https://sputniknews.com/20211108/chinas-military-buildup-is-triggering-growing-fears-in-us-military-1090574599.html

China's Military Buildup is Triggering Growing Fears in US Military

China's Military Buildup is Triggering Growing Fears in US Military

China's military buildup has seen it develop nuclear-capable missiles and mock-ups of US ships while massively expanding its armed forces, triggering growing... 08.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-08T21:04+0000

2021-11-08T21:04+0000

2021-11-08T21:05+0000

us

china

south china sea

pentagon

taiwan

us-china relations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/08/1090566808_0:134:3163:1913_1920x0_80_0_0_e3d36b3e13d23b600ef3ae3482087f5b.jpg

As tensions rise in the South China Sea, satellite images captured by Maxar Technologies on Sunday show China has built mock-ups of US aircraft carriers and at least one destroyer on what appears to be a military firing range.Beijing’s 'rapid growth and military upgrade' has led to fears that the country is gearing up for a confrontation with America."They are clearly challenging us regionally and their aspiration is to challenge the United States globally."China’s advancements include recent hypersonic missile tests, an expanding nuclear arsenal, strides in space and cyber, and seemingly daily threats to Taiwan.The Pentagon this month issued an annual report to Congress saying China is expanding its nuclear force much faster than US officials predicted just a year ago.During the forum discussion, Milley called the launch indicative of "a much, much broader picture of a military capability with respect to the Chinese."Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has emphasized that he had "no intention of starting a new Cold War" with China after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asked the two countries to shun the volatile dynamics of hostility back in September. Biden further decried military conflict and stressed the urgency of working together. China's ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has previously denied claims of its nuclear capabilities, after reports of a tested nuclear-capable hypersonic missile earlier this year, insisting that it was a routine spacecraft test to reduce the cost of spacecraft and to provide a more "convenient method for humans to travel to and from space."

us

china

south china sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

us, china, south china sea, pentagon, taiwan, us-china relations