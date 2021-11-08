Registration was successful!
Cops Begin Probe Against Twitter User Who Threatened to Assassinate PM Modi, State Chief Yogi
Cops Begin Probe Against Twitter User Who Threatened to Assassinate PM Modi, State Chief Yogi
Earlier this year, a 22-year-old man was arrested in Delhi after he allegedly phoned in a death threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 08.11.2021, Sputnik International
Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) Police have launched an investigation into a Twitter user who threatened on Sunday to assassinate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath with a bomb.However, the police officials have refrained from revealing the username of the account.
narendra modi, india, assassination, yogi adityanath

07:28 GMT 08.11.2021

07:28 GMT 08.11.2021
© AP Photo / Bikas Das
Activists of Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in solidarity with farmers protesting against new farm laws, in Kolkata, India, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020
Activists of Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in solidarity with farmers protesting against new farm laws, in Kolkata, India, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
© AP Photo / Bikas Das
Sushmita Panda - Sputnik International
Sushmita Panda
Earlier this year, a 22-year-old man was arrested in Delhi after he allegedly phoned in a death threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) Police have launched an investigation into a Twitter user who threatened on Sunday to assassinate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath with a bomb.

"The matter came to light, as we got information about this threat from UP 112 (police helpline). Somebody has made mischief on Twitter," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Pramod Kumar Tiwari said.

However, the police officials have refrained from revealing the username of the account.
"These accounts are generally fraud, and wrong names are used. Until the probe is finished, and an authentic name is found, it can't be revealed," Tiwari said.
