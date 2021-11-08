Cops Begin Probe Against Twitter User Who Threatened to Assassinate PM Modi, State Chief Yogi

Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) Police have launched an investigation into a Twitter user who threatened on Sunday to assassinate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath with a bomb.However, the police officials have refrained from revealing the username of the account.
Earlier this year, a 22-year-old man was arrested in Delhi after he allegedly phoned in a death threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"The matter came to light, as we got information about this threat from UP 112 (police helpline). Somebody has made mischief on Twitter," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Pramod Kumar Tiwari said.
"These accounts are generally fraud, and wrong names are used. Until the probe is finished, and an authentic name is found, it can't be revealed," Tiwari said.