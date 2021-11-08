https://sputniknews.com/20211108/bare-a-disagreements-over-video-mocking-bikini-clad-model-emily-ratajkowski-1090570004.html

'Bare A**' Disagreements Over Video Mocking Bikini-Clad Model Emily Ratajkowski

'Bare A**' Disagreements Over Video Mocking Bikini-Clad Model Emily Ratajkowski

Ahead of her book release on 9 November, model and entrepreneur Emily Ratajkowski is polarising the social media crowd after accusing singer Robin Thicke of... 08.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-08T17:03+0000

2021-11-08T17:03+0000

2021-11-08T17:56+0000

instagram

emily ratajkowski

body

body image

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/08/1090571096_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e880774ba40868a4817d9397ab0c4d28.jpg

In her book "My Body," Ratajkowski, 30, accuses R&B singer Robin Thicke of groping her during the filming of the music video for his 2013 hit "Blurred Lines."The video propelled Ratajkowski to stardom; she eventually signed contracts with high fashion brands and secured film roles in Hollywood productions.Ratajkowski – who has 28.5 million followers on Instagram – has faced criticism over her allegations against Thicke on social media. Many people have commented that her claims are simply an attempt to boost sales for the upcoming book. Australian comedian Celeste Barber, who "only" has 8 million followers on Instagram, is known for posting videos mocking celebrities on social media. She recently recreated one of Ratajkowski's photoshoots alongside the following caption:Many took offence to the post, slamming the comedian for being a "misogynist" and "tearing down other women."Others, however, found her post amusing, with one user calling it "the best."According to an excerpt from Ratajkowski's book published in The Sunday Times, five-time Grammy nominee Thicke returned to the set of "Blurred Lines" drunk before touching her breasts.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

instagram, emily ratajkowski, body, body image