Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Whistleblower Frances Haugen Speaks Before European Parliament
https://sputniknews.com/20211108/bare-a-disagreements-over-video-mocking-bikini-clad-model-emily-ratajkowski-1090570004.html
'Bare A**' Disagreements Over Video Mocking Bikini-Clad Model Emily Ratajkowski
'Bare A**' Disagreements Over Video Mocking Bikini-Clad Model Emily Ratajkowski
Ahead of her book release on 9 November, model and entrepreneur Emily Ratajkowski is polarising the social media crowd after accusing singer Robin Thicke of... 08.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-08T17:03+0000
2021-11-08T17:56+0000
instagram
emily ratajkowski
body
body image
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/08/1090571096_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e880774ba40868a4817d9397ab0c4d28.jpg
In her book "My Body," Ratajkowski, 30, accuses R&amp;B singer Robin Thicke of groping her during the filming of the music video for his 2013 hit "Blurred Lines."The video propelled Ratajkowski to stardom; she eventually signed contracts with high fashion brands and secured film roles in Hollywood productions.Ratajkowski – who has 28.5 million followers on Instagram – has faced criticism over her allegations against Thicke on social media. Many people have commented that her claims are simply an attempt to boost sales for the upcoming book. Australian comedian Celeste Barber, who "only" has 8 million followers on Instagram, is known for posting videos mocking celebrities on social media. She recently recreated one of Ratajkowski's photoshoots alongside the following caption:Many took offence to the post, slamming the comedian for being a "misogynist" and "tearing down other women."Others, however, found her post amusing, with one user calling it "the best."According to an excerpt from Ratajkowski's book published in The Sunday Times, five-time Grammy nominee Thicke returned to the set of "Blurred Lines" drunk before touching her breasts.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/08/1090571096_293:0:3024:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4cf0e28a20c46129abca8cdbfd2f1fde.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
instagram, emily ratajkowski, body, body image

'Bare A**' Disagreements Over Video Mocking Bikini-Clad Model Emily Ratajkowski

17:03 GMT 08.11.2021 (Updated: 17:56 GMT 08.11.2021)
© AFP 2021 / THEO WARGOEmily Ratajkowski attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Emily Ratajkowski attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / THEO WARGO
Subscribe
Ahead of her book release on 9 November, model and entrepreneur Emily Ratajkowski is polarising the social media crowd after accusing singer Robin Thicke of sexual misconduct during the filming of "Blurred Lines."
In her book "My Body," Ratajkowski, 30, accuses R&B singer Robin Thicke of groping her during the filming of the music video for his 2013 hit "Blurred Lines."
The video propelled Ratajkowski to stardom; she eventually signed contracts with high fashion brands and secured film roles in Hollywood productions.
Ratajkowski – who has 28.5 million followers on Instagram – has faced criticism over her allegations against Thicke on social media. Many people have commented that her claims are simply an attempt to boost sales for the upcoming book.
Australian comedian Celeste Barber, who "only" has 8 million followers on Instagram, is known for posting videos mocking celebrities on social media. She recently recreated one of Ratajkowski's photoshoots alongside the following caption:
"We are sick of you objectifying our bodies! Also, here’s my ass."
Many took offence to the post, slamming the comedian for being a "misogynist" and "tearing down other women."

"There is a difference between commenting on the objectification of women's bodies and internalised misogyny. This isn't it," one comment reads.

Others, however, found her post amusing, with one user calling it "the best."

"OMG, Emrata's book is so self-entitled, poor me BS. This captions it perfectly," another user wrote in the comments under Barber's video.

According to an excerpt from Ratajkowski's book published in The Sunday Times, five-time Grammy nominee Thicke returned to the set of "Blurred Lines" drunk before touching her breasts.
022000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:01 GMTSyrian Media Says Air Defences Intercepting Israeli Attack as Explosions Heard Over Homs, Tartous
17:31 GMTDevotees Celebrate 'Chhath Puja' in Yamuna River Under Covering Of Toxic Foam
17:22 GMTShooting Heard on Belarus-Poland Border After Warsaw Deploys Counterterrorism Units to Stem Migrants
17:13 GMTIndian Army to Deploy Swarm Drones Along Border With China to Boost Offensive Capacity
17:03 GMT'Bare A**' Disagreements Over Video Mocking Bikini-Clad Model Emily Ratajkowski
16:59 GMTSquid Game Coin & Other Crypto Scams That Left Millions of Investors Stone Broke
16:50 GMTNASA's SpaceX Crew-2 Dragon Endeavour Undocks From ISS as Team Prepares to Head Home
16:49 GMTJohnson Says He's Taking Corruption Charges ‘Very Seriously’ After Chickening Out of Sleaze Grilling
16:46 GMTUS Indicts Ukrainian National For Alleged Role in REvil Ransomware Cases
16:18 GMT'Failed Move': Opposition Slams Modi Gov't on Fifth Anniversary of Demonetisation
15:59 GMTUS May See Full Employment by End of 2022 as Precondition for Interest Rate Hike, Clarida Says
15:49 GMTSenator Suggests US Military Should Focus on Warfighting Instead of ‘Critical Race Theory’
15:47 GMTWhistleblower Frances Haugen Speaks Before European Parliament
15:37 GMTObama Hits Out at Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi for Skipping COP26
15:27 GMTSleazy Does It Boris
15:02 GMTWorker Dies Following 'Medical Episode' at Amazon's Largest European Depot
14:31 GMTHackers Breached Global Defence Organisations in 'Massive Espionage Campaign' Claims Security Firm
14:31 GMTIndia Offers Weapons, Software to Neighbours to Tackle Rising Threats in Indian Ocean
14:31 GMTTehran Has No Regulations to Hold Bilateral Nuclear Deal Talks With US, Iranian Lawmaker Says
14:23 GMTBarack Obama Delivers Remarks at COP26