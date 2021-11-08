Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211108/china-reportedly-builds-life-size-models-of-us-warships-massive-carrier-in-western-desert-1090567736.html
China Reportedly Builds Life-Size Models of US Warships & Massive Carrier in Western Desert
China Reportedly Builds Life-Size Models of US Warships & Massive Carrier in Western Desert
The Pentagon has expressed serious concerns about the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) dramatic advances in its anti-access/area-denial (A2/AD) capabilities –... 08.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-08T13:54+0000
2021-11-08T14:39+0000
united states
china
destroyer
desert
mock-up
carrier
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/08/1090566732_0:119:3219:1929_1920x0_80_0_0_4cf9c81a8b0f1d6f08f3d6f4776ded66.jpg
The PLA has reportedly built full-scale model targets shaped like US warships at a target range in its western Taklamakan desert, satellite photos snapped by private earth imaging company Maxar appear to show.The images, taken on 20 October 2021, include a silhouette of a target that looks suspiciously similar to the outline of the USS Gerald Ford, the newest, costliest and largest-ever aircraft carrier ever commissioned.Along with the carrier, the photos show two detailed Arleigh Burke-class missile destroyers at the Ruoqiang county range.While the outline of the carrier is crude and appears to have been fashioned out of an unspecified black or dark navy blue material, the smaller vessels are quite detailed and appear to include mockups of the destroyers’ vertical launch systems, bridge infrastructure, funnels, and helipad, as well as mysterious vertical poles. Open-source intelligence analyst H I Sutton suggests the latter may contain high-speed sensors, cameras, and/or radar reflectors.The satellite images also include an image of a large rectangular rail-mobile target ship, also fitted out with mysterious upright poles.Asked to comment on US media reporting on the mockups on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters that he was “not aware of the situation.”China has used its western desert areas extensively to test its latest missile systems, testing out its DF-21D carrier killer at the Ruoqiang county range in the early 2010s, and conducting other conventional ballistic missile testing in the area before and since.The PLA is known to have amassed a vast array of ground, ship, and air-launched ballistic and cruise missiles to take on enemy warships – including the ground-based DF-21D – which features a manoeuvrable reentry vehicle designed to make its interception by a carrier group’s layered defences difficult. The PLA’s H-6 bomber force is equipped with its own anti-ship missiles, possibly including the massive air-launched anti-ship ballistic missile designated by the US as the "CH-AS-X-13."The release of the satellite images of the mockups comes amid growing tensions between Beijing and Washington over a broad range of issues, including US "freedom of navigation" missions through sea areas claimed by China, an ongoing trade and tech war, and President Joe Biden’s commitment to "defend Taiwan" – which the PRC considers an integral part of the People’s Republic that’s destined for eventual reunification.
https://sputniknews.com/20211107/us-media-reveals-how-china-could-test-biden-on-taiwan-without-starting-full-scale-war-1090549515.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/08/1090566732_243:0:2974:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c2eef023e8fbf8d1e442c5659b51440f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united states, china, destroyer, desert, mock-up, carrier

China Reportedly Builds Life-Size Models of US Warships & Massive Carrier in Western Desert

13:54 GMT 08.11.2021 (Updated: 14:39 GMT 08.11.2021)
© AFP 2021 / Handout / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar TechnologiesThis handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies on November 8, 2021 shows a target depicting an aircraft carrier in Ruoqiang county in the Taklamakan Desert, in China's western Xinjiang region on October 20, 2021
This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies on November 8, 2021 shows a target depicting an aircraft carrier in Ruoqiang county in the Taklamakan Desert, in China's western Xinjiang region on October 20, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / Handout / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Pentagon has expressed serious concerns about the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) dramatic advances in its anti-access/area-denial (A2/AD) capabilities – consisting of everything from anti-ship and anti-air missile systems to long-range ballistic and cruise missiles, electronic warfare, and interceptor jets.
The PLA has reportedly built full-scale model targets shaped like US warships at a target range in its western Taklamakan desert, satellite photos snapped by private earth imaging company Maxar appear to show.
The images, taken on 20 October 2021, include a silhouette of a target that looks suspiciously similar to the outline of the USS Gerald Ford, the newest, costliest and largest-ever aircraft carrier ever commissioned.
Along with the carrier, the photos show two detailed Arleigh Burke-class missile destroyers at the Ruoqiang county range.
© AFP 2021 / Handout / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar TechnologiesThis handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies on November 8, 2021 shows a target depicting a destroyer ship in Ruoqiang county in the Taklamakan Desert, in China's western Xinjiang region on October 20, 2021
This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies on November 8, 2021 shows a target depicting a destroyer ship in Ruoqiang county in the Taklamakan Desert, in China's western Xinjiang region on October 20, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies on November 8, 2021 shows a target depicting a destroyer ship in Ruoqiang county in the Taklamakan Desert, in China's western Xinjiang region on October 20, 2021
© AFP 2021 / Handout / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
While the outline of the carrier is crude and appears to have been fashioned out of an unspecified black or dark navy blue material, the smaller vessels are quite detailed and appear to include mockups of the destroyers’ vertical launch systems, bridge infrastructure, funnels, and helipad, as well as mysterious vertical poles. Open-source intelligence analyst H I Sutton suggests the latter may contain high-speed sensors, cameras, and/or radar reflectors.
The satellite images also include an image of a large rectangular rail-mobile target ship, also fitted out with mysterious upright poles.
© AFP 2021 / Handout / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar TechnologiesThis handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies on November 8, 2021 shows a mobile target on a rail track in Ruoqiang county in the Taklamakan Desert, in China's western Xinjiang region on October 20, 2021
This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies on November 8, 2021 shows a mobile target on a rail track in Ruoqiang county in the Taklamakan Desert, in China's western Xinjiang region on October 20, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies on November 8, 2021 shows a mobile target on a rail track in Ruoqiang county in the Taklamakan Desert, in China's western Xinjiang region on October 20, 2021
© AFP 2021 / Handout / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
Asked to comment on US media reporting on the mockups on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters that he was “not aware of the situation.”
China has used its western desert areas extensively to test its latest missile systems, testing out its DF-21D carrier killer at the Ruoqiang county range in the early 2010s, and conducting other conventional ballistic missile testing in the area before and since.
The PLA is known to have amassed a vast array of ground, ship, and air-launched ballistic and cruise missiles to take on enemy warships – including the ground-based DF-21D – which features a manoeuvrable reentry vehicle designed to make its interception by a carrier group’s layered defences difficult. The PLA’s H-6 bomber force is equipped with its own anti-ship missiles, possibly including the massive air-launched anti-ship ballistic missile designated by the US as the "CH-AS-X-13."
The release of the satellite images of the mockups comes amid growing tensions between Beijing and Washington over a broad range of issues, including US "freedom of navigation" missions through sea areas claimed by China, an ongoing trade and tech war, and President Joe Biden’s commitment to "defend Taiwan" – which the PRC considers an integral part of the People’s Republic that’s destined for eventual reunification.
Satellite photo of Pratas (Dongsha) Island, a 590-acre island which sits 270 miles south of Taiwan and 200 miles east of China in the South China Sea. It is controlled by Taiwan. The island is on the left side - the rest is submerged reef. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
US Media Reveals How China Could ‘Test’ Biden on Taiwan Without Starting Full-Scale War
Yesterday, 18:37 GMT
300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:31 GMTHackers Breached Global Defence Organisations in 'Massive Espionage Campaign' Claims Security Firm
14:31 GMTIndia Offers Weapons, Software to Neighbours to Tackle Rising Threats in Indian Ocean
14:31 GMTTehran Has No Regulations to Hold Bilateral Nuclear Deal Talks With US, Iranian Lawmaker Says
14:23 GMTBarack Obama Delivers Remarks at COP26
14:20 GMTXavi Hernandez Unveiled to Fans as New Barcelona Head Coach
13:54 GMTChina Reportedly Builds Life-Size Models of US Warships & Massive Carrier in Western Desert
13:17 GMTBroken Promises: COP26 is Almost Over But Will Glasgow be as Big a Failure as Rio, Kyoto and Paris?
12:52 GMTMystery Object Detected Near China’s Space Debris Cleaner Fuels Fears of 'Satellite-Crushing Weapon'
12:51 GMTReport: French Firm Dassault Aviation Bribed Its Way to €7.8Bln Rafale Fighter Jet Contract in India
12:40 GMTMossad Foiled IRGC Plot to Target Israeli Tourists on Safari in Africa, Israeli Media Claims
12:32 GMTLithuania Reportedly Pulling Troops to Border With Poland, Belarus Due to Influx of Migrants - Video
12:13 GMTMan United Fans Support Bruno Fernandes-Led Revolt Against Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
12:05 GMTOver 130 UK Lawmakers Sign Letter Asking Pension Fund to Turn Away From Fossil Fuels
11:57 GMTNATO Drills in Black Sea Aim to Contain Russia, Lavrov Says
11:45 GMTIsrael, Egypt Agree to Increase Presence of Egyptian Forces on Border With Gaza Strip
11:44 GMTAmid 'Sleaze' Clampdown UK MPs Could Be Barred From Consultancy Roles by Commons Standards Watchdog
11:19 GMTSynchronised Flights From London to New York Mark End of Trans-Atlantic Travel Ban
11:08 GMTDems, Native Groups Urge Biden to Shut Down Another Pipeline Despite Soaring Energy Prices
10:55 GMTTwitter Refuses to Suspend Indian Accounts Accused of Inciting 'Communal Riots' by Police
10:46 GMTKuwait's Government Submits Resignation to Emir, State Media Reports