 GMTFamily of Kenyan Woman Allegedly Murdered by British Soldier Take Legal Action Against UK MoD
07:30 GMTHeavy Rains Hit Southern India's Tamil Nadu State, Trigger Flood Alert - Video
07:28 GMTCops Begin Probe Against Twitter User Who Threatened to Assassinate PM Modi, State Chief Yogi
07:26 GMTPlayers, Fans Hail Novak Djokovic as Serbian Star Breaks Rafael Nadal's All Time Masters Record
07:06 GMTNorwegian Culture Minister Seeks to Prevent Big Tech From Censoring State Media
06:46 GMTFrench Police Officer Injured in Knife Attack in Cannes, Assailant 'Neutralised'
06:33 GMTSwedish Doctors Pen Petition to Stop Pfizer Vaccine After Suspected Subcontractor Fraud
06:00 GMTSudan's Military Chief Says Will Not Partake in Government After Transition Period