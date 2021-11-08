https://sputniknews.com/20211108/cops-begin-probe-against-twitter-user-who--threatened-to-assassinate-pm-modi-state-chief-yogi-1090556298.html

Cops Begin Probe Against Twitter User Who Threatened to Assassinate PM Modi, State Chief Yogi

Earlier this year, a 22-year-old man was arrested in Delhi after he allegedly phoned in a death threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 08.11.2021, Sputnik International

Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) Police have launched an investigation into a Twitter user who threatened on Sunday to assassinate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath with a bomb.However, the police officials have refrained from revealing the username of the account.

