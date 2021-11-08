Registration was successful!
Bezos Responds to Video of Girlfriend Drooling Over Leonardo DiCaprio
The awkward encounter showed Bezos' girlfriend brushing up against the actor and smiling at something he said, while Bezos looked on. The three were attendees
The awkward encounter showed Bezos' girlfriend brushing up against the actor and smiling at something he said, while Bezos looked on. The three were attendees at the 10th Annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art and Film Gala presented by Gucci on Saturday.
Jeff Bezos has responded to viral footage of his girlfriend Lauren Sánchez’s mesmerized reaction to meeting Leonardo DiCaprio at an event Saturday.
You can watch the moment below.
Now with over 7.6 million views on the Twitter video alone, online users couldn’t help but laugh at the shocking scenario, with comments such as, “Leo is about to lose his Prime membership.”
Another said: "Find somebody who looks at you the way Jeff Bezos' gf looks at Leonardo DiCaprio."
In response to a question asking what DiCaprio had said to the couple in the video, a user named @BrooksRyun used a “Great Gatsby” reference to imply that Sanchez is for the streets.
On Monday, Bezos took to Twitter to respond with a picture where he is seen posing behind a sign reading, “Danger! Steep cliff. Fatal drop.”
He joked in the tweet: "Leo, come over here, I want to show you something..."
After the event, Sanchez shared a picture to Instagram where she’s seen gazing at her multi-billionaire partner to put the crowd at ease. She did, however, take the time to thank DiCaprio in her caption, writing "Beautiful evening last night at the @LACMA Art + Film Gala hosted by the amazing @1evachow and @leonardodicaprio."
